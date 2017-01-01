Please select your home edition
Olympian Brendan Casey supports SYC sailors at Queensland Laser Metros

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 5:09 pm
Performance Program Sail Training at Southport Yacht Club’s Hollywell Sailing Academy. Southport Yacht Club © http://www.southportyachtclub.com.au
Southport Yacht Club (SYC) Performance Program Coach, Olympian Brendan Casey on-water coach encouraging and training the Clubs junior laser sailors over the weekend at the 2017 Queensland Laser Metros Regatta.

Southport Yacht Club was again well represented at the event with a number of the Club’s High Performance Program Members attending. Competing against 11 others in the Laser 4.7 division, Tom Wright, Boaty McBoat Face, performed with steady progress in all five races to finish in third place. Being her second away laser event, Junior Commodore Melanie Watson, Star Jump, also sailed strong, finishing eighth.

George Morton, Stratocaster, represented SYC extremely well in the Laser Radials, with a podium finish in second (2nd) place, along with fellow Club sailor Dylan Lynch, Krakentactics, finishing in 16th. SYC’s Paul Hansen represented well in the Laser Standard Class, finishing in sixth.

Conducted over the weekend (Saturday fourth and Sunday 5th February), the 2017 Queensland Laser Metros regatta was held on the Manly foreshore at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.

“Since starting the SYC performance program in late October, I have seen a great increase in sailing competency within the laser divisions. I am really impressed with these results, it shows that the sailors are all moving in the right direction. I can see the drills we use in training coming through in their boat handling during racing,” said Performance Program Mentor Mathew Belcher OAM.
