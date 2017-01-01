Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Olezza holds lead on Day 3 at U23 Finn World Championship

by Robert Deaves today at 10:45 am
Day 3, Race 4 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Sebastian Kalafarski of Poland confidently won the only race possible on the third day of racing at the 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup.

However Facundo Olezza of Argentina still holds a 13-point advantage at the top. Luke Muller from USA moves up three places to second while Brit, Henry Wetherell drops one to third.

After a day of waiting around on shore for breeze the fleet was finally sent out mid-afternoon as a light southerly slowly developed. After one false start, the fleet got away in 4-6 knots, but it was relatively steady in direction for a change.

Day 3, Race 4 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3, Race 4 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



The left side paid with those starting at the pin in the leading group. Joan Cardona Mendez, from Spain, rounded first from Muller and Kalafarski, who started at the boat end. The main group went right on the run, which allowed Kalafarski to sneak through to leeward and round the gate ahead. He locked into the lifting shift up the second beat and was untouchable from then on, holding a nice lead at the top and down to the finish in the gradually fading wind.

Lars Johan Brodtkorb, from Norway, who had made a great start at the pin, rounded fifth and then caught the leaders on the second upwind to round second, which he just held to the finish from a fast chasing pack. Cardona Mendez crossed in third.

By this point the wind had evaporated in the hot Balaton air, but the race committee persevered and 40 minutes later a new breeze arrived. However it didn’t last long and after one false start, the fleet was sent home soon after.

Day 3 – Race 4 start – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3 – Race 4 start – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



The single race though meant that the championship is now valid one with four races completed and looking at the forecast for the next few days, that is a relief for the organisers.

Muller commented, “It was a bit tricky. I tried to get off the line clean and the guys who turned out best tacked right off the line and held on port for a long time and from there it was really just staying in pressure and keeping the boat speed up.”

“We finished in quite light breeze and then the wind died off. We had surges of pressure come down and the PRO was really trying to gun for another one.”

“I am really happy how I am sailing and working with Luther [Carpenter, his coach] is fantastic and a really big privilege.”

Kalafarski was clearly pleased with the race win. “I started near to the race committee and going to the right side and later I tacked and went with the front group. I was fourth at the top.”

“I like the light wind, and the weather from today is very good for me. I want tomorrow to be the same. I feel very good, it’s fantastic to win the race.”

Day 3 – Sebastian Kalafarsk – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3 – Sebastian Kalafarsk – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



French ambition

One of the new sailors here this week is Guillaume Boisard, from France, now in ninth overall after a 14th today.

“Sailing the Finn was for me one of my biggest ambitions. This boat is technically demanding and I really like its physical dimension. I consider the Finn as one of most interesting boat to sail. A lot of settings and adjustments exist on this boat, and all these little details can make, at the end, a huge difference between good and very good Finn sailors.”

Boisard, now 20 years old, started sailing in Optmist at Aged 7 before moving through the Europe and Laser classes. His best results were runner-up in the Europe Europeans and a fifth in French Laser Nationals.

Day 3 – Liam Orel – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3 – Liam Orel – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



He now trains with the group at French National Center in La Rochelle. “My last good results will probably help me to get an athlete high level status for the next season, and in this way I could get some financial help.”

He says he really benefits from the very dynamic La Rochelle dynamic Finn fleet and especially the new French training camp called ‘Master Academy’.

“I sail two to four times a week with very good sailors. I want to mention Laurent Hay, recently second at the World Masters in Barbados, I'm very thankful to him because of all the advice he gave me this season.”

“Sometimes Jonathan Lobert and Fabian Pic sail with us, which is very interesting for me. I had a training session with all of them before coming to Balaton. It makes me feel completely confident for this Silver Cup.”

“Light wind is my specialty, and I would like to benefit from the Balaton Lake to make a good performance.” His goal for the week is top 10 overall. “My strategy and tactics bring me to good positions most of the time and further up in the light wind, where I'm often pretty fast. My technique on the downwind is also one of my main strengths.”

Day 3 – Guillaume Boisard – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3 – Guillaume Boisard – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



He says he is really enjoying the Finn challenge. “The technical dimension of this boat and all these unique feelings we can only get in this boat. For example, I love free pumping, and you can't really find it sailing on other boats, except the Europe class.”

There seems little chance at the moment of any free pumping soon. The championship may be valid, but only four races have been sailed from seven scheduled so far out of a total of 13.

Expectations for a sailable wind on Friday are small. Already the start time has been delayed until 12.00. There is a chance some breeze could develop during the afternoon, but it depends who you listen to and for how long.

Day 3 – Luke Muller – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3 – Luke Muller – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 3 – Facundo Olezza – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3 – Facundo Olezza – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 3 – Facundo Olezza – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3 – Facundo Olezza – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 3, Race 4 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 3, Race 4 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves





Results after four races
1 ARG 48 Facundo Olezza 14
2 USA 91 Luke Muller 27
3 GBR 71 Henry Wetherell 29
4 IRL 22 Fionn Lyden 34
5 CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 38
6 FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 39
7 SWE 11 Johannes Pettersson 42
8 NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 43
9 FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 44
10 ESP 235 Joan Cardona Mendez 50

C-TechPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

2020 Olympics - Shattered finger leaves Tokyo prospect with big call
Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up prospect of competing a upcoming World One of Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up the prospect of competing at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary with multiple fractures in one of his hands. Former World No.1 Oliver Tweddell’s early preparations for Tokyo 2020 were shaken by a peculiar injury during an Australian Sailing Team training session before Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark.
Posted today at 6:26 am Laser Radial Worlds - Australian Junior top scores on Day 4
Two races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for 2017 Laser Radial World Championships Two races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial World Championships in Holland.
Posted today at 4:43 am No racing on Day 2 at U23 Finn World Championship
Everyone expected to lose a day, but no one expected to lose the second day, which had second best forecast of the week. The day began with an AP ashore, which then continued afloat for an hour before the sailors were sent back to shore to wait under a further AP. Finally they were sent back out again as a relativity stable 6-8 knots had settled over the course area.
Posted on 24 Aug Laser Radial World Championships – Day 3
In the yellow fleet, Marit Bouwmeester found the stronger conditions to her liking and repositioned herself at the front Off the start of race five, Viktorija Andrulyte (LTU) and Bouwmeester were launched at the pin. By the first mark, Andrulyte maintained her leading position, and Bouwmeester rounded in fourth behind Pia Kuhlmann (GER) and Evi Van Acker (BEL).
Posted on 23 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships –Day 6– Nippon Boys keep podium
Last day, only Medal Race was sailed. Many sailors who did not proceed to the Medal Race went out on the spectator boats Many support to the Nippon Boys who are narrowly in front of Belcher/Ryan, the current world champion. On a hot summer day at Enoshima, gentle seabreeze started as usual, however, it did not increase, and the Medal Race started at 13:45 after some waiting on shore.
Posted on 23 Aug 470 Class Japan Nationals Day 5 - Close battle continue for Medal Race
Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze arrived with large waves. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition. Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze has arrived with large waves. At 11:00, there was already 10 kt south wind, and it gradually increased. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition.
Posted on 23 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Young Australian talent makes big move on Day 2
Yesterday’s racing in difficult, light wind highlighted different sailors in each race, and the same applied today The second day of Laser Radial World Championships brought sun and 6-8 knots of breeze for all three fleets. In the white fleet today, the most notable performance was that of Australia’s Mara Stransky. After a general recall, the white fleet started race three and Mirthe Akkerman (NED) shot out to the front by the first mark, where Stransky was around 10th.
Posted on 22 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Slovenia and Brazil lead after Day 1 in Holland
Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. The morning brought glassy waters and postponements, but by early afternoon, the wind on the IJsselmeer built to about seven knots.
Posted on 22 Aug U23 Finn Worlds - 21 nations set to compete at Balatonfüred, Hungary
2017 U23 Finn World Championship for Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony overlooking Lake Balaton. Over the coming week nearly 50 young sailors from 21 countries will be fighting to win the right to lift the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup, a trophy gifted to the International Finn Association 13 years ago by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.
Posted on 22 Aug Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy