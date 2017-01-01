Please select your home edition
Marine Resource 2016

Offshore or inshore? Not sure.... Surf to City Yacht Race 2017

by Peter Hackett today at 4:49 pm
She is a Sweetheart - Surf to City Yacht Race Peter Hackett
Every year is different and every year the record books get a good shake without new ink recording any conquests, but this year the QCYC Surf to City Yacht Race might just deliver the goods.

Although the predicted winds are only medium strength, the directions are all good for the inshore boats to have a relaxed and fast trip down the muddy drains of southern Moreton Bay. Last year the winds were light and on the nose, so much so that many of the glamour crews on the hot sports boats decided to sook out and do the race in power boats with full eskies and empty spinnakers. They missed 170 good tacks! This year monohull the numbers have grown so that a good record chance from recent Airlie Beach Race Week champion Graham Sherring in his rejigged “Retuned” is a good chance in the battle with David Lambourne on “Lambourdini” and Andrew Wiklund on “Crank” with their hard hiking skiff sailing athletes, many of who are still drying the boots out from good results in the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

No antifouling needed on Boatworks 2 - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett
No antifouling needed on Boatworks 2 - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett



The magic of this race is the dichotomy of 1. an inshore course that takes all day and requires 100% concentration all the way if you want to miss the muddy bricks while trying to keep as much rag up in the wind to generate the high speeds through tidal waters, and 2. An offshore course that can have many relaxing patches as you slide along outside the wonderful gold coast beach break, but then have your elapsed time stretched by the fickle ocean easterly dying as you try to get into a good bay entry channel around the compulsory marks of the course. On that course the offshore monohulls should feature a good battle between multiple race winner “Sweetheart” and David Brake’s skiff laden canting keeler “DinahMoe”. Handicap honours could go to that wonderfully renamed “Film Star”, the Mumm 30 we would all love to have at home. Whatever the outcome, this fleet will be trying to get good practices laid down for the upcoming Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, where the crowd support this year will be bolstered by an awesome streaming videostream of the start and first couple of hours of the race.


Gold Coast talent on Retuned - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett
Gold Coast talent on Retuned - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett



Offshore multihulls should be dominated by “Boss Racing”, still Gary Saxby’s race boat of choice until he gets his 8 metre foiling cat on (or above) the water. Mike Peberdy on XL2 is hoping to keep him honest after a recent WAGS race victory over the Boss.

My money, however, for the best chance at stealing Keith Glover’s “Trilogy” record is on the Extreme 40 “Boatworks 2” with Julian Griffiths on the stick and race car legend Tony Longhurst on the gas pedal on the inshore multihull course. This orange rocket is the fastest catamaran in Australia, and is the result of many stadium racing trips around the world (travelling in a purpose built shipping container). Popping up on one hull in 5 knots, and having the ability to shift the apparent wind to always come from those big orange bows, the only challenge these guys will have is getting their permanently etched smile muscles to relax in time for work on Monday. I look forward to seeing them for a brief moment at the start.

Mike Peberdy's newly rebuilt XL2 - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett
Mike Peberdy's newly rebuilt XL2 - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett


The Lambourdini - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett
The Lambourdini - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett


Andrew Wiklund's skiffie hiker boys on Crank - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett
Andrew Wiklund's skiffie hiker boys on Crank - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett


Who's the Boss - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett
Who's the Boss - Surf to City Yacht Race © Peter Hackett

