Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken HL Snatch Block 728x90

Offshore Academy arrives in Pauillac for La Solitaire URGO le Figaro

by The Offshore Academy today at 1:26 pm
Offshore Academy arrives in Pauillac for La Solitaire URGO le Figaro The Offshore Academy
The Offshore Academy team of Mary Rook and Hugh Brayshaw arrived in Pauillac for the pre start activities of the 2017 La Solitaire URGO le Figaro.

Today (Friday 26th) will see the 43 boat Solitaire fleet take part in a prologue sail down the Gironde river, passing under the Pont Jacques Chaban Delmas Bridge into the centre of Bordeaux to an anticipated crowd of 100,000 enjoying the festival atmosphere, unseasonably hot Bordeaux evening and fireworks.

With a busy schedule of pre-race build up in central Bordeaux the Solitaire Race Village will be a hive of activity seeing the fleet competing in a series of exhibition races and multiple shore side activities before returning to Pauillac for the official start on the 4th June.

Joan Mulloy, The Offshore Academy Technical Manager “Getting the sailors and boats to this stage takes a good deal of time and planning, we have spent the last week finessing fine details to make sure the boats are in the best possible shape. This weeks’ list of jobs has slowly been getting smaller, jobs ranging from renewing ropes, finalising charts and navigation paperwork to applying event and partner branding.”

“The Solitaire event requires some planning and logistics to move the circus of 2 boats, 2 vans along with sailors and support team to the start and each stopover. Now the boats are all ready to go and bar anything coming up in the final class safety or random rules checks we should be in good shape for the start on the fourth”

Hugh Brayshaw – Offshore Academy describes his feelings on arriving in Pauillac “Being here is exciting in itself, it marks the beginning of the Solitaire which is great, whilst the offshore racing doesn’t start for another week the boat has all its event sponsor and Academy partner logo’s on so very much looks the part. This morning we have the first briefing for the event, that builds the anticipation and reality of the start of the race, I’m looking forward to being back here in a weeks’ time for the start of leg one!”
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82Pantaenius - Worldwide Support

Related Articles

Perfect conditions for RCIYC Spring Regatta
What a weekend! Blazing sunshine and fair breezes that made both days of the regatta, held in St Aubin’s Bay Saturday dawned bright with slight seas and a gentle to moderate southwesterly breeze that stayed put throughout the day even as a front moved in later in the afternoon to produce the only cloud cover and spot of rain experienced over the weekend.
Posted on 25 May Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Challenge – 4 weeks to go
In 2017, yachts will be racing for one day more than compared to past editions, for a total of four days. In 2017, yachts will be racing for one day more than compared to past editions, for a total of four days. A novelty that will allow crews to enjoy the hospitality of the Argentario and Porto Santo Stefano to the fullest and offer sailing enthusiasts the opportunity of retracing 115 years of sailing history while strolling down the docks.
Posted on 25 May See how your smart phone can help save your life
OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is available on Android as well as through App Store. OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is now available on Android as well as through the App Store.
Posted on 25 May Setsail Back Sea Int Regatta – Two intense days of competition
Excellent wind conditions powered three inshore races demanding both sailing skills and the challenging offshore race. Excellent wind conditions, 10-25 knots, powered the three inshore races demanding both strategy and sailing skills and the challenging offshore race.
Posted on 25 May The Duke of Edinburgh trophy for new Triple Crown Series at Cowes Week
The new trophy will be awarded to the overall winner of the Sevenstar Triple Crown. The new trophy will be awarded to the overall winner of the Sevenstar Triple Crown.
Posted on 25 May RORC Myth of Malham Race – Rambler 88 joins 140 yacht fleet
In essence the first 130 miles of the race mirrors the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race. In essence the first 130 miles of the race mirrors the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race, with tactical and strategic decisions to be made along the tidal headlands of the south coast of England.
Posted on 25 May Ludde Ingvall’s European tour with super maxi CQS
While in the Finnish capital, where the skipper grew up, CQS will contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race. While in the Finnish capital, where the skipper grew up, CQS will contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race.
Posted on 25 May Biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race returns to Fremantle
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia, during the eleventh edition of the world’s biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted on 25 May Island Sailing Club Evening Race Series 2017 – Overall report
Low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. Very short two lap courses, down tide to the East, kept the fleet, particularly those without engines, in view of the club.
Posted on 25 May 2017 Warsash Spring Series and Spring Championship - Prize-giving
Spirits were high at the packed prize giving held at the Warsash Sailing Club on the River Hamble Spirits were high at the packed prize giving held at the Warsash Sailing Club on the River Hamble, for the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series and Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship 2017 on Friday 19th May.
Posted on 24 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy