Official launch of the Cowes United

by Rob Goddard today at 5:43 pm

by Rob Goddard today at 5:43 pmThis purpose-built catamaran is a state-of-the art Committee Boat, and is fully equipped to a very high standard; it is made available by the generosity of David and Patsy Franks. David’s speech disclosed his dream that Ben Ainslie representing Britain and the Royal Yacht Squadron would bring the cup home and then select this new boat as the Committee Boat for the 2019 competition in the Solent. The six clubs which together form Cowes Combined Clubs (Royal London, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Royal Thames, Royal Yacht Squadron, Island Sailing Club and Cowes Corinthian) have already booked the boat for some of their racing this season.It will be used at many major events including Cowes Week, Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classic Week, IRC Nationals, Telegraph Bowl, Silicon Cup, and Royal Thames Etchells Invitational for the Gertrude Cup.





Twin Yamaha Outboards capable of 18 knots

Heating

USB ports

Automatic windlass controlled from the cockpit

Starting horn

PA system

Raised viewing platform with electronic readouts and communication

Dodgers on viewing platform as a wind break; space available for your sponsors

Complete safety equipment, MCA registration and insurance

Bow thruster

Racing flag pole mounts and racing flags

Course board on stern with direction, course (including letter/number/symbol) and

distance

B&G Precision nine compass and B&G Vulcan nine chart plotters

Repeaters of wind direction and speed both current and display of past 10 minutes

etc.,

Electronic chart

Bunks

Navigation table

Heads

TV

Kettle

Large outside area and seats partly covered from the weather

VHF including private channels,

AIS both receiving and transmitting

GRP hull (not steel)

12 Spinlock Deckvest LITE Lifejackets.

Wheelchair access

Outside shelter

Inside working area

A bosun has been appointed to ensure that the boat is well maintained.









The boat is supported by help from the Cowes Harbour Commissioners. Joliffes Chandlery in Cowes, B&G and Spinlock have been particularly generous as sponsors.



Cowes United will be used for many youth sailing events supported by Cowes Yacht Haven and Red Funnel, who have both been very generous in their support.



Graham Sunderland of Winning Tides fame has masterfully navigated the project through to completion making over 35 modifications, and ably assisted by Kevin Downer and Steve Coles. Bob Milner’s experienced eye and contributions from Stuart Childerley, Peter Taylor and Cowes Week Director Phil Hagen have also been very significant in achieving the success of this project.



Cowes United is available to all clubs which use the Solent, for racing and for corporate events.

