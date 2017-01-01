Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Ocean racing's big guns in the Rolex Fastnet Race

by James Boyd today at 1:11 pm
Skippered by Charles Caudrelier, the Chinese Dongfeng Race Team will compete in the Rolex Fastnet Race as Leg Zero of the Volvo Ocean Race © Benoit Stichelbaut
Among the 400 boat fleet setting off from the Solent on 6 August in the Rolex Fastnet Race will be three of offshore racing's most prestigious classes.

Grabbing the headlines will be the one design VO65s as the Rolex Fastnet Race serves as Leg Zero of the Volvo Ocean Race and it will be the first occasion the teams will have lined up in anger. Among the seven, three teams competed in the 2014-15 Volvo Ocean Race: second placed Team Brunel; the Chinese Dongfeng Race Team, third last time and the Spanish MAPFRE team, which finished fourth. In one designs, experience is everything so these teams will have the edge, but crew from other boats in the last race have been distributed across the new teams too.

Dongfeng Race Team benefitted from being first to get sailing this time, picked their boat up post-refit late January. They have several of the same crew and have focussed more on the competition this time, says skipper Charles Caudrelier. 'Last time we spent the first five months in China doing crew selection. We put 30% of our time into performance. This time we put in 70%.'

This year's Rolex Fastnet Race will be Caudrelier's third. In 2011, on the VO70 Groupama, they finished just behind Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, whose time of 32 hours and 39 minutes remains the monohull record. 'I like the race because it is interesting - short and complicated with lots of transitions,' says Caudrelier.

While Dongfeng is a favourite, late to the party is Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by Dee Caffari, their campaign was only announced mid-June.

Caffari is a big fan of the Rolex Fastnet having completed her first on a Challenge boat in 2001. She was on Team SCA two years ago: 'It is an ocean classic everyone wants to do. It covers such a range of boats and sailors, it is like an oceanic version of Round the Island Race.'

Having competed many times in the Rolex Fastnet Race, Sam Davies will be in the driving seat of Tanguy de Lamotte's IMOCA 60, Initiatives Coeur © Initiatives Coeur
Having competed many times in the Rolex Fastnet Race, Sam Davies will be in the driving seat of Tanguy de Lamotte's IMOCA 60, Initiatives Coeur © Initiatives Coeur



Former Team SCA skipper Sam Davies has returned to the IMOCA 60 class. She has taken over the Initiatives Coeur campaign from Tanguy de Lamotte but the two are sailing together for the rest of 2017.

'Everyone is happy Sam's in the driving seat. It is a great continuation for the project,' says de Lamotte. Davies, who also raced with de Lamotte in 2015, said: 'I am very excited Tanguy gave me this opportunity. It is a project that I know every well - a cool boat, a cool team and cool charity project to be involved.' It supports Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque, which funds operations on children born with heart defects. They are sailing the foil-assisted IMOCA 60 that finished the last Vendée Globe in third.

As with the other eight IMOCA 60s competing, they are racing the Rolex Fastnet Race doublehanded. Before sailing the race together in 2015, de Lamotte won it twice in the Class40, while Davies' first race was in 1995 on a Sun Legend 41 and she has done it countless times since.

They are up against the boats which finished first and second in the Vendée Globe: Bureau Vallée 2 (ex-Banque Populaire) campaigned by Louis Burton and Servane Escoffier, and Alex Thomson and Irish sailor Nicholas O'Leary on Hugo Boss.

For Thomson, the Rolex Fastnet Race has played a huge part in his sailing career. 'My first was in 1995 on a Sigma 36 called British Eagle - it took just over seven days - but in that race I found my love for offshore racing. That's the great thing about the Fastnet - it introduces people to proper offshore racing.' The 2003 race was the first occasion Thomson sailed under the colours of Hugo Boss, preluding a 14 year sponsorship deal.

This time, Thomson who is sailing with Nicholas O'Leary is hoping to beat the other IMOCA 60s but is bullish about taking on the larger boats in his foil-assisted weapon. 'Downwind we're quicker than a VO65 and if you give us the right conditions (22-25 knots, broad reaching) we can beat Rambler, but in the Fastnet you don't get to choose the weather you sail in.'

Most significant in the Rolex Fastnet Race's non-IRC line-up is the 34 boat Class40 fleet. In this are a mix of pro sailors and enthusiastic amateurs and boats ranging from state of the art reaching machines to old production boats. It is also one of the most international line-ups including Russia and Japan, Sweden, Norway, Austria, the Netherlands, South Africa and Oman.

The Rolex Fastnet Race will see 34 Class40s compete, including the newest, Louis Duc's Carac (150) © Christophe Breschi
The Rolex Fastnet Race will see 34 Class40s compete, including the newest, Louis Duc's Carac (150) © Christophe Breschi



The Rolex Fastnet Race will be the first event for the newest, most radical Class40. Louis Duc's Carac (150) is a Marc Lombard design and has the highest volume bow permitted under the Class40 rule. The latest models from all the leading Class40 designers are competing such as Brieuc Maisonneuve's Cap Des Palmes, a Guillaume Verdier Tizh 40; Norwegian Henrik Bergesen's Hydra, a brand new Owen Clarke design; two new Sam Manuard-designed Mach 40 Mk3s, Maxime Sorel's V And B and Catherine Pourre's Eärendil.

President of the Class40, Halvard Mabire, is racing Campagne de France, a new boat to his own design, with his English partner Miranda Merron. Mabire's first Fastnet was in 1977. 'It was on a small plywood boat with hard chines. It was one of the slowest Fastnets in history - very very light all the way. I did it again in 1979, which was not the same story.' He has since done the race as part of the Admiral's Cup and on a Maxi One Design. 'The Fastnet is one of the oldest races. It is very nice to have this race - we know it will happen every two years. It is good that the RORC opened it to multihulls, IMOCA 60s and Class40s.'

As to the form, the favourite is, for once, not French, but from the Channel Islands. Following his 2006 Route du Rhum victory, Phil Sharp has returned to the Class 40. His yacht Imerys currently leads the 2017 Class40 championship, following their second place in the recent Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables race.

The Rolex Fastnet Race starts from off Cowes at 1100 on 6 August.

Jersey's Phil Sharp on Imerys currently leads the 2017 Class40 championship © Andy Le Gresley
Jersey's Phil Sharp on Imerys currently leads the 2017 Class40 championship © Andy Le Gresley

RS Sailing 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race - Olympic skiff Gold medalist joins team AzkoNobel
Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael has joined the Volvo Ocean Race entry team Azkonobel Brazilian sailing website Noticias Nauticas has reported that Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist Martine Grael has joined the Volvo Ocean Race entry team Azkonobel, skippered by Simeon Tienpont (NED). Martine Grael follows her father Torben Grael, winner of five Olympic medals in the Soling and Star classes.
Posted today at 12:36 am Owner-driver GC32s in the majority at 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE
Maris comes with a strong multihull background having previously competed in the Extreme Sailing Series. Maris comes with a strong multihull background having previously competed in the Extreme Sailing Series and the D35 catamaran circuit on Lake Geneva.
Posted on 25 Jul America's Cup - Top 10 Moments in Bermuda - Artemis Racing + Video
Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup Artemis Racing skipper, Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Must see for all Cup fans
Posted on 25 Jul America's Cup - Doing the testing hard yards at home
Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines. Long before being in the spot light of the America's Cup in Bermuda, the most important testing and development that would set the foundation for Emirates Team New Zealand victory was done in long hours on the water of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.
Posted on 25 Jul Hobie Multiwords and Europeans – A nice day on the North Sea for Day 3
Today was proof that Hobie sailing in the Netherlands is so interesting and fun. Today was proof that Hobie sailing in the Netherlands is so interesting and fun. The first two races on Saturday were brilliant, due to nice moderate winds from the West, fortunately nothing like what was forecasted the day before. At the starts of race three the wind calmed down a bit, leaving a nice chop on the North Sea.
Posted on 23 Jul Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted on 22 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Another America's Cup winner joins MAPFRE
Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE Joan Vila, one of the best navigators in the world, will return to the Volvo Ocean Race with MAPFRE in 2017-18, some 15 years after becoming the first Spanish sailor to win the coveted trophy. One of the most decorated sailors on the planet, Vila joins MAPFRE having last competed as part of a victorious Illbruck Challenge campaign in 2001-02.
Posted on 20 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Follow the build of team Azkonobel
Follow the construction of a new One Design Volvo Ocean 65. Follow the construction of a new One Design Volvo Ocean 65. The build process takes over 36,000 man hours, In this video you can follow the construction of a One Design Volvo Ocean 65 racing machine from start to sailing, in a top quality building facility.. Team AkzoNobel will race this boat in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race.
Posted on 20 Jul Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted on 19 Jul Volvo Ocean Race - Getting faster - Five days aboard team AkzoNobel
On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel On board reporter Tom Martienssen shares his observations after spending five days at sea with Team AkzoNobel “We’re really struggling at the moment to make the boat go as fast as it’s meant to.” That was the team AkzoNobel navigator Jules Salter soon after leaving Falmouth, England.
Posted on 17 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy