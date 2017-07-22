Please select your home edition
Edition
Harken AUS Reflex 728

Ocean Alliance and yachting industry clean up Sydney’s beaches

by Ocean Alliance today at 3:50 pm
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. Ocean Alliance
The Superyacht Beach Clean Project’ is an initiative of Ocean Alliance and, at their first beach clean day on Saturday 22 July 2017, they were joined by over 35 superyacht crew and nine yachting industry professionals who lent their time to clean up the beaches of Sydney Harbour from plastic pollution.

Backed by the environment advocacy and education group, Take 3, the group collected over 20,000 pieces of plastic and 200 recyclable bottles and cans. Ferried in tenders provided by the volunteering yacht crew, the group cleaned over 300 metres of harbourfront over three different sites.

“It is fundamentally important to the Ocean Alliance team, as well as the crew of the yachts we represent, we make personal endeavours to tackle the ocean’s plastic epidemic. As humans, the ocean gives us so much and we have a duty of care to the earth and each other. Furthermore, it is the international year of Sustainable Tourism so we cannot, in good conscience, operate a company and yachts which promote marine tourism and not ensure this resource is cared for. The superyachts we manage have the ability to conduct ocean research thanks to their ambitious itineraries through the year.” explained Managing Director of Ocean Alliance, Mr Joachim Howard.

Laurie Foulon, Charter Manager for Ocean Alliance, continues: “Throughout Ocean Alliance’s recent travels to local and international Yacht Shows, we observed the proactivity of the superyacht industry worldwide through some fantastic initiatives, such as beach cleanings, conferences and challenges towards plastic-free charter yachts. We believe that the yachting industry in Australia has the opportunity to develop strategies towards plastic-free superyachts, and are passionate about the crew on our superyachts to undertake initiatives on board.”

Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance



Ocean Alliance is a Sydney-based charter and yacht services company representing a fleet of superyachts in Australia and the South Pacific. Take 3, also based in Sydney, aims to encourage the public to take three pieces of rubbish and place them in a bin when they are at the beach, waterway or any outdoor space.

“We were really excited when the Ocean Alliance team approached us to support our mission to reduce global plastic pollution through education and participation. This is a new channel for us and we think a great one as the yachts and their crew are so intertwined with the health of our oceans and they can take the message global,” stated CEO and co founder of Take 3, Tim Silverwood.

Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance



Scientists estimate that 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in the world’s oceans each year and research suggests 80% comes from land-based sources and the remaining 20% from sea-based activities. Take 3’s aim is to use education and participation to remove 3 million pieces of rubbish from the environment in the next three years.

Among the superyachts committed to the ocean protection and research, is M/Y BELUGA who was involved in the Australian production Blue The Film – an environmental documentary which chronicles the changes to the ocean and Great Barrier Reef.

“I have made my career on the ocean and although I am still in awe of it, it is being suffocated by plastic. Fortunately, the owner of BELUGA, the crew and our agent, Ocean Alliance, believe in its preservation so we are actively involved in its conversation. I applaud Jo and Laurie from Ocean Alliance for a great initiative,” offered Captain Bob Nabal.

Ocean Alliance launched the Sea-through event in Sydney but have plans to take it further afield as it is a concept in which more and more yacht crew and guest wish to be involved in. Recently, American actor, Will Smith, and his daughter, Willow Smith, made headlines when they chose to collect 11 bags of rubbish and debris from the beach while chartering a yacht in Greece.

Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance



“It was a really successful event – we had more crew involvement than we expected and collected more rubbish than anticipated. We are working towards our next event in Australia sometime this Summer,” said Mr Howard.

Ocean Alliance and Take 3 would like to thank and congratulate the follow people for volunteering the time and effort for the inaugural Sea-through – The Superyacht Beach Clean Initiative:

• Captain and crew of 37m MASTEKA 2
• Captain and crew of 37m GHOST II
• Crew of 42m TANGO
• Captain and crew of MURCIELAGO
• Scott Dillon from R Marine Pittwater
• Massi Zambon from Sundance Marine
• Marcel Vaarzon-Morel from Vaarzon Morel Solicitors
• Dom from Sydney Harbour Escapes

Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance


Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance


Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance


Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance


Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance


Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance
Ocean Alliance teams up with the yachting industry and environment advocacy group, Take 3, to clean Sydney’s beaches. © Ocean Alliance

RS Sailing 660x82Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82North Technology - Southern Spars

Related Articles

Outdoor event deck features at the Sydney International Boat Show
Visitors can watch, learn and for those willing to brave the weather, try a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP). Visitors can watch, learn and for those willing to brave the weather, try a kayak or stand up paddleboard (SUP).
Posted today at 1:10 pm The Gertrude Cup 2017 - Overall report
For the third time this season a Hong Kong team is leading the way in a major Solent Etchells regatta For the third time this season a Hong Kong team is leading the way in a major Solent Etchells regatta, this time the Gertrude Cup run by the Royal Thames Yacht Club. This invitational series sees competitors being provided with a fully rigged Etchells with almost new and equally matched sails so that it provides an incredibly level playing field for the international teams.
Posted today at 7:49 am VMR Whitsundays celebrate the arrival of their new rescue vessel
In a ceremony hosted at Abell Point Marina last week, VMR Whitsundays announced the arrival of their new rescue vessel. In a ceremony hosted at Abell Point Marina last week, VMR Whitsundays delightedly announced the arrival of their new rescue vessel. Abell Point Marina VMR 1, as it has been named, has been 10 years in the making and certainly a labour of love for the VMR committee.
Posted today at 4:05 am Tank killers
Not all that long ago, the US Army started using depleted Uranium shells. Not all that long ago, the US Army started using depleted Uranium shells. These shells were wickedly awesome at their job, which was killing enemy tanks in their tracks (and yes the pun is fully intended). The mighty, turbine powered, M1 Abrams became even more formidable, and their crews somewhat safer again.
Posted today at 1:54 am Super September with State Australian Sailing Youth Championships
The second round of State Australian Sailing Youth Championship events swing into action this September. The second round of State Australian Sailing Youth Championship events swing into action this September. Australian Sailing Youth Coach Tristan Brown said that the Youth Championship events are crucial for sailors to not only experience top level competition but to meet like-minded people and enjoy everything sailing has to offer on and off the water.
Posted on 23 Jul Forelle Estates crowned SB20 UK Open National Champions
Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course. Several races were held in over 20 knots of wind, with some high octane action on the windward leeward course.
Posted on 23 Jul Barcelona glory for Oman Air but SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top
The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team. The crowds lining the shore could hear the cheers coming from Oman Air's GC32 as the team, last year's runners up, celebrated topping the podium for the first time this season following a trio of thirds in the previous Acts.
Posted on 23 Jul Team Oman Air win Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona Act 4 in style
An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team. An emphatic victory in the final race, which counted for double points, sealed glory for Phil Robertson and his team after three days of tense, high octane racing.
Posted on 23 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Patience pays in blowy Coastal Raid
The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start. The conditions proved perfect for Team SFS, skippered by Sofian Bouvet, who took control from the start, handling their Diam 24 masterfully in the challenging conditions to glide across the finish line.
Posted on 23 Jul Puerto Portals 52 Super Series – Ray and Rán’s Balearic re-run?
The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Ray Davies. The regatta sees the triumphant return to the TP52 Class of recent America’s Cup winner Emirates Team New Zealand’s Ray Davies.
Posted on 23 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy