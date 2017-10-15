Oakcliff Sailing hosts 50th edition of U.S. Match Racing Championship
The 2017 edition of the U.S. Match Racing Championship for the Prince of Wales Bowl marks the 50th Anniversary of this historic and highly competitive event. Oakcliff Sailing is hosting this US Sailing National Championship over three days, this Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, 2017.
Match Racing in the U.S. is seeing a resurgence with ten teams competing this year, eight of whom earned their spot in U.S. Match Racing Qualifying events, and two being invited by the selection committee based on many factors including ranking. The teams will go head-to-head in the Match 40 for this elusive crown in Oyster Bay.
The winning team comprised of 100 percent U.S. citizens will earn the title of U.S. Match Racing National Champion and will qualify to represent the United States in the Open Division at World Sailing’s 2018 Nations Cup Regional Qualifier, an international match racing championship. The overall winning team, regardless of team members’ nationality, will earn the Prince of Wales Bowl and automatically qualify for next year’s U.S. Match Racing Championship.
The defending champion, Nevin Snow (San Diego, CA), will be put to the test against his coach from Georgetown, Janel Zarkowski (Annapolis, MD), as well as two-time U.S. Women’s Match Racing Champion (2016, 2015), Nicole Breault (San Francisco, CA). Competitors List
