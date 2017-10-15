Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

Oakcliff Sailing hosts 50th edition of U.S. Match Racing Championship

by US Sailing today at 7:20 am
2016 U.S. Match Racing Championship US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
The 2017 edition of the U.S. Match Racing Championship for the Prince of Wales Bowl marks the 50th Anniversary of this historic and highly competitive event. Oakcliff Sailing is hosting this US Sailing National Championship over three days, this Friday, October 13 to Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Match Racing in the U.S. is seeing a resurgence with ten teams competing this year, eight of whom earned their spot in U.S. Match Racing Qualifying events, and two being invited by the selection committee based on many factors including ranking. The teams will go head-to-head in the Match 40 for this elusive crown in Oyster Bay.

The winning team comprised of 100 percent U.S. citizens will earn the title of U.S. Match Racing National Champion and will qualify to represent the United States in the Open Division at World Sailing’s 2018 Nations Cup Regional Qualifier, an international match racing championship. The overall winning team, regardless of team members’ nationality, will earn the Prince of Wales Bowl and automatically qualify for next year’s U.S. Match Racing Championship.

The defending champion, Nevin Snow (San Diego, CA), will be put to the test against his coach from Georgetown, Janel Zarkowski (Annapolis, MD), as well as two-time U.S. Women’s Match Racing Champion (2016, 2015), Nicole Breault (San Francisco, CA). Competitors List

On the social side, a spectator boat will be available and Heron Wealth is sponsoring a raffle for a case of Veuve Clicquot.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82

Related Articles

Gilmour swims and Robertson survives in Super 16 Racing
With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off With Lake Michigan waves pouring over the harbor break wall, the Super 16 Stage of the 2017 Chicago Match Cup kicked off today, serving up epic match race action with bitterly contested matchups throughout the fleet of competitors.
Posted on 30 Sep Domination and upsets as qualifying concludes in Chicago
The final day saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier. Plenty of action at the final day of qualifying at Chicago Match Cup that saw both dominant performances and nail-biting upsets as the Super 16 Stage roster was decided off Navy Pier.
Posted on 29 Sep ETNZ’s Andy Maloney leads NZ Match Racing RC
Andy Maloney leads the 20 strong Yachting Developments NZ Match Racing Championship fleet after the first four races Emirates Team New Zealand sailor and 35th America’s Cup winner Andy Maloney leads the 20 strong Yachting Developments NZ Match Racing Championship fleet after the first four races on Day 1 at Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, on what was a beautiful day for sailing in the city of sails.
Posted on 28 Sep Stacked standings define Day 1 at Chicago Match Cup
Competitive lineup for Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing The competitive lineup for the 2017 Chicago Match Cup did not waste any time carving up the Lake Michigan racecourse during fleet racing today, with few points separating nearly all the teams in each of the three groups – surely, all the skippers will sleep anxious for the final qualifying session races tomorrow.
Posted on 28 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia – GAC Pindar steals lead and event win
A crowded shoreline was on hand to cheer home the two local Danish teams who were greeted with dramatic racing Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend’s racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack.
Posted on 4 Sep China Cup International Regatta to host WMRT 2017 Championship finals
'WMRT brings with it top international sailors and international level race management.” “Taking the World Match Racing Tour to China for the first time in its history is a huge step which we are very excited to be announcing today,” said Robert Magnusson, CEO at the World Match Racing Tour.
Posted on 28 Aug Will Holz in-action at Chicago Grand Slam
Price and his crew, Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen, were fast and sailed impressively well all weekend In a David-and-Goliath-style Finals series, Will Holz, who is ranked #406 in the world, took down the formidable, #6-ranked Australian Harry Price, and the Down Under Racing Team. Price and his crew, Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen, were fast and sailed impressively well all weekend, but Holz had an edge in the light air and came out on top of the four-race Finals.
Posted on 21 Aug US Grade Two Grand Slam begins this weekend in Chicago
Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. This weekend Chicago Yacht Club and Chicago Match Race Center are co-hosting the first stop of the three-event, US Grand Slam Series. The field of competitors includes twelve teams from five countries, seven of which are currently ranked in top 100 in World Sailing match racing rankings. Sailors will compete in CYC's fleet of Sonars just outside Belmont Harbor, alongside Chicago Air & Water Show.
Posted on 19 Aug Chicago to host World Match Racing Tour American stopover
Chicago Match Race Center and Chicago Yacht Club return as co-hosts for the 2017 season stopover Chicago’s hosting of the Louis Vuitton Americas Cup World Series in 2016, thrilled Midwest sports fans with the excitement of high-performance catamaran racing for the first time with Lake Michigan proving to be a world-class venue for sailboat racing.
Posted on 9 Aug Ian Williams in trouble at WMRT Match Cup Russia - Will he? Won't he?
GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday. GAC Pindar's Ian Williams in great trouble in the final of WMRT Match Cup Russia in St. Petersburg on Sunday.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy