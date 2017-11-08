Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

ORC Congress concludes successful 2017 season and looks ahead to 2018

by ORC Media today at 12:44 pm
South Africa has one of the fastest growing ORC fleets in the world Alec Smith
As part of the World Sailing Annual Conference, the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) has today concluded six days of meetings of its Committees and Congress to report on a successful 2017 as well as looking forward to 2018.

The Congress has approved new rules and initiatives for next year that will help the ORC system further improve its rating services to offshore sailors in 45 countries around the world.

The numbers of boats worldwide issued ORC Club, ORC International or ORC SuperYacht certificates in the first 10 months of 2017 rose to over 9000, a new record for the ORC system, with certificates once again reaching over 10,000. The countries with the greatest growth in ORC Club certificates were Bulgaria, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Saint Maarten, and in ORCi certificates were Netherlands, Portugal and the USA.

'This shows our system remains both popular for our current users and also attractive to new users,' said Bruno Finzi, Chairman of ORC. 'Our greatest growth is in new nations, where the ease of use, flexibility and fairness of our system is attractive to them in establishing new fleets.'

On the technical side, the ORC Velocity Prediction Program (VPP), the core engine of the ORC system, has been upgraded for 2018 by the International Technical Committee, chaired by Alessandro Nazareth. With research work done by top designers such as Jason Ker, who worked this year with CFD tools on the ORC aero model, coupled with an analysis of performance data from 6 boat types, next year's ratings for the ORC fleet will shift slightly in order to be more accurate and therefore have the potential to produce even closer racing in the next season.

The ORC SuperYacht system, developed by a dedicated team within the ORC Staff, supported nine events in 2017 as well as made continued improvements and revisions to the system to deal with this extremely diverse range of yachts.

Images from CFD aero study conducted by Jason Ker © Jason Ker
Images from CFD aero study conducted by Jason Ker © Jason Ker



In other technical aspects of measurement and scoring, 2018 will see better and more streamlined use of 3d hull scanning for offset files and the development of a Measurement Manual to ensure consistency in measurement methods. This becomes important since many measurers new to the ORC system will be trained in the coming months in the UK, France, Ireland and Belgium in anticipation of demand for ORCi certificates to be used in the Offshore World Championship in The Hague in July 2018.

A new Race Management Guidebook will also be introduced in early 2018 to fulfill the need to help train local Race Committees on which of many options in the ORC system is the best for use in their fleets. The general ORC Guidebook will also be refreshed for 2018, as will the ORC website, and if there is demonstrated need a new more mobile friendly site will be developed as well. And the new ORC Scorer software, available for free download from the ORC website, will be documented with a more complete instruction manual for first-time users.

The ORC's Sailor Services system, an online portal to measurement and rating data and an important feature of the transparency of the ORC system, had nearly 600 users running test certificates and nearly 500 requests for Target Speed and Speed Guides thusfar in 2017. The system is planned to expand to add features where the rating and measurement data can be displayed in comparisons to create, for example, online scratch sheets.

And in the Offshore Classes and Events Committee, approval was made for the 2018 ORC European Sportboat Championship to be held in Portopiccolo, Italy over 29 May - 3 June. Bids were received and supported for the 2019 Worlds and European events, with Congress approving Oxelosund, Sweden as the site of the 2019 ORC European Championship. There are four bids for the 2019 Worlds site which will be considered for final selection soon.

And a proposal was presented by New York Yacht Club for the 2020 Worlds event, with broad support by the Committee and the Congress in anticipation of final approval in one year.

To better meet the growing demand of users in the ORC system, the technical staff has been reorganized and expanded. After 21 years as ORC Chief Measurer, Nicola Sironi is taking on various special projects for ORC while Zoran Grubisa is now assuming this role. And Alberto Pindozzi based in Trieste, Italy has joined the ORC team to assist in a variety of support roles, ranging from measurement to handling certification requests.

'This was another great year for ORC,' said Finzi, 'where we have strong demand for our products and services and the company is strong in resources to meet this demand. Our relationship with World Sailing is also strong, with Stan Honey of the Offshore and Oceanic Committee consulting and supporting us on policies, and President Kim Andersen expressing appreciation for our role in the offshore community. We look forward to continuing to provide this valuable assistance to help serve the needs of inshore and offshore sailors everywhere.'

Hall Spars - MastYachtspot J88 660x82Marina Exchange 660x82 Gill Comp

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race images show how fierce life in Atlantic Ocean can be
Seven teams have over 4,600 nm to go until they reach the finish line. Within that distance, they will cross the Equator The teams are dehydrated, exhausted and constantly wet. Slaves to the position reports that are delivered to the boats every six hours, each team, each sailor, is obsessed with the thought of winning this leg.
Posted today at 10:28 am 52 Super Series is setting trends in sustainability
Fast forward three season to where we are now, and today, the 52 Super Series has exceeded its own expectations Over the last few decades, the exploitation and degradation of our planet has gone up at an alarming rate. And whilst there is now a real public consensus about the fragile state of things, more often than not, good intent doesn’t translate into meaningful action.
Posted today at 10:18 am Volvo Ocean Race champion new skipper at Doyle Sails International
In June Mike Sanderson announced that a new leadership team would be taking the helm at Doyle Sails International Champion Volvo Ocean Race skipper, Mike Sanderson announced in mid way through the America's Cup in Bermuda that a new leadership team would be taking the helm at Doyle Sails International. 'The timing of the announcement in the middle of the America’s Cup wasn’t ideal. It worked reasonably well for us on some fronts, but it was what it was. We also had to get on with it.'
Posted today at 9:02 am Transat Jacques Vabre - Sharp extends lead as Merron heads home
The Anglo-Spanish duo, Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde extended their lead at the front of the 40ft monohull fleet The Anglo-Spanish duo, Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) extended their lead at the front of the 40ft monohull fleet, as Halvard Mabire and Miranda Merron (Campagne de France) were limping back to Cherbourg, their home port, nursing a broken port rudder. They are expected back at midday tomorrow (Thursday).
Posted today at 4:32 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère - A touch of the blues in the big blue
These are what the regulars call the crucial days, those where you realise that from here on in there’s no way back These are what the regulars call the crucial days, those where you realise that from here on in there’s no way back and that there are no options until you reach Martinique. Little by little, as they get further apart, the VHF conversations become few and far between and each solo sailor enters another world and another time.
Posted today at 3:11 am Volvo Ocean Race – Tight at the top for leading quartet
When they emerged they had a welcome 10-mile buffer over closest rivals MAPFRE, Dongfeng Race Team and Akzonobel Clever sailing from Charlie Enright's Danish/American outfit saw them dart past their rivals with a well-timed gybe yesterday evening that put them into their own windshift.
Posted on 8 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 8, Race 3 – Fleet continues to battle upwind
PSP Logistics edged into second place ahead of Dare To Lead although both teams have been frustrated by lack of progress Qingdao, which has played its Joker Card on this race, has climbed to fourth place, and is currently ahead of Liverpool 2018 to the north and GREAT Britain and Visit Seattle to the south.
Posted on 8 Nov Clipper Race invites Expressions of Interest from host ports to 2022
Clipper Race officials have been meeting with potential candidate cities for 2019-20 and 2021-22 editions of the event Returning to the city bigger and better than ever for the first time in a decade, after hosting by other UK cities including London and Southampton, the Clipper Race drew some 220,000 visitors to Liverpool during the week-long schedule of festivities at Albert Dock.
Posted on 8 Nov Hong Kong Flying Fifteen Championship – Carlyon and Adam claim title
Competitors had been looking at the long range weather forecast with some concern given the potentially very light winds For the second year in a row the Championships were going to involve overseas sailors with Masayuki Ogura from Japan, Joe Nelson from the United States, who were both helming, and Adam Kingston, who had crewed the winning boat in 2016 with Ashley Smith, returning to crew again.
Posted on 8 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – This might be our final gybe
After almost three days on sea we have reactions from Bouwe Bekking, Annie Lush and Kyle Langford about tactics British sailor Annie Lush is clear about her feelings and expectations: “There was a point last night where I sort of thought it would be really nice if there was a bit less wind and we were dry, but I'd regret thinking that in a couple of days when we're in the doldrums and it's hot and no wind, so we should enjoy it right now.'
Posted on 8 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy