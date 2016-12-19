O'Pen BIC - 40 sailors get a work out in Forward Sailing NZ O'pen Cup

by Sail-World.com NZ today at 12:45 pmA weather bomb hit New Zealand over the weekend, including big snowfalls in some parts of the South and North Islands, giving the young sailors got an interesting welcome to one of their first major regattas. The final day of racing was staged in winds gusting over 30kts.Almost 40 boats competed in the three day event, which was preceded by a coaching session led by Russell Coutts. Two sailors travelled from Bermuda for the regatta, and two NZ sailors will travel to Bermuda for a reciprocal visit and regatta to be be staged in one of the no-race days in the America's Cup Regatta series. For an earlier story from the Bermuda News on the opening day of the regatta click here The remaining regattas in the series will be sailed in Whakatipu at the end of January, Timaru in mid-February and Nelson in mid-March.Results below are after two days of racing with Bermudan sailors leading both fleets.





















































