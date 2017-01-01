Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2017

OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler at Drummoyne Sailing Club

by Di Pearson today at 2:53 am
Bill Tyler sail past with family members aboard the DSC vessel Bruce Kerridge
OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease.

With the OK National Championship being hosted by the Sydney Club, the timing was right for those who wanted to bid farewell to their mate this morning shortly after 11am with a sail past.

Victorian sailor Andre Blasse, a class stalwart himself, organised his fellow sailors on the bay in front of the Club to sail past to honour their mate.

“Bill spent so much of his life with the OK Dinghy class,” DSC Commodore, Grant Wakefield remembered this morning. “He was responsible for getting me and many others into the OK.”

Bill Tyler OK Dinghy sail past with official boat conductin proceedings © Bruce Kerridge
Bill Tyler OK Dinghy sail past with official boat conductin proceedings © Bruce Kerridge



Bill was just the sixth person to be inducted into the International OK Dinghy Hall of Fame. He sailed in the OK Dinghy regularly and was involved with the administration of the class at state, national and international level.

Such was the 76 year-old’s dedication, he organised and managed the 2006 OK Dinghy World Championship at Belmont on the NSW Central Coast and was recognised with the prestigious Services to Yachting Award at the 2007 Australian Yachting Awards.

OK Dinghies commence Bill Tyler sail past © Bruce Kerridge
OK Dinghies commence Bill Tyler sail past © Bruce Kerridge



“He was excited that the Club (DSC) was hosting the OK Nationals – something we hadn’t done since 1994 – and he fought hard to come and race (his sail number was AUS692), but it wasn’t to be,” said Wakefield, who described the dedicated man as “uncompromising, but with a heart of gold.

“He had a lifetime commitment to the class, which meant he and wife Jan made lifelong friends around the world,” Wakefield ended.

For more information visit website.

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Dubarry 2016 660x82 1

Related Articles

Local sailor early leader at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals Peter Horne has taken out the opening race and finished second in Race two of the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals to take an early lead in the event hosted by Drummoyne Sailing Club where he is a member.
Posted on 9 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 4 - McKnight now unbeatable
Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten Josh McKnight, 2012 world and defending Australian champion in the high-flying foiler Mach2 Moth class, cannot be beaten for first place in the 2017 International Moth nationals on Hobart’s River Derwent.
Posted on 9 Jan 13ft and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Lake Illawarra + Results
After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer After three light wind days the fleet was out Saturday at the Illawarra Sailing Club, NSW, in a 20-24kt NEer, giving some great rides and plenty of smiles. Michael Chittenden has provided a gallery of images with the 16fter results after four races both Scratch and Handicap
Posted on 8 Jan Moth Nationals, Day 3 - McKnight’s eighth win
McDougall, at 61, is one of elder statesmen of high flying class, and designer of Mac2 being used by all 31 competitors The ‘Garda of the South’ is how foiler Moth pioneer and designer Andrew McDougall describes Hobart’s River Derwent after three days of competition in the International Moth Australian championships. McDougall, at 61, is one of the elder statesmen of this high flying class, and the designer of the Mach2 being used by all 31 competitors in the nationals.
Posted on 8 Jan Chapman and Stephenson dominate the Australian Cherub Nationals
Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals Alison Chapman and Andrew Stephenson from Drummoyne Sailing Club dominated the 54th Cherub Nationals sailed on their home waters of Sydney’s Upper Harbour. Racing in a variety of conditions that ranged from 25kt black nor-easters to light south westerlies Chapman and Stephenson demonstrated superior skills across the board finishing the series with seven wins from the nine races.
Posted on 7 Jan 13 and 16ft Skiffs - Images from Day 1 of the Nationals at Illawarra
Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs Sydney photographer, Michael Chittenden was on the water at Lake Illawarra about 1.5 hours South of Sydney, for the opening race of the 13ft and 16ft skiffs and provided this image gallery of the racing. Also included are the full results.
Posted on 6 Jan Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals kick off Monday
Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday Day 1 of racing at the Henning Harders 55th OK Dinghy Nationals gets underway at Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) on Monday, January 9 - and the question is - can anyone beat defending champion, Mark Jackson in the five-day event?
Posted on 5 Jan 55th Flying Fifteen Australian Nationals - Jerwoods finish in style
The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs The heat arrived in Esperance with light to moderate breeze for one final race to decide the gongs at the 2017 Gemmill Homes Australian Flying Fifteen Championship.
Posted on 5 Jan Gemmill Homes Flying Fifteen 55th Australian National – Day 3
Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Race five of the championship was called a general recall so a quick fix on the pin and away we went again. Clean this time with most of the fleet favouring the left hand side of the course.
Posted on 4 Jan Alex McKinnon at the 39th Sabre Australian Championship
The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind. Photographer Alex McKinnon was back out on the water for the final day of the 39th Sabre Australian Championships. They are being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club, which has a wonderful reputation for hosting terrific events for OTB classes. The racing has been terrific, with this last day offering both sunshine and wind.
Posted on 4 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy