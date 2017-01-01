OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top

Rank Name Country Sail No. Points No. of Events 1 Bo Petersen DEN 1431 1046.06 13 2 Thomas Hanson-Mild SWE 100 1021.77 10 3 Greg Wilcox NZL 544 985.70 14 4 Charlie Cumbley GBR 2173 985.08 8 5 Stefan Myralf DEN 6 972.41 10 6 Richard Burton GBR 2183 951.13 8 7 Martin von Zimmermann GER 693 908.29 14 8 Pawel Pawlaczyk POL 14 898.22 9 9 David Bourne GBR 17 874.86 8 10 Tomasz Gaj POL 1 866.10 9 11 Andre Budzien GER 792 863.19 9 12 Jim Hunt GBR 1 856.13 7 13 Mark Jackson AUS 735 817.51 7 14 Jorgen Svendsen DEN 3 810.22 8 15 Bo Reker Andersen DEN 1 801.29 16 16 Mats Caap SWE 2797 798.78 5 17 Henrik Kofoed Larsen DEN 1397 784.63 9 18 Jonas Borjesson SWE 2809 779.94 9 19 Andreas Pich GER 797 763.57 14 20 Robert Deaves GBR 2156 750.83 8

by Robert Deaves today at 2:00 pmThe only events since the October release have been the national titles in New Zealand and Australia.At the New Zealand Nationals in January at Worser Bay in Wellington, Ben Morrison (above) won from Luke O’Connell and Steve McDowell. McDowell got his revenge later, winning the North Island Championships in Turangi in February.Mark Jackson won his sixth Australian national title at Drummoyne Sailing Club in Sydney Harbour in January from Mark Skelton and Peter Horne.Excluding Wilcox, who resides in Germany, Jackson is the highest ranked sailor from down under in 13th place, while O’Connell makes a jump from 99th to 60th. Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.At the class begins its 60th anniversary year, the ranking list has also exceeded 500 entries for the first time.The next ranking list release will be just before the European Championship in Faaborg, Demark and just after Warnemunde Woche.