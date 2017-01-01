Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 2

OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top

by Robert Deaves today at 2:00 pm
OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top © Robert Deaves
For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top three three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release. European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL).

The only events since the October release have been the national titles in New Zealand and Australia.

At the New Zealand Nationals in January at Worser Bay in Wellington, Ben Morrison (above) won from Luke O’Connell and Steve McDowell. McDowell got his revenge later, winning the North Island Championships in Turangi in February.

Mark Jackson won his sixth Australian national title at Drummoyne Sailing Club in Sydney Harbour in January from Mark Skelton and Peter Horne.

Excluding Wilcox, who resides in Germany, Jackson is the highest ranked sailor from down under in 13th place, while O’Connell makes a jump from 99th to 60th. Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.

At the class begins its 60th anniversary year, the ranking list has also exceeded 500 entries for the first time.

The next ranking list release will be just before the European Championship in Faaborg, Demark and just after Warnemunde Woche.

Rank Name Country Sail No. Points No. of Events
1 Bo Petersen DEN 1431 1046.06 13
2 Thomas Hanson-Mild SWE 100 1021.77 10
3 Greg Wilcox NZL 544 985.70 14
4 Charlie Cumbley GBR 2173 985.08 8
5 Stefan Myralf DEN 6 972.41 10
6 Richard Burton GBR 2183 951.13 8
7 Martin von Zimmermann GER 693 908.29 14
8 Pawel Pawlaczyk POL 14 898.22 9
9 David Bourne GBR 17 874.86 8
10 Tomasz Gaj POL 1 866.10 9
11 Andre Budzien GER 792 863.19 9
12 Jim Hunt GBR 1 856.13 7
13 Mark Jackson AUS 735 817.51 7
14 Jorgen Svendsen DEN 3 810.22 8
15 Bo Reker Andersen DEN 1 801.29 16
16 Mats Caap SWE 2797 798.78 5
17 Henrik Kofoed Larsen DEN 1397 784.63 9
18 Jonas Borjesson SWE 2809 779.94 9
19 Andreas Pich GER 797 763.57 14
20 Robert Deaves GBR 2156 750.83 8
Zhik Dinghy 660x82BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Sydney Sailmaker winning streak continues with 12ft Skiff Port Jackson
Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. The Sydney Flying Squadron hosted the championship in beautiful third rig conditions.
Posted on 20 Mar Winds of change at the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
634 boats, 842 sailors from 53 nations will participate in the different Olympic classes, according to confirmed entries Around 700 boats will participate in this edition of the Majorcan regatta, which kicks off on Friday 24 for ORC, J80 and Dragon (with three racing days until Sunday) and on Monday 27 for Olympic Classes.
Posted on 20 Mar 18ft Skiffs - Club Champs - Race 12 - Tough fight for podium
The Smeg team successfully retained the title of Australian 18 Footers League club champions The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey successfully retained the title of Australian 18 Footers League club champions when the 12-race series concluded on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 19 Mar Sabre Sailing WA State Championships - Scott wins again
The final heats of the WA Sabre State Championships were hosted at the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club on the 11th March. The final heats of the WA Sabre State Championships were hosted at the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club on the 11th March.
Posted on 18 Mar Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3
Lu Junrui suffered a slight blimp in his quest for the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Laser Radial title Singapore’s Lu Junrui suffered a slight blimp in his quest for the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Laser Radial title but recovered in his final race. He is on course to claim the 2017 crown.
Posted on 18 Mar Paving the Way for Paralympic Sailing
The second Paralympic Development Program wrapped up in Hong Kong this week 'Some day I will retire, but I will have a fleet of sailors behind me who will carry on the work!' Philippines sailor Cherrie Pinpin is a determined woman! As one of nine sailors and five coaches to have just completed World Sailing's first ever Asian Paralympic Development Program (PDP) clinic, Pinpin is even more resolute about spreading the word on sailing both at home and across Asia.
Posted on 15 Mar Finn Class to test new format at Trofeo Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
This is in response to discussions that the winner should be decided on the final race, or even first across the line. The format that will be used in Palma is one of several on the table and will allow the class and World Sailing to better understand the consequences and processes of introducing such a system.
Posted on 13 Mar GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 3
Day three was set to be a light one for final day, but the breeze slowly built to test sailors in a rage of conditions Day three was set to be a light one for the final day of racing, but the breeze slowly built to test the sailors in a rage of conditions from five knots in the first race, building to a great breeze of up to 15 knots by the third race, with the sun shining, making for some of the best conditions that Corio Bay has to offer.
Posted on 13 Mar 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships - Day 2
Competitors greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as sun came up on Day 2 of Gill Optimist Victorian Championship Competitors were greeted with a stiff 20 knot North Easterly as the sun came up on day two of the 2017 Gill Optimist Victorian Championships, but with the forecast of a dying breeze, then rebuilding from the South west, that was exactly what happened.
Posted on 13 Mar Queen of Harbour and Alice Burton Memorial Trophy - Overall report
Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today.
Posted on 12 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy