OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top
by Robert Deaves today at 2:00 pm
For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top three three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release. European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL).
OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top © Robert Deaves
The only events since the October release have been the national titles in New Zealand and Australia.
At the New Zealand Nationals in January at Worser Bay in Wellington, Ben Morrison (above) won from Luke O’Connell and Steve McDowell. McDowell got his revenge later, winning the North Island Championships in Turangi in February.
Mark Jackson won his sixth Australian national title at Drummoyne Sailing Club in Sydney Harbour in January from Mark Skelton and Peter Horne.
Excluding Wilcox, who resides in Germany, Jackson is the highest ranked sailor from down under in 13th place, while O’Connell makes a jump from 99th to 60th. Big changes in the rankings are expected after the May World Championship in Barbados, where large Australian and New Zealand teams have entered.
At the class begins its 60th anniversary year, the ranking list has also exceeded 500 entries for the first time.
The next ranking list release will be just before the European Championship in Faaborg, Demark and just after Warnemunde Woche.
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Sail No.
|Points
|No. of Events
|1
|Bo Petersen
|DEN
|1431
|1046.06
|13
|2
|Thomas Hanson-Mild
|SWE
|100
|1021.77
|10
|3
|Greg Wilcox
|NZL
|544
|985.70
|14
|4
|Charlie Cumbley
|GBR
|2173
|985.08
|8
|5
|Stefan Myralf
|DEN
|6
|972.41
|10
|6
|Richard Burton
|GBR
|2183
|951.13
|8
|7
|Martin von Zimmermann
|GER
|693
|908.29
|14
|8
|Pawel Pawlaczyk
|POL
|14
|898.22
|9
|9
|David Bourne
|GBR
|17
|874.86
|8
|10
|Tomasz Gaj
|POL
|1
|866.10
|9
|11
|Andre Budzien
|GER
|792
|863.19
|9
|12
|Jim Hunt
|GBR
|1
|856.13
|7
|13
|Mark Jackson
|AUS
|735
|817.51
|7
|14
|Jorgen Svendsen
|DEN
|3
|810.22
|8
|15
|Bo Reker Andersen
|DEN
|1
|801.29
|16
|16
|Mats Caap
|SWE
|2797
|798.78
|5
|17
|Henrik Kofoed Larsen
|DEN
|1397
|784.63
|9
|18
|Jonas Borjesson
|SWE
|2809
|779.94
|9
|19
|Andreas Pich
|GER
|797
|763.57
|14
|20
|Robert Deaves
|GBR
|2156
|750.83
|8
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152599