Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

OK Dinghy World No.1 for the third time for Greg Wilcox

by Robert Deaves today at 3:20 pm
Greg Wilcox © Robert Deaves
Greg Wilcox has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking list for the third time since the World Ranking was created 12 years ago. He has spent more time at the top spot than any other sailor and has been in the top five for the past seven years.

Tomasz Gaj and Pawel Pawlaczyk from Poland record career bests in second and third, as does fourth placed Henrik Kofoed. The August release includes 488 sailors, 56 of whom sailed their first ranking event in 2017. The Wiorld Ranking list, and the numbers sailing OK Dinghy, keeps getting bigger.

Since the last release, Wilcox has not won any more events but his consistency at the top of the international fleets has paid dividends. A top 10 at the Worlds and the Europeans, with a second place at Kiel Week, was enough to retake the top spot he last held two years ago.

Tomasz Gaj © Robert Deaves
Tomasz Gaj © Robert Deaves



This release covers the World and European Championship and with both weighted so heavily, it’s no surprise that the top five did both events. Fifth placed Martin von Zimmermann moves back into the top five for the first time in three years.

Other events counting towards this release include the Swedish Sprint Cup, The Northern French Nationals, the New Zealand North Island Championships in Turangi, the Spring Cup in Medemblik, Kiel Week and Warnemunde Week.

Nick Craig won a record fifth world title In Barbados in May, but due to not sailing many other events doesn’t feature highly in thus release while, Jim Hunt is the leading Brit in sixth place, after placing second at the Worlds, and winning the Spring Cup and Kiel Week.

Pawel Pawlaczyk © Robert Deaves
Pawel Pawlaczyk © Robert Deaves



The European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark turned out to be one of the most competitive events ever, with 14 out of the top 20 ranked sailors taking part. The huge fleet of 130 boats was a great way to celebrate the classes’ 60th anniversary in 2017.

Former World No 1. Bo Petersen drops to seventh after skipping the Worlds and most other early events this season. His third place at the Europeans keeps him inside the top 10.

The OK Dinghy season now moves towards a string of National titles, in Germany, Denmark, Britain and Poland, which will all be included in the next release, before the down under season gets underway.

Henrik Kofoed Larsen © Robert Deaves
Henrik Kofoed Larsen © Robert Deaves



Top 20 from 488

1 Greg Wilcox NZL 566 989.48 13
2 Tomasz Gaj POL 1 913.36 10
3 Pawel Pawlaczyk POL 14 899.93 8
4 Henrik Kofoed Larsen DEN 1397 890.73 10
5 Martin von Zimmermann GER 803 881.89 14
6 Jim Hunt GBR 11 872.19 6
7 Bo Petersen DEN 1431 813.19 10
8 Thomas Hanson-Mild SWE 100 809.84 9
9 Oliver Gronholz GER 783 806.55 9
10 Mats Caap SWE 2797 787.93 7
11 Ralf Tietje GER 78 778.95 11
12 Mark Jackson AUS 768 772.54 7
13 Andreas Pich GER 7 758.85 14
14 Ask Askholm DEN 22 756.71 10
15 Luke O'Connell NZL 546 743.67 6
16 Jorg Rademacher GER 775 738.76 8
17 Sonke Behrens GER 778 738.35 9
18 Charlie Cumbley GBR 1 735.02 7
19 Bo Reker Andersen DEN 1 700.49 14
20 Jonas Borjesson SWE 2830 676.05 10
Hall Spars - BoomInsun - AC ProgramYachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships - Day 4
Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth Worlds Three races were completed today in each fleet, concluding the qualifying series for the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships in Holland.
Posted today at 1:59 am Young British Finn squad head to U23 Finn World Championship
Two years ago the British Finn class recognised that many of the young sailors in the class could benefit from training The squad of six, under the guidance of coach James Hadden, a former British Sailing Team member, have made significant improvements.
Posted on 16 Aug Mirror World Championship - Overall report
Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror Worlds will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. Australia hasn’t had a Mirror World Champion for 26 years. The 2019 Mirror World Championship will be sailed on Sydney Harbour. As hosts our message to the world’s Mirror sailors is… PLEASE... DON’T… COME.
Posted on 16 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 3
After the initial AP flag was taken down, the yellow fleet attempted the first race in a bit more wind and light rain. With enough speed to sail off the start and upwind, the fleet managed to cover two thirds of the first beat before the wind shifted 40 degrees to the left and the race was abandoned. The wind continued to shift left 20 more degrees before dying completely.
Posted on 15 Aug A medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record Australian Sailing’s Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. He is widely known as the Medal Maker and his string of coaching success continued recently when the 470 World Championship 2017 was won in Thessaloniki Greece, by Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan.
Posted on 15 Aug Laser Radial Youth World Championships – Day 2
Yoshihiro sailed to easy win in the blue fleet while Tomasgaard found his form to take a bullet in the boy’s red fleet On Alpha Course, the yellow fleet got off their start under a U Flag and Ireland’s Ewan Mcmahon led the way around the course with Josh Armit of New Zealand and Australian Caelin Winchcombe close on his tail. The following blue and red fleets had multiple general recalls before finally starting race one.
Posted on 14 Aug 420 and 470 Junior European Championships – Final day
A great youth sailing week just ended in Riva del Garda for Fraglia Vela Riva and the 250 teams of doubles 420 and 470 The almost 500 boys and girls participating in the regatta (the number of participants increases year by year breaking a new record in Riva del Garda) have an Olympic dream, and for some of them it has already come true, as for the Italian National Team and for Ferrari-Calabrò in Marina Militare (the Italian Navy Sailing Team), who sailed in Rio at the 2016 Olympic Games.
Posted on 14 Aug U23 Finn World Championship – Preview
Phillip Kasüske reflects on his Finn campaign since then and his experience at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. Kasüske, from Berlin, comes from a tight group of young German Finn sailors that first emerged in 2014 and have gradually progressed each year. He missed selection for Rio 2016 but was close enough to know he was on the right path if he wanted to qualify for Tokyo in 2020.
Posted on 14 Aug Time for victory celebrations at 420 and 470 Junior European Champs
A fast & dramatic final day saw races won medals claimed, dreams made & takeways of how to improve for next Championship A fast and dramatic final day saw races won, medals claimed, dreams made and takeways of how to improve for the next Championship.
Posted on 14 Aug Hempel Sailing World Championships – Final day of snakes and ladders
Denmark and the Netherlands shared the honour of topping the medals table with two golds and one bronze each. After the lighter airs yesterday, a final day of racing in stronger, veering 12-15 westerlies, gusting to 20, made for medal races of shifting fortunes that were hard to control.
Posted on 13 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy