Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

OK Dinghy Winter Championship at Alton Water

by Robert Deaves today at 5:13 pm
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
Nick Craig had few problems winning the 2017 British OK Dinghy Winter Championship on Saturday 11 March at Alton Water in Suffolk, as he finalises his preparations for the upcoming World Championship in Barbados at the end of May.

The Championship attracted 17 entries from far and wide, including many new faces sailing their first OK open, and most of those were in new boats. It was a gentle start to the season with 5-8 knots of wind and moderate temperatures, but the racing was tight and the field competitive. In winning the title, Nick Craig only really dominated in one race, but was the clear winner. In Barbados he is aiming to become the first sailor to win five OK Dinghy World titles.

British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves



The start line was packed for races one and two with general recalls both times.

Dave Bourne had his only moment of glory in the first race after banging the left corner to lead round the top and down to the leeward mark.

Craig took the lead on the second upwind, while Alex Scoles moved up to second. Craig almost lost it at the finish as he went for the wrong end of the line and won by just two seconds from Scoles, with Bourne in third.

A pin end favoured start line in race two allowed Craig to pop out of port end and lead round the top from Robert Deaves and Scoles.

British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves



Deaves and Scoles changed places several times while Craig got away, though he was under pressure on the tortuously long second reach where many of the backmarkers caught up when the wind filled in from behind.

On the final leg to the finish Scoles was forced to tack out from under Craig, and elected to cover a fast approaching Richard Burton, which allowed Deaves to get the final lift to the line to pip him for second.

With the title already won, Craig again got out of the start of race three on port but sailed into a hole in the middle of the reservoir, while Scoles got clean away.

British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves



The top mark had been extended, allowing for a much more tactical beat instead of the long lines of the first two races and Scoles nailed it perfectly to lead at the top and extend on the fleet to secure second. Craig followed in second, while Burton again made a comeback to fourth, just behind Deaves, but had left it too late to challenge the podium.

The top three are all heading to Barbados for the worlds. Craig talked about how the Winter Championship was a crucial part of his training and what the sailors could expect, having sailed the GP14 Worlds there last year.

British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves


British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves


British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves


British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves


British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves
British OK Dinghy Winter Championship © Robert Deaves





  Helm sail no. class R1 R2 R3 overall
1 Nick Craig 2150 OK 1.0 1.0 (2.0) 2.0
2 Alex Scoles 13 OK 2.0 (3.0) 1.0 3.0
3 Robert Deaves 2156 OK (7.0) 2.0 3.0 5.0
4 Richard Burton 2183 OK (4.0) 4.0 4.0 8.0
5 Robert Campbell Gray 2131 OK (6.0) 5.0 5.0 10.0
6 Dave Bourne 17 OK 3.0 (12.0) 8.0 11.0
7 Simon Davis 999 OK 5.0 (7.0) 6.0 11.0
8 Duncan Ellis 2189 OK 8.0 (9.0) 7.0 15.0
9 John Ball 2158 OK 11.0 6.0 (13.0) 17.0
10 Tony Woods 27 OK (15.0) 11.0 9.0 20.0
11 Ian Moorwood 2188 OK 9.0 (13.0) 11.0 20.0
12 John Wayling 2100 OK (10.0) 10.0 10.0 20.0
13 Luke Farthing 2184 OK (17.0) 8.0 14.0 22.0
14 Ken Carroll 46 OK 12.0 14.0 (17.0) 26.0
15 Paul Aldridge 2065 OK 14.0 (15.0) 12.0 26.0
16 Andrew Martin 99 OK 13.0 (16.0) 15.0 28.0
17 Rodney Tidd 2178 OK 16.0 (17.0) 16.0 32.0
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Safety at Sea - Baltic - 1North Technology - Southern Spars

Related Articles

Queen of Harbour and Alice Burton Memorial Trophy - Overall report
Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour Nicole Johnson became the 2017 Queen of Sydney Harbour when she crewed on Smeg to win the annual Queen of the Harbour, sponsored by Hunt, which was sailed in 17-knots North East wind today.
Posted today at 6:38 am GILL Optimist Victorian Championships – Day 1
Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for Green fleet, and then for the Open and Intermediate fleet Day one was a great day for the Optimist Sailors and Royal Geelong Yacht Club. Sailors were held ashore until the breeze built, firstly for the Green fleet to get underway, and then enough for the Open and Intermediate fleet shortly after.
Posted on 11 Mar Entry open for RS Aero World Championship in Carnac
Within the first two days of entry opening, 25 entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. Within the first two days of entry opening for the Carnac Worlds, twenty five entries from five counties and two continents had jumped onto entry list. This has since increased to seven countries and three continents. The RS Aero is proving a big hit across America and seven keen owners have already signed up.
Posted on 9 Mar RS Sailing – Sustainability Programme
We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors The core team at RS Sailing are life-long sailors who love being on the water. We’d like to think we’ve developed some great boats for people like us and for the next generation of sailors, so we want to do our part to focus on protecting the environment we all enjoy sailing in.
Posted on 9 Mar Sailability and Special Olympics join Sail Port Stephens fray
Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time, contesting the Port Stephens Cup Regatta at Grahamstown Dam, near Newcastle, this weekend (11-12 March).
Posted on 8 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar 2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships at Midway Point
2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships were sailed over the weekend at the Midway Point Yacht Club with 45 competitors The 2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships were sailed over the weekend at the Midway Point Yacht Club with 45 competitors enjoying close competition in a late summer sea breeze on both days.
Posted on 7 Mar JJ Giltinan 18fters - Van Munster 'magic' turns around damaged Lumix
Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, on Sydney Harbour, it looked as though the young team who were sailing the hull would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta.
Posted on 6 Mar 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Championship - Race 6 - Yamaha in action
New Zealand’s Yamaha 18ft Skiff team responded brilliantly to a dramatic week when they dominated the high class fleet New Zealand’s Yamaha 18ft Skiff team responded brilliantly to a dramatic week when they dominated the high class fleet in race six of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 4 Mar Project 60 - Telling the OK story, the OK way
OK has great racing, a fascinating history, it has exceptional competence, and it occasionally has social incompetence It’s true. OK sailors have more fun. They have been having more fun for sixty years. It’s OK to be an OK Dinghy sailor, and especially this year, as the fleet travels to Barbados for the Worlds, everything is going to be OK. Probably more OK than usual.
Posted on 3 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy