Please select your home edition
Edition
Festival of Sails 2018 728x90

OK Dinghy Queensland Championships claims most female competitors

by Southport Yacht Club today at 11:38 am
OK Dinghy Queensland Championships Southport Yacht Club © http://www.southportyachtclub.com.au
This weekend’s OK Dinghy State Championships held at Southport Yacht Club have the largest number of female entrants currently in any OK Dinghy regatta in the world.

Queensland OK Dinghy Association President Dave Vincent said “I’m really excited that we have nearly a quarter of the fleet being females – and three of those are under 21”.

The OK Dinghy class has been working on encouraging juniors and females to get involved and have the support they need to have fun and be competitive.

First time OK Dinghy sailor and SYC Junior Commodore Melanie Watson is excited to be competing this weekend. “It’s going to be so much fun learning to sail a different boat to my laser and to be supporting the OK dinghies. Hopefully competing in this event will attract more girls to the class”.

There are 21 boats entered and we are expecting a few late entries tomorrow morning.

Danah Clements and Emma Hutcheson – Two of the female competitors – OK Dinghy Queensland Championships © Southport Yacht Club http://www.southportyachtclub.com.au
Danah Clements and Emma Hutcheson – Two of the female competitors – OK Dinghy Queensland Championships © Southport Yacht Club http://www.southportyachtclub.com.au



With competitors coming from as far as Melbourne, the title is looking to be highly contested. Michael Williams from Melbourne will be competing as one of the favourites coming in second in the last world titles contested at Blackrock Yacht Club in Melbourne. Coming in sixth at the latest national titles held at Drummoyne Yacht Club, local sailor, Kelvin Holdt sailing in “green eggs and ham” will be another hard boat to beat.

“It’s fantastic to see such a large fleet of a high caliber sailors competing this weekend” said Dave Vincent. From the three junior sailors to the mastersand, it’s great to see the support we are receiving from our fellow state associations.”

The OK Dinghy is a single handed boat and an international class currently sailed in 15 countries throughout the world. The boat has some great history with Olympic gold medalist Tom Burton winning the Junior World Championships in 2006.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

International Detroit Cup Match Race Regatta – Final day
Harry Price (AUS) and his team of Murray Jones and Cameron Seagreen have successfully defended their title This was an impressive show of match racing talent by the to both the competitive field of 8 teams from 5 nations, as well as the crowds on shore of the event's host, Bayview YC.
Posted on 28 Aug Tricky breeze on Day 1 at 470 Junior World Championships
Conditions were anything but typical, and a real contrast to the race track many of the teams experienced last week The opening day was an all-French affair as four different national teams - Guillaume Pirouelle/Valentin Sipan, Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantes, Marina Lefort/Lara Granier and Jennifer Poret/Camille Hautefaye - took the four race wins in the men and women fleets. Whilst France took the race victory, consistency rewarded Italy who control the leaderboard in both fleets.
Posted on 28 Aug Finn wins U23 Finn Worlds – Oskari Muhonen is world champion
The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred draws to a close after another windless day The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup in Balatonfüred draws to a close after another windless day and with Finn, Oskari Muhonen, as the new World Champion. Facundo Olezza, from Argentina, wins the silver and Fionn Lyden, from Ireland, the bronze.
Posted on 28 Aug Japanese drumming sets the pace for 470 Junior World Championships
The International 470 Class last held a World Championship in Japan twenty-eight years ago, in 1989, at Tsu City Enoshima Yacht Harbour is also the only venue to host two Olympic events over different Olympics. You can feel the history made here over 50 years ago pulsing around the venue, with photos of the 1964 Olympic legends displayed and a powerful aura of Olympic success.
Posted on 27 Aug U23 Finn World Championship – Sailors swelter in Balaton heat on Day 5
Sunday is final day of racing with two races scheduled at the earlier time of 08.30 to try and make the best of the wind Despite being sent out in a light breeze mid-afternoon, the wind evaporated very quickly in the 35 degree heat and the race officer sent the fleet home less than 30 minutes after arrival.
Posted on 26 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Champions decided after a windless Day 6
No races were sailed today, due to lack of wind. This concludes the championships, with ten races completed in six days. The morning brought postponement on shore until about noon. Eager to complete the Final Series and hopeful for more breeze, all three fleets sailed out on the IJsselmeer in about 5-6 knots. The wind, however, gradually died and the AP flag was hoisted.
Posted on 26 Aug Oskari Muhonen storms to top of U23 Finn Worlds on Day 4
Another long day of waiting for wind was rewarded with two late races on Day 4 of the U23 Finn World Championship Another long day of waiting for wind was rewarded with two late races on Day 4 of the U23 Finn World Championship in Balatonfüred, Hungary. Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, won the day to now lead the fleet by five points. He very nearly won both races.
Posted on 26 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Light winds return for Finals - Day 5
Today brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial World Championships. Today brought the first round of the Final Series at the Laser Radial World Championships. The fleets were divided into Gold and Silver in the women’s division based on results from the last four days of qualifying races.
Posted on 26 Aug Olezza holds lead on Day 3 at U23 Finn World Championship
After a day of waiting around on shore for breeze, the fleet was sent out mid-afternoon as a southerly slowly developed The left side paid with those starting at the pin in the leading group. Joan Cardona Mendez, from Spain, rounded first from Muller and Kalafarski, who started at the boat end. The main group went right on the run, which allowed Kalafarski to sneak through to leeward and round the gate ahead.
Posted on 25 Aug 2020 Olympics - Shattered finger leaves Tokyo prospect with big call
Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up prospect of competing a upcoming World One of Australia's premier Finn class sailors faces a critical few days as he weighs up the prospect of competing at the upcoming World Championships in Hungary with multiple fractures in one of his hands. Former World No.1 Oliver Tweddell’s early preparations for Tokyo 2020 were shaken by a peculiar injury during an Australian Sailing Team training session before Aarhus Sailing Week in Denmark.
Posted on 25 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy