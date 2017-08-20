Notice of Race for the IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup

IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup © Paul Wyeth / RORC IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup © Paul Wyeth / RORC

by RORC today at 5:38 pmThe Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) welcomes expressions of interest for the event, and online entry will be open from Monday 8th January 2018.As announced earlier this year, the Cowes-based championship will be held from 8-16th June and will follow the successful Commodores' Cup race format, with a variety of different courses ranging from inshore, coastal and offshore - 10 races in all using the Spinlock IRC rating system.





The RORC has instigated a new format to include the Commodores' Cup, a Corinthian team-based event within an IRC fleet racing championship which is open to amateurs and professionals. New for 2018 are the following:



Competitors wishing to enter the Commodores' Cup are invited to create teams of three boats with a rating between 0.995 and 1.270 with a max DLR of 210

Teams can represent a club, a region or a nation. For national representation, authorisation may be required from the appropriate MNA

The Commodores' Cup maintains its Corinthian ethos with only one professional sailor allowed on each boat

Boats that race with two females or two crew under 25, or one female and one under 25, are allowed an extra crew member

There is no crew weight limit, only the crew number limit on their IRC rating certificate.

