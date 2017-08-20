Please select your home edition
Notice of Race for the IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup

by RORC today at 5:38 pm
IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup © Paul Wyeth / RORC
The Notice of Race for the 2018 IRC European Championship, incorporating the Commodores' Cup, is now available HERE.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) welcomes expressions of interest for the event, and online entry will be open from Monday 8th January 2018.

As announced earlier this year, the Cowes-based championship will be held from 8-16th June and will follow the successful Commodores' Cup race format, with a variety of different courses ranging from inshore, coastal and offshore - 10 races in all using the Spinlock IRC rating system.

IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup © Paul Wyeth / RORC
IRC Europeans and Commodores' Cup © Paul Wyeth / RORC



The RORC has instigated a new format to include the Commodores' Cup, a Corinthian team-based event within an IRC fleet racing championship which is open to amateurs and professionals. New for 2018 are the following:

Competitors wishing to enter the Commodores' Cup are invited to create teams of three boats with a rating between 0.995 and 1.270 with a max DLR of 210
Teams can represent a club, a region or a nation. For national representation, authorisation may be required from the appropriate MNA
The Commodores' Cup maintains its Corinthian ethos with only one professional sailor allowed on each boat
Boats that race with two females or two crew under 25, or one female and one under 25, are allowed an extra crew member
There is no crew weight limit, only the crew number limit on their IRC rating certificate.

Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE edges Team Brunel to win Prologue Leg
Both of leading teams owed their performance in large part to a decision they took early in the leg, shortly after start For skipper Xabi Fernández and his team, it’s a continuation of the success MAPFRE found on Leg 0, where the team was the overall winner of the four-stage leg.
Silk Cut back for the Volvo Ocean Legends Race
With a new mast, Silk Cut’s form improved with a win on Leg six from Saõ Sebastião to Ft Lauderdale, USA Silk Cut started the 1997-98 Whitbread Round the World Race as the pre-race favourite, with odds of 7:2. The combination of Lawrie Smith as skipper and strong funding held good promise.
Volvo Ocean Race – Prologue Leg course shortened
The teams are sailing in winds near 10 knots. But the forecast is for the wind to ease on the other side of the cape. Race Director Phil Lawrence informed the teams at 0800 UTC on Wednesday morning when the leading boats were approximately two hours from the gate.
Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 7, Race 2 – PSP Logistics back at sea
The leading pack is making great progress towards Cape Town and there are less than 10nm separating the top three teams. After spending the past five days receiving repairs to rudder damage, sustained after a whale collided with the boat earlier in Leg two, the team is expected to resume racing in twelfth position, once it reaches the closest position of the collision.
America's Cup - Weighing up the hosting dollars and return
The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors The next America’s Cup scheduled for 2021 is shaping up to be a “royal” sailing event of eminent competitors of America’s Cup royalty with not only Luna Rossa (ITA) returning to the competition, but also the New York Yacht Club (USA) after what will be in 2021 an 18-year absence.
Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the Slowlogue + Video
The Volvo Ocean race fleet is making slow progress on the Prologue Leg from Lisbon, Portugal to Alicante, Spain Early Wednesday morning, the decision was made to shorten the Volvo Ocean Race Prologue Leg, with the compulsory gate off Cabo de Gata now becoming the finish line. Race Director Phil Lawrence informed the teams at 0800 UTC on Wednesday morning when the leading boats were approximately two hours from the gate. Here's a gallery of images from the first two days of 'racing'.
Mini-Transat La Boulangère - Ping-pong
To you, to me… It’s hard to know who’s got the ball in their court in the extremely variable conditions To you, to me… It’s hard to know who’s got the ball in their court in the extremely variable conditions currently dominating play in the Atlantic. The wind seems to have picked up again to the south-east pretty generally. The group positioned furthest over to the east that has been heavily penalised over the past twenty-four hours is looking a tad healthier this Tuesday evening.
Valencia readies for start of second Melges 40 Grand Prix event
The Melges 40 Grand Prix officially launched in Porto Cervo, Italy last June with its first private event The Melges 40 Grand Prix officially launched in Porto Cervo, Italy last June with its first private event dedicated to the largest and most powerful design produced by Melges Performance Sailboats. Real Club Nautico de Palma in collaboration with La Marine de Valencia will host the second of three inaugural 2017 Melges 40 racing appointments beginning on Wednesday, October 11
Les Voiles de St Tropez - Swan 53 'Music' again the best in class
Les Voiles de St Tropez is an unmissable event in the Mediterranean circuit. Playing host to no fewer than 4,000 sailors The Les Voiles de St Tropez is an unmissable event in the Mediterranean circuit. Playing host to no fewer than 4,000 sailors for 10 days and registering some 300 boats is a feat that the Socie?te? Nautique de Saint-Tropez pulls off in style each and every year to ensure the success of Les Voiles.
Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE and Team Brunel lead the charge to Alicante
Skipper Xabi Fernández's MAPFRE crew is leading the charge into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday afternoon. Skipper Xabi Fernández's MAPFRE crew is leading the charge into the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday afternoon. The Spanish team made a jump on the rest of the fleet by heading further inshore in search of favourable sea breezes following Sunday's start, with Team Brunel benefiting from following a similar track.
Posted today at 3:34 am
