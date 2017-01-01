Please select your home edition
Not the only one…

by John Curnow, Editor, Sail-World AUS today at 11:20 am
It could only be - Split Enz .
I am sure I was not the only one seeing the irony. A Kiwi band, even if we did embrace them wholeheartedly, had a wee popular tune with ‘Six months in a leaky boat’. And so, after the first ingress of water when the Italians secured a limpet mine to the good ship AC, the planks started to spread, and it was all hands to the pumps, as it were. Still, look at the positive here, which was that it was not the French doing the dirty work this time, for that would have started a new world conflagration. This Rainbow Warrior got to float, of sorts, for a bit longer…

Almost a little like the street hustlers in New York, with the deft hands and speedy movements to confuse the eye, you could almost here the repetitious drone of ‘Watch the cones. Watch the cones!’ The jostling for information became serious, as even Dalton chimed in with ‘no more Cyclors on board’.

Still the most interesting, albeit probably not that amazing was that the Oracle (yes – had to use the Iron Man line) would not be back. The Fish (long time AC reporter and multihull sailor Bob Fisher) said he had an e-mail from Sir Russell Coutts, the CEO of the team and the America's Cup Event Authority in Bermuda, which stated: 'My understanding is that Oracle/Larry will not be entering.'

Jimmy Spithill, helmsman Oracle Team USA<br /> Oracle Team USA<br /> <br /> Day 4<br /> 2017 35th America’s Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com
Jimmy Spithill, helmsman Oracle Team USA
Oracle Team USA

Day 4
2017 35th America’s Cup Bermuda © Daniel Forster http://www.DanielForster.com



After Tom’s turn, this week it seemed it was James’ time for publicity, and a book launch was the thin edge of the wedge to get into all things AC. Seeing him on Aunty’s morning news show was great, and it is clear he too is keen for another tilt. Over the ditch they are keen to have him involved too, for they sure do love the banter and he has gone on record as saying he was still obsessed with it all and wanted to get the Cup back off the Kiwis.

Off field it all continued with Prada ousting Louis Vuitton, so there is that Italo/Franco thing popping up again. The Challenger Series will now use the new fashion label’s name. Anyone else thinking of the Golden Rule about now? He with gold makes the rules… The Protocol is set for release about now, with the full design rules to be tabled on November 30. Foiling is one part of the leaks that is, as yet, to be clarified or ratified. Makes you think it could be a very long six months by the time that all happens since the last one was done, and with it to actually occur in the Summer of 2021, it could well be a long passage. Whacky hairdos, and crazy outfits all just makes it very much about Split Enz - Just as it has always been….

François Gabart aboard the MACIF trimaran © Yann Riou / Macif
François Gabart aboard the MACIF trimaran © Yann Riou / Macif



So back to the French, and François Gabart announced he is after Thomas Coville’s solo RTW record of 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes and 38 seconds. From October 22, and for three months he will await the magic weather window, and then set off. Macif, the maxi tri, won The Bridge race across the Atlantic, and also holds the 24hr solo run at an eye-watering 771nm.
Gabart is also the Vendée record holder, from the 2012/3 race, with 78 days 2hours 16 minutes and 40 seconds. By the way, the long-term dedication by the sponsors for the French in these classes and events is simply brilliant and a benchmark for all others!

Staying with Gabart now, and the preparation of both he and the boat has been impressive. The boat is but two years old now, and with all of its victories things have been learned and modifications made to ensure she is at her best for the attack. It is interesting to note that Gabart himself says, “The record will require that I sail as fast single-handed as with a crew. Thanks to the experience of The Bridge, I now know how to go about this.”

In terms of his preparation, Gabart says, “The goal is to sail as much as possible single-handed in heavy air, so that I can get used to high speeds. The preparation on shore will be devoted to knowing the boat inside out from a technical point of view: I must run through all the items that could possibly break to be able to repair them alone at sea. I need to be as self-sufficient as possible on the boat.”

“I now make good use of the boat’s potential: I understand her well and have good sensations on board. I feel that I am ready to set off around the world. She has the ability to sail fast for a long time in lots of different weather conditions. She’s safe, sound and versatile. Even when I push her to the limits, I feel quietly confident.”

Helping Gabart make the final call will be Jean-Yves Bernot and the Macif weather team.

Past world champions Mike Holt and Carl Smit will attend the 505 training session to assist other teams with rig setup. - International 505 Class World Championship © Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/
Past world champions Mike Holt and Carl Smit will attend the 505 training session to assist other teams with rig setup. - International 505 Class World Championship © Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/



Well then, it has to be that time, and just as Tim Shaw said, “But wait! There’s more.” Now you will have to go to the website for other news, for it has been yet another bumper week. Check out the links below as a sample of the articles, which include Lisa Blair, the village that is the TeePees, windsurfing, the Clipper, VOR, Five-Ohs, kites, One Tonners, Ashby nominated for Sailor of the Year, Pittwater to Paradise, RC44, ESS, the Middle Sea Race, Transat, WA gets the season underway, Maxi 72s, Laser (just fantastic to see Burton and Wearn as second and third respectively), and much, much more.

Also, well done to all the associations and events for all the news you have been supplying. Keep it up. Readers await you! Please ensure you have your club or class do the same via the submit function, just up in the top right of the Sail-World home page. In the meantime, go for a wander to review the proverbial plethora of material for you to explore on the site, from all over the globe. Also, do keep a weather eye on Sail-World. We are here to bring you the whole story…

