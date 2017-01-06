Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Not booked your August holiday yet? Rare Wildwind Special Offers

by Wildwind today at 5:18 pm
Cat sailing at Wildwind WildWind http://www.wildwind.co.uk/

Dear Friends,

If you’ve not yet booked your summer holiday you might want to consider some of our rare ‘August Special Offers’.

While we are almost completely full in July already for some odd reason our bookings toward the end of August are lighter than normal – and so we are making a limited number of Special offers.

Wildwind Sailing in Vassiliki

Book a family of 4 persons for the weeks of either August 20th or 27th and one child goes absolutely free!

Take a look at our latest Wildwind video here

></a></p> <h4 style=Wildwind Adventures in Vassiliki

Book a ‘Wildwind Adventures – Want to do it all on One’ holiday in August and we’ll offer you £200 discount per person on certain dates. Check out our new website and videos here

></a></p> <p style=Prices start at only £795 including flights and all of our activities. Please note that all offers are available subject to availability at time of booking, first come first served.

For more details about Wildwind Holidays please contact our friendly UK sales office and speak to John, Ann, Debbie or Tina on 01920 444092 or visit wildwind.co.uk
0844 499 2898
info@wildwind.co.uk
wildwind.co.uk

http://wildwind.co.uk/brochure

11,100+
Happy clients
50%+ returning
clients

Just back from (the last) two weeks at Wildwind. Have wanted to go for years and are so pleased we finally did. Amazing place, fantastic tutelage, friendly, professional staff, fantastic kit and amazing banter, on and off the water. Simply can't wait for next year!! Thanks to everyone who made our holiday so amazing.
- Peter Swede

Wildwind Holidays, Unit 1 Mill Studio, Ware,

Herts, SG12 9PY

0844 499 2898 info@wildwind.co.uk
Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race Day 3 action-shots
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from LV America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3.
Posted today at 4:52 am America's Cup - Day 11 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested. Big day on Great Sound. Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested. The pre start jostling was rather tame today and in three out of the four starts, one of the teams was late to the line. It seems that teams had come to the conclusion that they weren’t going to win the race at the start but they could easily loose it.
Posted today at 3:44 am America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand capsize in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second LV America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race of the day against Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR.
Posted today at 3:32 am America's Cup - Emirates have a massive day at office - All are safe
Extreme conditions, breakage and capsize were highlights for day two of LV America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Finals Extreme conditions, breakage and a capsize were the highlights for day two of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Finals.
Posted today at 2:57 am America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Day 10 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The Challenger Playoff started today on Great Sound in 15 knots from the southeast. The Challenger Playoff started today on Great Sound in 15 knots from the southeast. The first pairing featured ETNZ against BAR while the second pairing was Artemis vs. Softbank Japan. Each pair was to race two matches today.
Posted on 6 Jun Close competition in Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup with clear skies After Mother Nature put paid to the scheduled first day of Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs action, Bermuda presented the four teams contesting the second stage of competition in the 35th America’s Cup with clear skies, perfect race conditions and good winds. Those conditions helped to produce a day of contrasts, with fantastic competition in one half of the Semi-Final table
Posted on 6 Jun Land Rover BAR breaks wing, ETNZ take two, Japan and Sweden one each
An unexpected day eventuated for the first day of LV America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Final racing in Bermuda. An unexpected day eventuated for the first day of Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Final racing in Bermuda.
Posted on 6 Jun America's Cup - Accidentally on purpose
If you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis In this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR are easy beats So the French have already had to go home, but if you listen to Nathan Outteridge from Artemis in this video, you'd think he believes Land Rover BAR should have also packed up. Talk about burned by omission! Hard to see how it was anything other than intentional.
Posted on 5 Jun Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Day 1 races postponed
The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not. The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday’s scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not.
Posted on 5 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy