Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

Northern Irish skipper to lead HotelPlanner.com team in Clipper Race

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 8:42 am
Conall Morrison - Clipper 2017-18 Race onEdition © http://www.onEdition.com
Conall Morrison, 36, from Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, has today been announced as the Skipper who will lead the HotelPlanner.com entry in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

One of twelve Clipper 2017-18 Race team entries, HotelPlanner.com, the leading online provider of group and individual travel services, will make its global ocean racing debut in the upcoming, eleventh edition of the world’s biggest ocean race, which starts in Liverpool this August.

Conall Morrison commented: “It’s really exciting to be named as the Skipper for the HotelPlanner.com team. I believe the company’s slogan of ‘Bringing People Together’, will fit well into our team ethos. We want to be a happy team, we want to be an all-inclusive team, so I think this partnership is a great fit for us.

Adding, he said: “With Race Start in Liverpool less than two months away, my team is looking really good. Now we just can’t wait to start racing.”

As a former Clipper Race Training Skipper and Mate, Conall already has a wealth of experience of racing on the event’s matched design 70-foot ocean racing yachts. He qualified as a Yachtmaster Instructor in 2012, and Yachtmaster Ocean in 2015, and has well over 40,000 nautical miles in his log book.

One of his proudest achievements before becoming a Clipper Race Skipper was skippering Tectona for the 2015 Voyage of Recovery; a twelve week, 1,500 nautical mile voyage around Great Britain to aid people in their recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Conall comes from a highly successful sporting family, including sister Aileen, who represented Ireland in both the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Founder and CEO of HotelPlanner.com, Tim Hentschel said: “We are excited to have Conall leading our HotelPlanner.com team. We are confident his excellent experience and sailing skills will bring our team great success in the race. Three cheers to our fantastic Clipper Race Skipper! We will be following you all the way around the world.”

In addition to Conall, who will be the only professional sailor on board, the HotelPlanner.com team is made up of 57 crew members, who range from 23 to 76 years in age, currently representing a total of 15 different countries.

Whilst the Clipper Race will visit thirteen different stopovers on six different continents during the 40,000 nautical-mile race circuit, the warmest welcome of all will certainly be felt when the teams arrive into Conall’s hometown, Derry-Londonderry, next July.

Conall said: “It will be a very proud moment when I sail the HotelPlanner.com yacht into my home city of Derry-Londonderry.

“I know exactly what the race means to the city. I was on the banks of the Foyle to see the fleet arrive in 2016 and I know the arrival in 2018 will be a memory that I cherish forever.”

Over 710 people, from all walks of life and representing more than 40 different nationalities, will compete in the full circumnavigation or one of more of the eight legs that make up the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Starting in Liverpool on 20 August 2017, the global route of the Clipper 2017-18 Race will include stopovers in Punta del Este – Uruguay, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya and Qingdao - China, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry-Londonderry. The epic adventure will conclude in Liverpool on 28 July, 2018.
Giacomo Yacht SaleBIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingInsun - AC Program

Related Articles

Clipper Round the World Yacht Race announces team skipper change
Dale Smyth, a permanent resident of South Africa, is a highly skilled sailor with over 50000nm offshore in his log book British sailor Dale Smyth will take over as Skipper of the CV25 team with immediate effect following the resignation of Rick Powell, who has made the decision to step down from the role for personal considerations.
Posted on 4 Jul Female skippers come out on top in first major test
Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool. Our two female Clipper Race Skippers, Wendy Tuck and Nikki Henderson, have made a huge statement less than two months out from Race Start in Liverpool.
Posted on 4 Jul Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Countdown to Liverpool
The 20 August Race Start will begin with a Slipping Lines ceremony at 0915 in the city’s world-famous UNESCO waterfront This unique challenge is the only event which trains everyday people to become ocean racers, and final planning is underway as it prepares to return to Liverpool for the first time in a decade.
Posted on 3 Jul Welsh skipper to lead Greenings in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
Before pursuing a career as a professional Skipper, David Hartshorn spent three decades serving in the Police Force His distinguished career included serving as Chief of Staff for the Metropolitan Police’s Public Order Branch and was the Operations Manager for the Public Order Branch
Posted on 29 Jun Clipper Round the World Yacht Race returns to Whitsundays
The fleet will arrive in Airlie Beach in the vibrant World Heritage Listed Whitsunday region in January 2018 The fleet will arrive in Airlie Beach in the vibrant World Heritage Listed Whitsunday region in January 2018, with the race’s international crew members and the fleet of twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts once again being hosted at Abell Point Marina.
Posted on 29 Jun HotelPlanner.com to debut in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race
The HotelPlanner.com yacht will be one of twelve teams participating in the eleventh edition of the unique 40,000nm race As an Official Team Partner, HotelPlanner.com will use the global reach of the Clipper Race to increase brand awareness, particularly in key destinations across the six continents visited on the eleven-month duration race route.
Posted on 28 Jun ChartCo back on board as official supplier for Clipper 2017-18 Race
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race welcomes ChartCo back as Official Supplier for its fifth consecutive edition. The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race welcomes ChartCo, a leading global supplier of maritime digital data and compliance services, back as Official Supplier for its fifth consecutive edition.
Posted on 28 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 crew David Wilson
The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. The Clipper Race is an adventure of a lifetime but it does come at a cost – a long separation from your loved ones. Luckily though for our crew, it’s true what they say that absence does make the heart grow fonder.
Posted on 21 Jun Greenings International to debut in Clipper Round The World Ocean Race
The team which will be known as Greenings will be one of 12 70ft branded racing yachts which will take to the start line Founded in 1999 by Andrew Greening, a pioneer in international executive resourcing, Greenings International has enjoyed 29 years of trusted, cross-border partnerships with some of the world’s leading corporates, private equity, regulators, and governments.
Posted on 19 Jun Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Rachel Penny
To take on challenge of Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny from Dubai it was one that was made for her To take on the challenge of the Clipper Race is a big decision. But for Rachel Penny, 45, from Dubai, it was one that was made for her.
Posted on 15 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy