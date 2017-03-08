North U partners with Isler Sailing for 2017 webinars
Two-time America's Cup winning navigator Peter Isler will be conducting three new online webinars through North U during the early part of 2017.
Weather and Routing: March 8, 2017
This course focuses on two of Expedition's most valuable and powerful tools: display of Weather and Current GRIB files and Route Optimization. This module is valuable to day racers, teaching the use of Expedition to analyze forecasts and an absolutely essential skill for cruisers and offshore sailors. For distance racing and cruising, effective Weather Routing is what it is all about. In our new 2017 course Peter will include Passage planning topics that benefit racers and non-racers alike. Renowned meteorologist Chris Bedford of SailWx.com and Expedition's Nick White will be online through the chat room to assist with any questions members may have.
Instrument Tuning and Optimization: April 6, 2017
This course covers the theory behind instrument setup and installation, calibration and fine tuning. Well-tuned instruments are a foundation of effective tactics, strategy and sailing performance – but most boats never get close. From weekend racing to America's Cup, or offshore multihull sailing – Peter's experience spans throughout the range. All new for 2017 - This may very well be our best course this year. Even if you don't use Expedition Software – but want better instrument data - this course is for you!
Expedition 101: May 15 and 18, 2017
Popular since first introduced in 2013, the Expedition 101 course has been fully updated to the latest refinements of Expedition. Focusing on Expedition fundamentals it provides a broad overview plus specific details on effective use of Expedition's features. This two session course is designed for both sailors who want to get started with Expedition and those who have used Expedition but need a 'refresher'. Expedition's Nick White and world class navigation and electronics expert Artie Means will be online in the chat room to assist during the webinar for those who have questions.
