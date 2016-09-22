Please select your home edition
North Technology Group acquires North Sails Australia

by Tim Kelly today at 7:26 am
North-powered Perpetual Loyal running with a custom A2 built at the Sydney Loft, on her way to breaking the Sydney - Hobart course record on December 28, 2016. © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
On January 3rd 2017, the North Sails Australia licensed operation was purchased by North Technology Group.

In line with the ethos of North Sails Group, the purchase of the renowned Sydney loft will enhance the customer experience. It will ensure that whilst benefiting from the shared technology, greater efficiencies and wealth of knowledge from within the Group, the core of the business is still understanding the local culture and sailor. As a result, Managing Director Michael Coxon and his team at North Sails Australia will now be spending more time on their core business of selling and servicing sails than ever before.

Michael Coxon, Managing Director, North Sails Australia: 'Over my 33 years as a North Sails loft manager I have benefited from, and enjoyed, great relationships and experiences with my peers both on and off the water. During this time, I have observed and participated in a lot of change and challenges in our company and industry. Over my tenure, North Sails Australia has been a viable operation, keeping the North Sails name and brand at the forefront of Australia's sailing market. As North Sails is the only truly international vertically integrated sailmaking company, to me it is a logical step forward for North Sails Australia to proceed into the future under the secure umbrella of our parent company. This shall offer long term security and direction to our loyal and experienced staff and as we truly work as one, provide our clients with the best products, service and value into the future.'

Thurlow Fisher Lawyers becomes airborne for Michael Coxon © Frank Quealey
Thurlow Fisher Lawyers becomes airborne for Michael Coxon © Frank Quealey


North Sails Australia is the country's leading sailmaker with a diverse market ranging from dinghy, One Design, 18' Skiffs, cruising, racing, Grand Prix and Maxis. Dating back to when Australia defended the America's Cup in Fremantle in 1987, North Sails Australia was the sailmaker of choice, supplying both the Bond and Kookaburra defense challenges and building some 323 panel America's Cup sails for the Cup. Since then, the loft has continued to be at the forefront of campaigns and teams from the America's Cup all the way through to around the cans racers and offshore racing, dominating the fleet in classic blue water races such as the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race.

Ken Read, President North Sails Group: 'North Sails Australia is a world-renowned sail facility. We take very seriously the notion of 'think global, act local' and we feel that with this latest addition to the North Sails Group of centrally owned lofts we are doing exactly that. We fully understand that each individual loft is as much about the people, relationships and local knowledge as it is about our products. In working more closely with Michael and his team, we allow them to further enhance our customers' experience and ensure that everyone gets the best possible sail, and sailing experience. We are delighted to welcome Australia into the Group and look forward to all that we can achieve together.'

North Sails Michael Coxon with Noel 'Nitro' Drennan off Concubine recutting a headsail pre regatta. © North Sails Australia http://www.northsails.com.au
North Sails Michael Coxon with Noel 'Nitro' Drennan off Concubine recutting a headsail pre regatta. © North Sails Australia http://www.northsails.com.au


The acquisition of North Sails Australia is the latest in an effort to centralize the business, thereby building efficiencies and creating a better customer experience. North Sails produces and sells over 30,000 sails per year and is made up of more than 2,000 employees. Founded in 1957 by Lowell North, North Sails is the largest division of North Technology Group, which comprises three market leading marine brands: North Sails, Southern Spars (world leader in composite spars, rigging and marine components) and EdgeWater Boats (high performance outboard sport boats) alongside a family of complementary companies. North Technology Group was acquired in 2014 by Oakley Capital, an investment vehicle founded by UK businessman and sailing enthusiast, Peter Dubens.

About North Sails Group
North Sails, the largest division of North Technology Group, is the world leader in sailmaking technology. North Sails holds the patent for 3Di, a unique composite construction process that produces high-performance sails that approach the shape holding of a rigid foil. North Sails is the sailmaker of choice on the majority of America's Cup, Grand Prix, ocean race boats and Superyachts. North Sails offers a wide range of performance 3D and paneled sails for cruising sailors and is the world's leading sailmaker for one-design classes with more National, World and Olympic Class victories than all other sailmakers combined.

The start of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, where clients of North Sails Australia topped the fleet in Line Honors, IRC, and ORC categories. © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/
The start of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, where clients of North Sails Australia topped the fleet in Line Honors, IRC, and ORC categories. © Andrea Francolini https://www.facebook.com/AndreaFrancoliniPhotography/


About North Technology Group
North Technology Group originated with worldwide sailmaking leader North Sails in 1957. Founded by Lowell North, NTG has grown into a family of companies serving marine and manufacturing markets worldwide. Each company was built on the principle of delivering advanced performance through superior technology and a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service. Other NTG companies include; Southern Spars, Future Fibres, and Edgewater Power Boats.

Websites:
www.northsails.com
www.southernspars.com
www.futurefibres.com
www.ewboats.com

