North Sails onboard as major sponsor for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta
by Del Morrison on 17 Jun
North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta to be run by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club from 15th to 19th July 2017.
Top Gear - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Sunshine Coast Yacht Club
North Sails is the official Sailmaker for the 35th America’s Cup and has a long history of sail making spanning over 60 years. Their latest technology is a 3Di™ unique, patented sailmaking technology that produces the world’s fastest and most durable sails.
North Sails will provide prizes for the winners of each Division which at this stage is expected to include:
• IRC/ORCI
• Performance Spinnaker
• Performance Non Spinnaker
• Multihull
Early Bird entries close soon. Don’t miss out on sailing on the beautiful waters around Mooloolaba. For more information go to www.scor.com.au
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154725