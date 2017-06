North Sails onboard as major sponsor for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta

Top Gear - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Sunshine Coast Yacht Club Top Gear - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Sunshine Coast Yacht Club

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154725

by Del Morrison on 17 JunNorth Sails is the official Sailmaker for the 35th America’s Cup and has a long history of sail making spanning over 60 years. Their latest technology is a 3Di™ unique, patented sailmaking technology that produces the world’s fastest and most durable sails.North Sails will provide prizes for the winners of each Division which at this stage is expected to include:• IRC/ORCI• Performance Spinnaker• Performance Non Spinnaker• MultihullEarly Bird entries close soon. Don’t miss out on sailing on the beautiful waters around Mooloolaba. For more information go to www.scor.com.au