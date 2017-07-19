Please select your home edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

North Sails onboard as major sponsor for Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta

by Del Morrison on 17 Jun
Top Gear - Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta Sunshine Coast Yacht Club
North Sails will be a major sponsor of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta to be run by the Sunshine Coast Yacht Club from 15th to 19th July 2017.

North Sails is the official Sailmaker for the 35th America’s Cup and has a long history of sail making spanning over 60 years. Their latest technology is a 3Di™ unique, patented sailmaking technology that produces the world’s fastest and most durable sails.

North Sails will provide prizes for the winners of each Division which at this stage is expected to include:

• IRC/ORCI
• Performance Spinnaker
• Performance Non Spinnaker
• Multihull

Early Bird entries close soon. Don’t miss out on sailing on the beautiful waters around Mooloolaba. For more information go to www.scor.com.au.
