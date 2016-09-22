Please select your home edition
North Sails have some big small boat and skiff results

by North Sails on 9 Mar
Yamaha shows winning form - 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Championship 2017 18footers.com
“It’s been a super-busy season and there are still some big regattas to come, from Optimists right up to Young 88s, but we’ve seen some really good results so far,” says Derek Scott, manager of North New Zealand One Design team.

In the Optimist fleet, young Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies is currently top of the national rankings, with Wakatere’s George Lee Rush and Josh Hyde ranked third and fourth. Menzies has won each of the three ranking regattas so far, with just one major ranking regatta to go — the Nationals at Napier over Easter.

All three sailors use North sails, with Menzies using a cross-cut MZX design and Rush and Hyde using a radial cut. The MZX range comes in two sizes — the MZX4 and the MZX5 — with the 5 slightly more full for heavier sailors.

'A lot of it comes down to personal preference, and we use a different fabric for the radial and the cross-cut sails,' Derek says. 'While many overseas sailors are using cross-cut sails, we have kept the radial range going and developed it as a lot of Kiwi sailors prefer it, as the sails are a bit stronger and keep their shape a bit better.'

Seb Menzies - North Sails are being used by the top, third and fourth ranked sailors in the 2017 standings with one regatta to be sailed. © Suellen Hurling
Seb Menzies - North Sails are being used by the top, third and fourth ranked sailors in the 2017 standings with one regatta to be sailed. © Suellen Hurling


Derek says competition is expected to be close at the nationals, after which the top five ranked sailors qualify for the world championships, to be held this year in Thailand.

Elsewhere, in the 3.7 class, defending champion Hamish Hall-Smith, using a North sail, finished second at this year’s nationals, sailed at Charteris Bay on Lyttelton Harbour, while Ben Morrison managed to fight off defend champion Luke ‘Colt’ O’Connell at the OK Dinghy nationals at Worser Bay, in a close series which came down to the last race.

'Eight out of the top ten sailors in that fleet have our sails, so we’re very strong in that fleet,' says Derek. 'Dan Bush, our service manager, has sailed OKs for many years and has a lot of input into the design.'

A group of Kiwi sailors is heading to Barbados for the OK worlds in May, and Derek says the loft will be building several new sails for that event.

In the Sunburst nationals, held at Auckland’s Wakatere Boating Club in January, Nick and Flinn Olson came third on countback with a set of North sails, and young sailor Dylan Taylor finished third in the Paper Tiger nationals in the Marlborough Sounds.

3.7 mainsail on the One-Design floor/table - North Sails NZ Loft © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
3.7 mainsail on the One-Design floor/table - North Sails NZ Loft © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Lincoln Fraser, sailing with a full set of North sails, recently won the Auckland Etchells champs from North Sails, sales and marketing manager Andrew Wills, with the class’s nationals coming up in early April.

North Sails also featured strongly at the Young 88 nationals, which were hotly contested as always.

'We made quite a few new sails for that — we had four new 3Di genoas come into the country to be built here,' he says.
Winner Mark Bond on Slipstream had a new North genoa, while second-placed Skitzo (David Hazard) had a North spinnaker, and War Machine (Mike Leyland) and Undercover (Edward Massey), who tied for third, both sailed with full North wardrobes.

Several Kiwi 18 foot skiffs with NZ North Sails were also in action at the JJ Giltinan series on Sydney Harbour, the class’s premier championship, in late February. New Zealand champion Yamaha, sailed by David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins, finished a creditable third, winning four out of the seven races and was a top performer in fresh conditions, ahead of another Kiwi crew on C-Tech (Alex Vallings).

 

Related Articles

North Technology acquires North Sails Australia
Renowned Sydney loft joins North Sails worldwide network of owned lofts On January 3rd 2017, the North Sails Australia licensed operation was purchased by North Technology Group. North Sails Australia is the country's leading sailmaker with a diverse market ranging from dinghy, One Design, 18' Skiffs, cruising, racing, Grand Prix and Maxis, dating back to when Australia defended the America's Cup in Fremantle in 1987.
Posted on 16 Jan America's Cup - Ken Read reflects on the recent World Series - Toulon
Commentator Ken Read on the recently completed round of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series in Toulon, France. North Sails President, Ken Read, doubles as a live commentator for the official TV feed from the America's Cup World Series. Here's his thoughts, from his blog on the North Sails website on the recently completed round of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series in Toulon, France. Read also looks ahead to the final round of the America's Cup World Series is Fukuoka, Japan and the strategies
Posted on 22 Sep 2016 North Sails pays tribute to former owner Terry Kohler
Terry Kohler’s vision, leadership, and generosity will be felt within North Sails, and the sport for many years to come The North Sails Group is deeply saddened by the passing of Terry Kohler, owner of North Sails from 1984-2014. North Sails and all of its employees around the world would like to pass their condolences to the family Terry leaves behind, especially his wife Mary. Terry Kohler’s vision, leadership, and generosity will be felt within North Sails, and the sport for many years to come.
Posted on 22 Sep 2016 Volvo Ocean Race - North Sails named as sails supplier for 2017-18
The Volvo Ocean Race has confirmed that North Sails will be the exclusive sail supplier for the 2017-18 edition North Sails has been deeply involved in the Whitbread and Volvo Ocean Race since the mid-1980’s. Collaboration between North Sails and Volvo Ocean Race programs has lead to breakthrough technology, most recently North Sails 3Di™, which was born in response to skipper requests for reliable shape holding, durability, and of course lightweight, performance sails.
Posted on 17 Feb 2016 North Sails and Glenn Ashby join forces
North Sails and Glenn Ashby join forces to develop the Worlds fastest One Design multihull sails Glenn Ashby, world class sailor and multiple multihull world champion, has teamed up with North Sails to develop and market the Glenn Ashby Signature Line of multihull sails including the A-Class, Taipan and Tornado. The skipper of Emirates Team NZ will be bringing his design history and expertise to develop the signature line of sails that will be based on the current Ashby Sails models.
Posted on 8 Feb 2016 CNN Mainsail - A year in the life and fun of North Sails' Ken Read
October's edition of CNN Mainsail, the highly respected global sailing programme follows the life of Ken Read. President of North Sails, skipper of the world's most exciting monohull Comanche, TV commentator for the America's Cup, twice Volvo Ocean Race skipper and America's Cup helmsman talks about his life and experiences in this outstanding three segment documentary.
Posted on 28 Oct 2015 Volvo Ocean Race- Rob Salthouse compares VO70 with new one design VO65
Rob Salthouse outlines the differences between the VO70 and the new VO65 one design, including keel lift in strong winds Veteran Round the World sailor, Rob Salthouse addressed a large group at the North Sails Auckland Loft, on the new Volvo65 one design used for the Volvo Ocean Race. He outlined the differences between the VO70 and the new VO65 one design, which features a canting keep pin angled at 6 degrees which creates an interesting ride when surfing
Posted on 8 Mar 2015 Norths Sails News - November 2014- Route du Rhum, Clark's Comanche
November 2014 newsletter from North Sails: Route du Rhum, Clark's Comanche, F-18 US Nationals, Rolex Middle Sea and more November 2014 newsletter from North Sails: Route du Rhum, Clark's Comanche, F-18 US Nationals, Rolex Middle Sea and more
Posted on 12 Nov 2014 Cameron Appleton joins North Sails
North Sails is pleased to announce that world-renowned helmsman and tactician Cameron Appleton has joined North Sails. North Sails is pleased to announce that world-renowned helmsman and tactician Cameron Appleton has joined North Sails. Appleton is a key hire within North’s Class Sail Development (CSD) team. His experience and talent across a wide range of classes from Big Boat One Design and Mini-Maxi to Superyacht means Appleton is perfectly placed to take on this new role within North Sails.
Posted on 17 Jul 2014 Coville soon to chase solo circumnavigation record in giant trimaran
Leading French trans-oceanic racer, Thomas Coville is close to setting off on another solo circumnavigation record attem Leading French trans-oceanic racer, Thomas Coville is close to setting off on another solo circumnavigation record attempt. He will be using the latest North Sails 3Di Raw technology. Here's the video of Coville putting the giant Sodebo through her paces
Posted on 8 Jul 2014
