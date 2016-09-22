Please select your home edition
North Sails Newsletter - May 2017 - Jack Tar and RNI race success

by North Sails today at 4:23 am
10.8 metre Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 at the start of the SSANZ Two Man Round North Island race Auckland. February 16, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Success for North Sails in the Jack Tar Regatta with the FB35 Young Guns winning the B division at the recent Jack Tar Auckland Regatta. Also coverage from the two handed Round North Island Race.

North Sails consultant Josh Tucker and co-skipper Damon Joliffe sailed the 10.8 metre Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 to its full potential to tie for first on IRC and record the fastest overall time on PHRF and fifth-fastest elapsed time overall.

© RNZYS - Andrew Delves

BREAKING OUT THE YOUNG GUNS


A year after it first arrived in New Zealand, FB35 Young Guns has finally had the chance to show its true colours on the water, winning the B division at the recent Jack Tar Auckland Regatta.

The bright blue 10.7 m carbon fixed-keeler finished second on line in its division, to Ker 40 Icebreaker, but won on PHRF and general handicap in only its third major competitive outing here.

Matt Steven of North Sails, who sailed on the boat since its New Zealand debut at last year's Jack Tar, says due to the owner's other commitments the boat has seen little use over the past year.

READ MORE


Video footage of Young Guns sailing at Auckland Harbour



ROUND THE NORTH ISLAND

One of the midsized boats in the recent SSANZ two-handed Round the North Island (RNI) race showed the big boys a thing or two. North Sails consultant Josh Tucker and co-skipper Damon Joliffe sailed the 10.8 metre Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 to its full potential to tie for first on IRC and record the fastest overall time on PHRF and fifth-fastest elapsed time overall.

Tucker and Joliffe have campaigned the boat hard for 18 months prior to the race. Both knew what to expect: Tucker has completed the tough, 1200 mile race three times, and Joliffe two. 
READ MORE

Video footage of RNI 2017 Sunfast 3600 racing leg 1 and 2
RNI 2017 Sun Fast 3600 Racing Leg 3 and 4 



Go North. Go Beyond.
Sail Loft
217 Archers Road
Wairau Valley
Auckland
New Zealand

Sales Office
Unit 3, 23b Westhaven Drive
Freemans Bay
Auckland
New Zealand

+64 9 359 5999
sales@nz.northsails.com

northsails.com
