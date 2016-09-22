North Sails Newsletter - May 2017 - Jack Tar and RNI race success

© RNZYS - Andrew Delves



BREAKING OUT THE YOUNG GUNS



A year after it first arrived in New Zealand, FB35 Young Guns has finally had the chance to show its true colours on the water, winning the B division at the recent Jack Tar Auckland Regatta.

The bright blue 10.7 m carbon fixed-keeler finished second on line in its division, to Ker 40 Icebreaker, but won on PHRF and general handicap in only its third major competitive outing here.

Matt Steven of North Sails, who sailed on the boat since its New Zealand debut at last year's Jack Tar, says due to the owner's other commitments the boat has seen little use over the past year.







Video footage of Young Guns sailing at Auckland Harbour









ROUND THE NORTH ISLAND



One of the midsized boats in the recent SSANZ two-handed Round the North Island (RNI) race showed the big boys a thing or two. North Sails consultant Josh Tucker and co-skipper Damon Joliffe sailed the 10.8 metre Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 to its full potential to tie for first on IRC and record the fastest overall time on PHRF and fifth-fastest elapsed time overall.



Tucker and Joliffe have campaigned the boat hard for 18 months prior to the race. Both knew what to expect: Tucker has completed the tough, 1200 mile race three times, and Joliffe two.





Video footage of RNI 2017 Sunfast 3600 racing leg 1 and 2

RNI 2017 Sun Fast 3600 Racing Leg 3 and 4