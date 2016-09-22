Please select your home edition
North Sails News - Norths for refitted supermaxi, One design successes

by North Sails today at 5:39 am
Black Jack in the 2017 Land Rover Sdney Gold Coast Race © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/
Latest news and updates from North Sails New Zealand including the new sail wardrobe from Norths and a new rig from Southern Spars, for the relaunched superman, Black Jack 100 which had a very good first race in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race.

Hayden Whitburn reports from the America's Cup in Bermuda.

There's plenty happening in the One Design World from Optimists, 470's OK Dinghies, and Elliott 5.9's to 18ft skiffs. Plus Matt Kelway joins the North's sales team.

                                                                     
 

Latest News from 

North Sails New Zealand
North Sails customers and staff excel over the winter
© Andrea Falcolini

 

Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race

Attention to detail matched with on-point crew work gave superyacht Black Jack a chance to raise the bar. Images courtesy of Andrea Francolini.
Read More →
 
One Design Winter News
Seb Menzies and George Lee Rush competed in the Optimist Worlds in Thailand. Finishing with flying colors, we caught up with them to get their full story on their experience.
Read More →
America's Cup
  America’s Cup action up close in personal with front row seats report from Hayden Whitburn.
Read More →
 
Welcome to the Team
We're proud to welcome new team members in Auckland. Welcome to North Sails!
Read More →
 
North Sails
217 Archers Road, Wairau Valley, Auckland 0629 New Zealand
