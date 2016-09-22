North Sails News - Norths for refitted supermaxi, One design successes

Black Jack in the 2017 Land Rover Sdney Gold Coast Race © Andrea Francolini Photography Black Jack in the 2017 Land Rover Sdney Gold Coast Race © Andrea Francolini Photography http://www.afrancolini.com/

Latest News from North Sails New Zealand North Sails customers and staff excel over the winter Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race Attention to detail matched with on-point crew work gave superyacht Black Jack a chance to raise the bar. Images courtesy of Andrea Francolini. Read More → One Design Winter News Seb Menzies and George Lee Rush competed in the Optimist Worlds in Thailand. Finishing with flying colors, we caught up with them to get their full story on their experience. Read More → America's Cup America's Cup action up close in personal with front row seats report from Hayden Whitburn. ? Read More → Welcome to the Team We're proud to welcome new team members in Auckland. Welcome to North Sails!

