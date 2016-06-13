North Sails Australia wishes all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

by North Sails, Australia today at 5:56 amTo make this happen we have pulled the resources of North Sails from around Australia and the Global North Sails team, with Sails for the Hobart being built and serviced here in Australia, but to meet the huge demand sails have been built in the UK, USA, New Zealand, Spain and of course Sri Lanka.The team are off for a well-deserved break (well, for those not going to Hobart!) and are back on deck from the 3rd January 2017.Thank you for supporting us throughout 2016, we wish you all a happy and safe holiday and most importantly that you are able to get out and enjoy a sail.