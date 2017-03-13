North Sails Australia One Design summer wrap up

by North Sails, Australia today at 4:38 pmOver the Summer here in Australia the team at North Sails have had their heads down working with many sailors to achieve their goals. Well over 30 Champions chose to work with North Sails One Design.These numbers are the key and show the amount of effort that is going on in the back ground in terms of design, development and customer support. We also sail in many of these classes to make sure that we stay ahead of the curve for next season.Well done to Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh who made history in the 505 class when they took out their sixth national championship using the new North Sails designed Sails. The pair sailed consistently all regatta and managed to hold off the fast-finishing American, Mike Holt who is a world champion and the fastest 505 in the world for the past few years to show how fast the new sails really are!The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were this year’s JJ Giltinan Champions finishing the series with a race to spare, using the new 3Di inventory which was a new development for the class for the 2017 season. These guys took out the Australian Championships as well so it was a very good couple of weeks for them.Congratulations to Magpie AUS 947 team of Graeme Taylor, James Mayo and Steve Jarvin on winning the Australian Championships, followed up by a second in both Victorian Championships and NSW Championships rounding out a good season for the boys. Also to Iain Murray and John Bertrand on their second & third places in the Australian Championships. In the NSW Championships it was Chris Hampton’s Team Tango AUS 1443 that took out the regatta with another very strong set of results for North sails with 1,2,3,4*,6,7,9. Then there was the WA Championships, congratulations go to Michael Manford and team Croc for the win.North sails also showed top results in many other regattas in this class including the Milson Silver Goblets on Sydney Harbour seeing a return to the class by Julian Plante steering Tom King’s Iron Lotus.Also good to see things hotting up at the Brisbane before the World Championships next year with the fleet championships being won by Matt Chew with North sails taking out the top three.We are now looking forward to the winter which sees many of the international classes head overseas for World Championships and other international regattas and also working on next year’s sails to make sure we get the numbers again.You can rest assured that we will keep on the curve of development for each class because if there is one thing that we know in sailing is that if you stop development you will get left behind.

