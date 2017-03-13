Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Dinghy Wetsuits

North Sails Australia One Design summer wrap up

by North Sails, Australia today at 4:38 pm
North Sails Australia One Design summer wrap up North Sails Australia http://www.northsails.com.au
The proof is in the numbers

Over the Summer here in Australia the team at North Sails have had their heads down working with many sailors to achieve their goals. Well over 30 Champions chose to work with North Sails One Design.

These numbers are the key and show the amount of effort that is going on in the back ground in terms of design, development and customer support. We also sail in many of these classes to make sure that we stay ahead of the curve for next season.

Highlights

505 - Well done to Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh who made history in the 505 class when they took out their sixth national championship using the new North Sails designed Sails. The pair sailed consistently all regatta and managed to hold off the fast-finishing American, Mike Holt who is a world champion and the fastest 505 in the world for the past few years to show how fast the new sails really are!

18' ft Skiff - The Thurlow Fisher Lawyers team of Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas were this year’s JJ Giltinan Champions finishing the series with a race to spare, using the new 3Di inventory which was a new development for the class for the 2017 season. These guys took out the Australian Championships as well so it was a very good couple of weeks for them.

Etchells - Congratulations to Magpie AUS 947 team of Graeme Taylor, James Mayo and Steve Jarvin on winning the Australian Championships, followed up by a second in both Victorian Championships and NSW Championships rounding out a good season for the boys. Also to Iain Murray and John Bertrand on their second & third places in the Australian Championships. In the NSW Championships it was Chris Hampton’s Team Tango AUS 1443 that took out the regatta with another very strong set of results for North sails with 1,2,3,4*,6,7,9. Then there was the WA Championships, congratulations go to Michael Manford and team Croc for the win.

North sails also showed top results in many other regattas in this class including the Milson Silver Goblets on Sydney Harbour seeing a return to the class by Julian Plante steering Tom King’s Iron Lotus.

Also good to see things hotting up at the Brisbane before the World Championships next year with the fleet championships being won by Matt Chew with North sails taking out the top three.

We are now looking forward to the winter which sees many of the international classes head overseas for World Championships and other international regattas and also working on next year’s sails to make sure we get the numbers again.

You can rest assured that we will keep on the curve of development for each class because if there is one thing that we know in sailing is that if you stop development you will get left behind.

Results © North Sails Australia http://www.northsails.com.au
Results © North Sails Australia http://www.northsails.com.au

Pantaenius - Fixed ValueX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted today at 1:42 am It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar Export Roo wins SB20 Tasmanian State Championship
Two world championships in the SB20 one-design boat class are now firmly in the sights of prominent Hobart yachtsman Cooper steered his European-based SB20, also named Export Roo to fifth place in last year’s World championships as Cascais, Portugal. Consistency throughout the regatta was a key fact in the victory for Cooper and his crew, David Chapman and Sam Tiedemann.
Posted on 19 Mar Burnell family’s Honey Badger bites in SB20 fleet
SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season The Burnell boys from Sandy Bay Sailing Club chose the name of their father’s SB20 one-design sports boat – Honey Badger - a little animal that fights ferociously above its weight. Honey Badger, SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season for owner/skipper Paul Burnell, his sons Oliver (19) and Toby (18) and 14-year-old Charlie Goodfellow.
Posted on 15 Mar Etchells Western Australian State Championships – Three peat out West
This was the second year concurrently Swan River Etchells Fleet headed ‘’up the creek’’ to the Royal Perth Yacht Club Saturday was classic Western Australian sunshine on the sparkling Indian Ocean albeit quite light and shifting conditions Axis’ varied from 135 – 150 - 170 around 5 – 8 kts for two lap races between 1.3 – 1.8 nm.
Posted on 14 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day Three of the VIC Etchells Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It was staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Three, just like its predecessors, also started in light breezes. The Answering Pennant was hoisted at 0915hrs. 
Posted on 13 Mar Jeanne-Claude Strong wins in Melbourne
After another still morning the southerly settled in at about six knots then steadily built to 15 knots through race one Jeanne-Claude Strong and the crew ofYandoo XX – Marcus Burke, SeveJarvin and Tiana Wittey – started strongly and established a clear lead at the first mark. They steadied to hold off an attack from Graeme Taylor on Magpie and David Clark on Fifteen + to take the win and all but cementing the championship win.
Posted on 13 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day Two of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Two also started in light breezes. Racing was scheduled to start at 1100hrs, but with less than 3kts the AP went up, and all were kept ashore until the breeze started to fill in. There was even some thunder and a little lightning...
Posted on 12 Mar Yandoo XX leads Victorian Etchells Championships
It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time. It was a slow start to the second day at Royal Brighton Yacht Club with almost no wind at the scheduled start time. The southerly gradually filled in across Northern Port Phillip late morning, enabling racing to get underway at 2pm.
Posted on 12 Mar Etchells go live for last day of Victorian Etchells Championship
The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from RBYC will be streamed live The last day of the 2017 Brighton Land Rover Victorian Etchells Championship from the Royal Brighton YC will be streamed live. See it all unfold from 0900hrs on Monday, March 13, 2017. Watch the closest racing featuring some of Austrlia's best. On water and aerial footage, with commentary, including exclusive material for screening in between races.
Posted on 12 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy