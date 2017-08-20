North Sails 3Di RAW Powers TP52 Super Series Season Success

by Danielle Neri on 29 SepThe 2017 52 fleet may be the most competitive since the Super Series inaugural year in 2012. North Sails is proud to share in our clients’ success, with North-powered teams winning four of the six regattas - Azzura finished first place in Miami and Menorca, Rán Racing topped the fleet in Porto Cervo with owner/driver Niklas Zennström and tactician Adrian Stead, and Ergin Imre’s Provezza claimed victory in Puerto Portals with helmsman Peter Holmberg and tactician Tony Rey. North-powered teams sailed well through the season, winning the last three events and the series overall; a testament to improved crew work and evolution of the 3Di RAW product within the fleet. Much of the North-powered results are attributed to the development of 3Di RAW 880, a Grand Prix 3Di product with limited distribution.





“3Di RAW 880 received proof of concept this season, coming on strong in the final three events of the Super Series,” commented Paul Westlake, North Sails Grand Prix sales leader and mainsail trimmer on Bronenosec Gazprom. “The product development of RAW 880 has led to a refinement of flying shape, and directly contributes to aggressive mode sailing abilities on the race course. The product has shown its strength and durability as the season progressed, as the class limits the number of sails that can be “carded” in a given year which allows 3Di’s performance to shine as the racing hours build up.”









“3Di RAW 880 is North Sails most current and ever evolving answer to perfect aerodynamic foils for inshore Grand Prix teams looking for the ultimate edge,” said Gautier Sergent, head of North Sails R&D. “Our 3Di RAW composite structure gives the sailors and designers the ability to push the limits of strength to weight ratio and stability. The performance and shape holding of these composite structures are exceeding our expectations based on our analysis and customers feedback. We had two very clear mandates and we were pretty spot on.”









With proof of concept complete, the North Sails 3Di RAW 880 development path will focus on fine-tuning the structure to maximize the range for each specific sail, resulting in more performance control for the trimmers and a wider groove for the helmsmen. With nine new boats expected on the start line in 2018, 2017 may quickly become the second most competitive year in the Super Series history. Countdown to the 2018 season is on.



Find out more at northsails.com/sailing/en/materials/3di/raw

