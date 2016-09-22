North Sails 3Di – It all started with an idea
by North Sails today at 9:05 am
“As a management team, we had to decide if we wanted to invest in the technology or not. The bet was about a 20 million dollar bet,” said North Sails CEO, Dan Neri, reflecting back on North’s decision to purchase an idea that eventually led to today’s most advanced sailmaking product: North Sails 3Di.
J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 19, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Dan worked alongside lead sail designer, JB Braun, and many others among the North team to turn an idea into a game-changing sail technology. Feedback from clients and professional sailors is key to the development cycle. In this video we also hear from Cameron Appleton, who speaks from experience using 3Di sails on a variety of racing circles – from small boat one design to superyachts.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156646