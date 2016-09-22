Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

North Sails - Trade In and Trade up - 20% discount

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 9:03 am
Ranger - J-Class Regatta - Bermuda, June 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
North Sails are offering a great deal for the coming sailing season if you are looking to upgrade or replace sails on your yacht - racer or cruiser.

Cruising and racing sails on the main loft floor - North Sails NZ Loft © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Cruising and racing sails on the main loft floor - North Sails NZ Loft © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz



 
There’s never been a better time to upgrade your sail inventory. 
Save 20% on sails purchased during July or August when you
trade in your old sail.

With North Sails, you’re buying into over 60 years of sailmaking expertise. Our global network of sales and service sites have access to the industry’s best designers, most advanced materials, and each sail comes with one year of our signature Certified Service.

Trade in, trade up with North Sails. Call your local loft today to take advantage of limited time savings.
TRADE UP TODAY 
Terms & Conditions: *Promotion only applies to upwind sails with luff lengths under 22 meters, and downwind sails with luff lengths under 27 meters. Promotion excludes One Design class sails. Sails ordered between July 1st –August 31st qualify for the TRADE IN TRADE UP discount. Delivery date subject to factory availability. Minimum 50% down payment. Measurements must be received before the sail can be scheduled for production. 50% balance due at time of completion and before delivery. All sails must be delivered by December 31, 2017.
 
North Sails
 
 
Sail Exchange 660x82 New SailsBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82C-Tech

Related Articles

North Sails Newsletter - May 2017 - Jack Tar and RNI race success
Success for North Sails in the Jack Tar Regatta with the FB35 Young Guns and in the two handed RNI Race Success for North Sails in the Jack Tar Regatta with the FB35 Young Guns winning the B division at the recent Jack Tar Auckland Regatta. Also coverage from the two handed Round North Island Race. North Sails consultant Josh Tucker and co-skipper Damon Joliffe sailed the 10.8 metre Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600 to its full potential to tie for first on IRC and record the fastest overall time on PHRF an
Posted on 6 May North Sails - 60 years of sailmaking - 1986 12 Metre Worlds
In early 1986, a series of races were held off of Fremantle as a precursor to the 1987 America’s Cup. In early 1986, a series of races were held off of Fremantle as a precursor to the 1987 America’s Cup. Dubbed the 12 Metre World Championship, a dozen syndicates competed in what they considered a “shakedown series” to test their boats against the competition. Some of the teams had new builds, their first development boats.
Posted on 27 Apr North Sails - 60 years of Sailmaking - The Engine above deck - Video
In 1997 North Sails designers and software engineers create a package that could model the forces of sailing - Video In 1997, North Sails designers and software engineers were given a mandate: to create a package that could model the forces of sailing, specifically those above the deck. What ensued was the process of synchronizing the capabilities of North Design Suite software, allowing a sail designer to link the design of a sail to that of a rig, and measure how they affect the performance of the boat.
Posted on 19 Apr North Sails have some big small boat and skiff results
North Sails have enjoyed some excellent in the small boat and ones designs from Optimist through to 18ft skiffs “It’s been a super-busy season and there are still some big regattas to come, from Optimists right up to Young 88s, but we’ve seen some really good results so far,” says Derek Scott, manager of North New Zealand One Design team. In the Optimist fleet, young Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies is currently top of the national rankings
Posted on 9 Mar North Sails celebrate 60 years of sailmaking - Part 1 - Lowell North
“If I started a sailmaking company, would you buy a sail from me?” “If I started a sailmaking company, would you buy a sail from me?” That’s what Lowell North asked his friend John Shoemaker, one afternoon in 1957, while seated at the bar of San Diego Yacht Club. John replied, “Yes, I would,” which surprised Lowell.
Posted on 2 Mar North Sails NZ - February newsletter - Sydney Hobart | Millennium Cup
North Sails February 2017 newsletter looks at two significant regattas for the New Zealand loft North Sails NZ February 2017 newsletter looks at two significant regattas for the New Zealand loft - the Millennium Cup sailed in the Bay of Islands at the end of January, and the Rolex Sydney Hobart which started on Boxing Day 2016. Powered by North Sails and with a rig from Southern Spars, the New Zealand owned Giacomo, finished just under 2 hours astern of the 30ft longer Perpetual Loyal.
Posted on 9 Feb Bay of Islands Sailing Week and Millennium Cup - North Sails in action
North Sails was well represented across all fleets at the recent Bay of Islands Sailing Week and Millennium Cup Bay of the Islands Sailing Week celebrated their 15th anniversary at last week's regatta. Over a thousand sailors raced everything from sport boats to super yachts in the biggest regatta of its kind in New Zealand and what has become one of the Southern Hemisphere's premier races. North Sails was well represented across all divisions in the fleets.
Posted on 3 Feb North Technology Group acquires North Sails Australia
Renowned Sydney loft joins North Sails worldwide network of owned lofts On January 3rd 2017, the North Sails Australia licensed operation was purchased by North Technology Group. North Sails Australia is the country's leading sailmaker with a diverse market ranging from dinghy, One Design, 18' Skiffs, cruising, racing, Grand Prix and Maxis, dating back to when Australia defended the America's Cup in Fremantle in 1987.
Posted on 17 Jan America's Cup - Ken Read reflects on the recent World Series - Toulon
Commentator Ken Read on the recently completed round of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series in Toulon, France. North Sails President, Ken Read, doubles as a live commentator for the official TV feed from the America's Cup World Series. Here's his thoughts, from his blog on the North Sails website on the recently completed round of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series in Toulon, France. Read also looks ahead to the final round of the America's Cup World Series is Fukuoka, Japan and the strategies
Posted on 22 Sep 2016 North Sails pays tribute to former owner Terry Kohler
Terry Kohler’s vision, leadership, and generosity will be felt within North Sails, and the sport for many years to come The North Sails Group is deeply saddened by the passing of Terry Kohler, owner of North Sails from 1984-2014. North Sails and all of its employees around the world would like to pass their condolences to the family Terry leaves behind, especially his wife Mary. Terry Kohler’s vision, leadership, and generosity will be felt within North Sails, and the sport for many years to come.
Posted on 22 Sep 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy