North Island Starlings - Torbay's Sean Herbert dominates on Day 1

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ today at 1:29 am
- Day 1 - North Island Starling Championships, Wakatere BC Wakatere Boating Club wakatere.org.nz
Sean Herbert representing Torbay Sailing Club dominated the opening day of the 2017 North Island Starling Championships, sailed at Wakatere Boating Club, on Auckland's North Shore.

After a delayed start to racing, due to a lack of wind, Herbert opened his account with a fourth placing followed by a hat-trick of wins.

Two Wakatare sailors, Luke Cashmore and Alice Haslett round out the top three overall - after the first day and with one discard included.

All three were consistent in the moderate sea breeze which made for some close racing. The top three overall did not place outside the top five in races which counted for nett points.

The regatta has attracted a fleet of 71 entries from Bay of Islands in the north to Paremata (Wellington) in the south.

Racing continues Sunday.

Wakatere will be the venue for the Starling National Championships from April 14-18, 2017.

