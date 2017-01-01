North American Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge – Preview

With an updated rating system, the CRF MK II, sailors will battle in a series of eight possible races for the coveted Panerai trophies and timepieces © Cory Silken / Panerai

by Icarus Sports today at 2:06 pmNew to the series and joining the Marblehead, Nantucket, and Newport classic regattas, the Herreshoff Classic Yacht Regatta, Bristol, RI adds a fifth event to the Panerai sponsored series. As part of the newly formed Narragansett Bay Classic Yacht Rendezvous, the Herreshoff Museum and IYRS team up for three days of classic racing starting Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27.Close to two hundred different yachts are expected to compete in the different Panerai backed regattas. The Corinthian Classic Yacht Regatta, Marblehead hosts two days of racing on August 12-13, followed by the Nantucket Regatta (Aug. 18-19) and then the historic 45th annual Opera House Cup on Sunday, Aug. 20. The Newport and Herreshoff Classic Regattas host the final races of the Series.





With the addition of Herreshoff, yachts must now compete in three of the five NA PCYC regattas including the Newport Classic to be eligible to win the overall Panerai Vintage and Grand Prix division series awards. With at least eight possible races that can be scored between the different regattas, the best three race scores will determine the series winner. Past winners have competed in all of the Panerai regattas proving that taking advantage of as many throw outs as possible is a clear advantage.



In addition to the series awards, a Panerai timepiece is awarded to the Best Performing yacht in selected regattas, along with silver plate awards for each of the four Panerai classes (Vintage Grand Classics, Vintage Corinthian, Vintage Day Racer, Grand Prix--Spirit of Tradition), which include spinnaker and non-spinnaker classes.





