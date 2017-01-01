Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Normandy Channel Race – Class 40 Imerys takes control

by Phil Sharp Racing today at 5:21 pm
Normandy Channel Race – Class 40 Imerys takes control Phil Sharp Racing http://www.philsharpracing.com/
In the early hours of the morning Imerys took back control establishing a 19 nm lead at Tuskar Rock, one of the most emblematic points of the race.

Since race start on Sunday afternoon four boats have retired and the fleet have spread out over a 115 nm distance. Currently, Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde racing Imerys are flying ahead in first place and experiencing tough upwind conditions as they head for the infamous Fastnet Rock mark.

Phil’s reports on life on board:
“So far the race has lived up to expectations and the weather is typical of the Channel and Celtic Sea, dark and drizzly. The sea and sky literally blurs into one big grey image.

“After rounding the Isle of Wight it was a struggle to match speeds with V&B and Serenis, as their boats are faster on this reaching angle. So we pushed hard to keep in the front pack and tried not to lose too much distance.

“Rounding the Isle of Wight was seriously wet, it's always complicated in these waters. It was really gusty and drizzly, definitely not cruising weather! Then we were faced with the long upwind slog, close-reaching and seriously uncomfortable, with a monotonous smashing against the waves.

“It was a relief at the end of the day to bear away at Lizard Point. We hoisted the gennaker and then extended our lead. We knew this point would be a game changer and we'd have to be on form to face the new fast conditions, so we made sure we were rested enough.

“We pushed really hard through the night up to Tuskar Rock. The conditions were similar to the Quebec St Malo sprint, with strong winds and surfing down waves. The only difference was the dull weather! This morning we were surprised to see no boats around us. Life was so full-on during the night that we didn't have the time to download the positions until a few hours ago, so it was a big surprise to see how far we had pulled ahead.

“Heading towards Fastnet Rock now, we're expecting a lot of upwind, and a lot of tacking. So we are getting back into the rhythm of upwind headbanging and will be trying our best to seek out some good tactical advantages to keep our lead.

“Common question on board: why aren't we racing in the Caribbean?”

Normandy Channel Race © Phil Sharp Racing http://www.philsharpracing.com/
Normandy Channel Race © Phil Sharp Racing http://www.philsharpracing.com/



As the duo eat into the 134 nm journey west to Fastnet Rock they will be on the hunt for every breath of wind to keep the latest Mach 40’s from snapping at their tails.

Barz Optics - Melanin LensesHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Antigua Bermuda Race – Monohull line honours – Warrior wins the battle
Warrior is operated by non-profit US Merchant Marine Academy Foundation for the benefit of the Warrior Sailing Program Warrior is operated by the non-profit US Merchant Marine Academy Foundation for the benefit of the Warrior Sailing Program, which helps wounded veterans to maximize their potential through the sport of sailing.
Posted today at 4:23 pm Dongfeng Race Team reveals full Volvo Ocean Race line-up
The French offshore all-rounder Kevin Escoffier, another pillar from the last campaign, is also back in the squad. The French offshore all-rounder Kevin Escoffier, another pillar from the last campaign, is also back in the squad.
Posted today at 2:22 pm Azzurra lay down a Rolex TP52 World Championship marker
The current overall leaders of the 52 Super Series, the Roemmers family’s Italian-flagged Azzurra, laid down a marker Though the proud Latin team bowed to their usual superstition in bypassing the practice race finish line, the confidence of the crew that won the last regatta in Miami – in March – was suitably bolstered.
Posted today at 10:12 am Kiwi offshore star 'Trae' joins NZ Extreme Sailing Team
Extreme Sailing Series young guns NZ Extreme Sailing Team have further bolstered their squad with addition of Tony Rae. Extreme Sailing Series™ young guns NZ Extreme Sailing Team have further bolstered their squad with the addition of round the world sailor Tony Rae.
Posted today at 7:00 am Launch of ‘The Medal Maker’ - The story of Victor Kovalenko
‘The Medal Maker’, a biographical story of Victor Kovalenko Australia’s most celebrated Olympic sailing coach Written by Roger Vaughan ‘The Medal Maker’, a biographical story of Victor Kovalenko Australia’s most celebrated Olympic sailing coach, will be launched at a function at Middle Harbour Yacht Club on Thursday evening, 18 May.
Posted today at 6:26 am GC32 Racing Tour - Team ENGIE – A few points short of the podium
The first stage of the GC32 Racing Tour started well for Sébastien Rogues with a fine victory on the first day. The first stage of the GC32 Racing Tour started well for Sébastien Rogues with a fine victory on the first day. Competing against very regular Swiss teams, experienced lake sailors, Team ENGIE finished at the foot of the podium after 11 hard-fought rounds. Finishing fourth in Riva on Lake Garda, Sébastien Rogues and his team will have to work on race constancy and management to achieve their goal
Posted today at 4:05 am Onwards & upwards as fleet for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week tops 100
The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week passed magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate. The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has passed the magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate.
Posted today at 2:40 am Azzurra at the start of the Rolex TP52 World Championship
Azzurra is leading the circuit’s provisional results thanks to their victory in Miami. The team has a seven point lead All ten teams in Scarlino have prepared meticulously, optimizing their boats right down to the smallest detail and studying new tricks to increase performance and gain that little bit to edge out their adversaries.
Posted on 15 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 4 – Leaders close in on Bermuda
At current speed, Warrior will pass the finish line at St David's Light around dawn tomorrow setting the monohull record Allegra, the Nigel Irens-designed catamaran with Paul Larsen, world speed sailing record-holder on board, is about 30 miles astern of Warrior and expected to finish the race before sunset tomorrow, setting the multihull race record.
Posted on 15 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Practice race images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from practice race Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from practice race
Posted on 15 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy