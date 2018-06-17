Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Nord Stream Race – Fleet departs to beat big breeze building in Baltic

by Andy Rice / Sailing Intelligence today at 5:19 pm
Fleet departs early to beat big breeze building in the Baltic – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Leg three of the Nord Stream Race set sail from Stockholm, Sweden, early this morning. The fleet docked out at 0200 hours from the KSSS marina in Saltsjöbaden and motored to the island of Sandhamn for a start at 0600 hours.

The fleet started eight hours earlier than the original scheduled start of 1400 hours, because the weather forecast predicts that winds in the eastern end of the Baltic Sea will build to 40 knots from the east. With this in mind, the race organisers have reconfigured leg three to a 130 nautical mile passage from Sandhamn, one of the eastern-most islands of Sweden to Hanko, one of the western-most points of the Finnish mainland.

The start of Leg 3 was light, but the wind is set to build – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
The start of Leg 3 was light, but the wind is set to build – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race



The sailors have enjoyed great hospitality in Sweden. Managing director of the KSSS and former America’s Cup sailor Stefan Rahm was delighted that the Royal Swedish Yacht Club was involved in the race. “It has been great to host the fleet here in Saltsjöbaden and our members have been following the race closely on the race tracker. We look forward to seeing the fleet here again next year.”

The five ClubSwan 50s crossed the Sandhamn start line in light airs, and in the early stages it was Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) who claimed the lead out of Swedish waters. However, after a few hours of racing upwind in light airs, it was Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) who had taken the lead towards Hanko, with Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) moving up to second after a slow start.

Neck and neck between the Finns and the Danes – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Neck and neck between the Finns and the Danes – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race



Overall leader at the halfway stage, skipper of the Swedish crew Patrik Sturesson is optimistic about being able to follow his team's victory in Leg 2 with another strong performance on this leg to Finland: “We have learned a lot of lessons about how hard you can push the boat in strong conditions, and we feel we have gained a lot more experience already.”

Kenneth Thelen is keen for Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) to perform well on their race into home waters. “We are highly motivated for Leg 3. Finland used to be very strong in offshore racing 30 years ago, but not so much today. The Nord Stream Race is a great opportunity to remind people how exciting offshore racing can be, and to built enthusiasm among a new generation of sailors.”

Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark) – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark) – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race



Aside from learning about each other as competitors and rivals on the sea, the crews from five Baltic nations have been making friends and sharing good times on the shore at each of the stopovers.

During their stay in Stockholm, some of the crew took the opportunity to visit the city and see some of the sights. For example the Russian Team, Lord of the Sail Europe, went to the Wasa Museum, to marvel at the beautifully preserved Swedish warship built almost 400 years ago.

Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) lead overall at the halfway stage of the Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) lead overall at the halfway stage of the Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race



Learning about the history and the culture of different countries around the Baltic is part of the reason why the Nord Stream Race was created.

Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia) soon after the start of Leg 3 – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia) soon after the start of Leg 3 – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race


Dawn over the Swedish archipelago – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Dawn over the Swedish archipelago – Nord Stream Race © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race



Overall results after two offshore legs and two inshore series
1. Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) - 5
2. Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) - 7
3. Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) – 9
4. Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark) - 11
5. Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia) - 13

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSYachtspot J Boats Sportsboats 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper Yacht Race – Day 13 Race 1 – First teams cross Scoring Gate
The official positions and points will be confirmed after all teams have crossed, or bypassed, the Scoring Gate Qingdao guaranteed itself the first points of the race after being the first team to cross the Scoring Gate this morning. Great Britain and Sanya Serenity Coast are expected to be the second and third teams to cross the gate.
Posted today at 5:05 pm Tornado World Championships – Day 2
The second day of races began with one hour delay due to light wind. During the races the conditions were excellent After two Friday’s races Dani Paschalides and Petros Konstantinidis are still stable on the first position in general classification having four consecutive firsts, with the duo Nikolaos Mavros/ Alexandros Tagaropoulos who also follows steadily in the second place of the general ranking. Germans Bob Baier/ Marc Baier moved up to the third place.
Posted today at 4:53 pm America's Cup - Potential Australian backers of Cup Challenge named
A group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Columnists writing in The Australian Gossip have suggested that a group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Australia has not had an entrant in the America's Cup for 20 years, and by the time the next America's Cup rolls around, it will be 38 years since Australia won the 1983 event in Newport RI.
Posted today at 7:12 am No breeze on Day 1 at Melges 20 Russian Open
Teams were all dressed up and unable to race on opening day at the 2017 Russian Open due to lack of breeze. Teams were all dressed up and unable to race on opening day at the 2017 Russian Open, hosted by Fraglia Della Vela Riva due to lack of breeze.
Posted today at 4:47 am Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 12 Race 1 – Fleet prepare for tropics
Not much back behind the leading pack are HotelPlanner.com, Liverpool and Unicef in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively Some teams are already looking beyond the Scoring Gate and at the next major milestone – the crossing of the Equator, where crew members will enter the court of King Neptune to ask forgiveness of their sins.
Posted on 1 Sep Tornado World Championships – Day 1
The first day of the championships started with a skippers’ meeting at 10.30 am. The first race was planned for 1 pm Both races were won by Greek team Iordanis Paschalidis/ Petros Konstaninidis and they lead the overall standings. Nikolaos Mavros/ Alexandros Tagaropoulos in each race came second, so they are second in general classification.
Posted on 1 Sep World Sailing Presidential update – August 2017
A World Sailing working group has been working on the development of a World Sailing Event Strategy document In just a few days' time, the World Sailing Board will convene in Madrid, Spain. The meeting comes at a timely point, with many important items on the agenda.
Posted on 1 Sep SB20 Worlds -Export Roo ‘praying for no wind’ on final day
Tasmania’s Export Roo, skippered by Michael Cooper, goes into the final day of racing at 2017 SB20 World Championship Tasmania’s Export Roo, skippered by Michael Cooper, goes into the final day of racing at the 2017 SB20 World Championship at Cowes with a slender three-point lead in the Gold fleet.
Posted on 1 Sep The world's biggest windward/leeward race
Sixth biennial Groupama Race around the island of Noumea starting on June 17, 2018 will prove difficult for all crews Though considered a race in paradise, like previous editions the sixth biennial Groupama Race around the island of Noumea starting on June 17, 2018 will prove tactically difficult for all crews who accept the challenge.
Posted on 1 Sep Maxi Edmond de Rothschild – Debut flights
She is leading the way in a new generation of flying offshore trimarans and her debut flights were eagerly anticipated The fruit of nearly three years of work, the study and build combined, the 32-metre giant fitted out by Ariane and Benjamin de Rothschild epitomises the daring and entrepreneurial spirit continuously demonstrated by her owners.
Posted on 31 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy