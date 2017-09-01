Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Nominations now open for the 2017 Australian Sailing Awards

by Jane Gordon today at 5:41 am
Tom Burton, Lisa Darmanin and Alistair Young Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
The 2017 Australian Sailing Awards will recognise the achievements of members of the sailing and boating community over the past 12 months, as well as acknowledging those who have contributed to our sport for many years.

Nominations are now open for the annual Australian Sailing Awards with Clubs, Class Associations and their members encouraged to submit nominations. Award winners will be announced at a gala celebration in Sydney on Friday 3 November in conjunction with the inaugural Australian Sailing Hall of Fame induction.

Nominations are being accepted in the categories of Male Sailor of the Year, Female Sailor of the Year, Sailor of the Year with a Disability, Youth Sailor of the Year, Sport Promotion Award, Sport Professional Award and Lifetime Achievement. Nominations close at 5pm on Thursday 28 September, 2017.

Australian Sailing President, Matt Allen is encouraging Clubs and members to submit nominations saying, “The annual Australian Sailing Awards are an important date in the sailing calendar and a time to celebrate the achievements of so many. Dating back to 1962 when the legendary Jock Sturrock took out the first ‘Australian Yachtsman of the Year’ Award, our rich sailing history has continued to grow with recognition of some of our best sailors, administrators, officials, Clubs and events over the decades.

Matt Allen, Lisa Darmanin, TBurton, Sarah Kenny © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Matt Allen, Lisa Darmanin, TBurton, Sarah Kenny © Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/



“Clubs, Associations and their members have the opportunity to get involved and nominate outstanding sailing performances over the past 12 months, or acknowledge someone who, over many years, has made an exceptional contribution to sailing which has benefited others”, Matt added.

Nominations are now open in the categories of:

• Male Sailor of the Year | Nominate Now
• Female Sailor of the Year | Nominate Now
• Youth Sailor of the Year | Nominate Now
• Sailor of the Year with a Disability | Nominate Now
• Sport Promotion Award | Nominate Now
• Sport Professional Award | Nominate Now
• Lifetime Achievement Award | Nominate Now

At the Awards ceremony on Friday 3 November, additional Awards will be presented for Coach of the Year, Instructor of the Year, Official of the Year, Club of the Year and the Volunteer Award, with nominations in these categories submitted directly from the State Associations and not available for open nomination.

Details of Awards and selection criteria, along with nomination forms can be found on the Australian Sailing website. Follow Australian Sailing on Facebook for previous winner flashbacks over the coming weeks.

Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup - Tough fight for podium
The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. The 28th Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and Maxi 72 Worlds regatta welcomed 46 yachts to the docks of Porto Cervo, Italy. Clients of North Sails sailed extremely well, winning six of seven classes and claiming 16 of 21 podium positions.
Posted today at 4:36 am Audi J/70 World Championship - A magnificent start
The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, in collaboration with the Title Sponsor Audi, and the Official Sailmaker Quantum Sails.
Posted today at 4:19 am Audi J/70 World Championship – Day 1 action shots by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – More images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep Monaco Classic Week – Action photo gallery by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images Studio Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 Sep GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup – Day 2 – Five bullet day for Malizia
The silver flash, that is the GC32 foiling catamaran Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco, put in an extraordinary performance While the forecast indicated strong wind and big seas, more marginal than on day one, a smart call by the race management team in getting the boats racing three and a half hours earlier than scheduled, paid off.
Posted on 14 Sep Clipper Race – Day 25 – 4000nM sailed and fleet is back match racing
According to leading Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson, the path to Uruguay is turning into a ‘drag race’ After thousands of nautical miles sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, Visit Seattle, Sanya Serenity Coast, and Unicef again hold first, second, and third position on the leader board.
Posted on 14 Sep CYCA’s Blue Water Pointscore back for Race 2 with Flinders Islet
This weekend the race itself will start at 1000hrs off Point Piper with a moderate westerly, shifting to a southwesterly The 92-nautical mile offshore challenge follows the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast in the series, and could give sailing fans some clues as to who will reign supreme in the conclusion of the BWPS, the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted on 14 Sep Melges IC37 Class - The next generation Corinthian competition
Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the addition of a new class to the Melges line: the IC37 by Melges, a 37-foot modern race boat. Exclusively for Group 1 sailors, the strict one-design class will be simple and fun with competitive racing at sailing’s most celebrated venues.
Posted on 14 Sep Steel blades sharpened for the Rolex Big Boat Series
Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats Burgees flutter and spectra halyards slap against carbon-fiber and aluminum masts on 89 highly tuned raceboats assembled at the St. Francis Yacht Club for the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17, 2017). This marks the West Coast’s premier regatta and one of the international sailing circuit’s most celebrated and anticipated Grand Prix events.
Posted on 14 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy