Nominations now open for Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week

2016 Ladies Day trophy winner Hannah Stodel receiving the Ladies Day Trophy from the previous year's winner Libby Greenhalgh © Paul Wyeth / CWL 2016 Ladies Day trophy winner Hannah Stodel receiving the Ladies Day Trophy from the previous year's winner Libby Greenhalgh © Paul Wyeth / CWL

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155005