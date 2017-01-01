Noble Marine UK Spring Championships - Overall report

2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn Jim Champ 2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn Jim Champ

by The RS Aero UK Class Association today at 3:23 amRS Aero 9 rigs stayed firmly in their bags with all the fun you could ever want available within the RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 5s.Race one was pretty close racing amongst the RS Aeros. Emma Pearson won in the Aero 5s giving the boys plenty to think about. Peter Barton took the RS Aero 7s from the UK Winter Champ, Liam-Lightening Willis. Having done an awesome job over achieving as host the gross under achievement award went to Gareth Griffiths for having to double back for the gate marks in the course he had helped devise!





Race two saw perhaps the windiest race of the day producing some fantastic photographs of the RS Aeros blitzing around the tight course. The first five RS Aero 7s were within 30 seconds at the finish. Matt Evans took the 5 race, and Peter won a second 7 race after late comeback overtaking Greg Bartlett on the final lap. Then in for a welcome lunch and more fine sustenance ready to regroup for two more in the afternoon.



The Race three belonged to Matt Evans who flung his RS Aero 5 off the port end of the start line and cleverly up the left side of the course with suck vigor that he beat all but one RS Aero 7 to the top mark! Chairman Rolfe and Greg Bartlett battled it out at the front until a late charge by Barton caught a lucky shift on the left elevated him into the lead. Matt Evans comfortably took another RS Aero 5 race with many 7s struggling to catch him in the breeze.









Race four. Tired legs were setting in after a day of coping with the bullet gusts but still most of the overall fleet finished the last race which was encouraging. Matt Evans won the 5s again and with it the RS Aero 5 Spring title. For the first time Peter Barton led from the beginning (copying some of Matt’s lefting) with Paul Bartlett narrowly taking second from the chasing pack of nippers.









Thanks to Noble Marine for their support towards a fantastic array of prizes. The class also awarded the Trophy for the recent 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Champs held at the Oxford Blue where 16 year old Liam Willis pipped his elders to take the title.



1st RS Aero 5 - Matt Evans, Great Moor SC

1st RS Aero 7 – Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC

1st Lady – Emma Pearson, Weston SC

1st Youth – Liam Willis, Lymington Town SC

1st Master – Paul Bartlett, Starcross YC









Next up is the RS Aero Sustainability Trophy this Saturday 1st April where the Class and Burghfield SC are partnering with The Green Blue to improve environmental awareness and reduce impact within our part of the sport. From there the action moves north to beautiful Ullswater for a long weekend in Lakeland at the RS Aero UK Northern Champs over Easter with Good Friday as an RS Aero Class training day.



Keep in touch with Everything Aero via; the Class website and Facebook group.



Results:





Rank Sail Helm Club Class Rating R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Nett 1st 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 -1 1 1 1 4 3 2nd 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC RS Aero 7 1071 -3 2 2 3 10 7 3rd 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 2 3 3 -6 14 8 4th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 4 4 4 -8 20 12 5th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC RS Aero 7 1071 -6 6 6 2 20 14 6th 2152 Ben Rolfe RS SAILING/Burghfield RS Aero 7 1071 -7 5 5 5 22 15 7th 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 5 9 -10 4 28 18 8th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero 7 1071 8 7 7 -11 33 22 9th 2135 Geoff Davidson Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 -12 8 8 7 35 23 10th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 13 -15 12 9 49 34 11th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC RS Aero 7 1071 10 -17 14 10 51 34 12th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC RS Aero 5 1120 -19 16 9 12 56 37 13th 1575 Mark Carleton Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 1071 14 12 13 (29.0 DNC) 68 39 14th 2110 Emma Pearson Weston SC RS Aero 5 1120 15 -18 16 13 62 44 15th 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC RS Aero 7 1071 17 14 15 (29.0 DNC) 75 46 16th 1573 Adrian Stell Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 DNC) 10 11 29.0 DNC 79 50 17th 2214 Andy Norman Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 11 11 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 80 51 18th 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 5 1120 18 -20 20 14 72 52 19th 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 -21 19 19 16 75 54 20th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC RS Aero 7 1071 16 13 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 87 58 21st 2113 Chris Smith Island Barn RSC RS Aero 5 1120 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 18 15 91 62 22nd 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 9 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 96 67 23rd 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC RS Aero 5 1120 (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 17 29.0 DNC 104 75 24th 2001 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 20 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 107 78 25th 1698 Dave Baldwin Island Barn RSC RS Aero 5 1120 (29.0 DNC) 21 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 108 79 26th 2105 Ian Peace Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 DNS) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87 26th 2133 Tom Russell Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87 26th 2134 Mark Ampleford Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152684