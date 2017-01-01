Please select your home edition
Edition
Dubarry 728x90 1

Noble Marine UK Spring Championships - Overall report

by The RS Aero UK Class Association today at 3:23 am
2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn Jim Champ
Twenty-eight RS Aeros competed at Island Barn, excited at the prospect of a breezy blue-sky day with flat water and a large home fleet. A welcoming committee to help up the ramp, fine bacon baps and an Aero bar for all those who had pre-registered set the feel for the day with everyone made thoroughly welcome on what certainly felt like a warming change in the season.

RS Aero 9 rigs stayed firmly in their bags with all the fun you could ever want available within the RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 5s.

Race one was pretty close racing amongst the RS Aeros. Emma Pearson won in the Aero 5s giving the boys plenty to think about. Peter Barton took the RS Aero 7s from the UK Winter Champ, Liam-Lightening Willis. Having done an awesome job over achieving as host the gross under achievement award went to Gareth Griffiths for having to double back for the gate marks in the course he had helped devise!

2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ
2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ



Race two saw perhaps the windiest race of the day producing some fantastic photographs of the RS Aeros blitzing around the tight course. The first five RS Aero 7s were within 30 seconds at the finish. Matt Evans took the 5 race, and Peter won a second 7 race after late comeback overtaking Greg Bartlett on the final lap. Then in for a welcome lunch and more fine sustenance ready to regroup for two more in the afternoon.

The Race three belonged to Matt Evans who flung his RS Aero 5 off the port end of the start line and cleverly up the left side of the course with suck vigor that he beat all but one RS Aero 7 to the top mark! Chairman Rolfe and Greg Bartlett battled it out at the front until a late charge by Barton caught a lucky shift on the left elevated him into the lead. Matt Evans comfortably took another RS Aero 5 race with many 7s struggling to catch him in the breeze.

2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ
2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ



Race four. Tired legs were setting in after a day of coping with the bullet gusts but still most of the overall fleet finished the last race which was encouraging. Matt Evans won the 5s again and with it the RS Aero 5 Spring title. For the first time Peter Barton led from the beginning (copying some of Matt’s lefting) with Paul Bartlett narrowly taking second from the chasing pack of nippers.

2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ
2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ



Thanks to Noble Marine for their support towards a fantastic array of prizes. The class also awarded the Trophy for the recent 47 entry RS Aero UK Winter Champs held at the Oxford Blue where 16 year old Liam Willis pipped his elders to take the title.

1st RS Aero 5 - Matt Evans, Great Moor SC
1st RS Aero 7 – Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC
1st Lady – Emma Pearson, Weston SC
1st Youth – Liam Willis, Lymington Town SC
1st Master – Paul Bartlett, Starcross YC

2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ
2017 Noble Marine UK Spring Championships at Island Barn © Jim Champ



Next up is the RS Aero Sustainability Trophy this Saturday 1st April where the Class and Burghfield SC are partnering with The Green Blue to improve environmental awareness and reduce impact within our part of the sport. From there the action moves north to beautiful Ullswater for a long weekend in Lakeland at the RS Aero UK Northern Champs over Easter with Good Friday as an RS Aero Class training day.

Keep in touch with Everything Aero via; the Class website and Facebook group.

Results:

Rank Sail  Helm Club Class Rating R1 R2 R3 R4 Total Nett
1st 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 -1 1 1 1 4 3
2nd 1637 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC RS Aero 7 1071 -3 2 2 3 10 7
3rd 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 2 3 3 -6 14 8
4th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 4 4 4 -8 20 12
5th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC RS Aero 7 1071 -6 6 6 2 20 14
6th 2152 Ben Rolfe RS SAILING/Burghfield RS Aero 7 1071 -7 5 5 5 22 15
7th 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 5 9 -10 4 28 18
8th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC RS Aero 7 1071 8 7 7 -11 33 22
9th 2135 Geoff Davidson Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 -12 8 8 7 35 23
10th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC RS Aero 7 1071 13 -15 12 9 49 34
11th 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC RS Aero 7 1071 10 -17 14 10 51 34
12th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC RS Aero 5 1120 -19 16 9 12 56 37
13th 1575 Mark Carleton Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 1071 14 12 13 (29.0 DNC) 68 39
14th 2110 Emma Pearson Weston SC RS Aero 5 1120 15 -18 16 13 62 44
15th 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC RS Aero 7 1071 17 14 15 (29.0 DNC) 75 46
16th 1573 Adrian Stell Papercourt SC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 DNC) 10 11 29.0 DNC 79 50
17th 2214 Andy Norman Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 11 11 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 80 51
18th 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 5 1120 18 -20 20 14 72 52
19th 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 -21 19 19 16 75 54
20th 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC RS Aero 7 1071 16 13 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 87 58
21st 2113 Chris Smith Island Barn RSC RS Aero 5 1120 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 18 15 91 62
22nd 1463 Paul Wright-Anderson Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 9 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 96 67
23rd 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC RS Aero 5 1120 (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 17 29.0 DNC 104 75
24th 2001 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC RS Aero 7 1071 20 (29.0 DNC) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 107 78
25th 1698 Dave Baldwin Island Barn RSC RS Aero 5 1120 (29.0 DNC) 21 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 108 79
26th 2105 Ian Peace Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 DNS) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87
26th 2133 Tom Russell Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87
26th 2134 Mark Ampleford Island Barn RSC RS Aero 7 1071 (29.0 RET) 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 29.0 DNC 116 87
Barz Optics - Kids rangeX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Princesa Sofía Iberostar – New wave of passion in Palma
Laser Radial champion Alison Young did not have the regatta she dreamed of in Rio. But she is back in the boat she loves For many of the 833 sailors racing at the opening day of what is effectively the start of the new four year Olympic cycle of European regattas brings a unique excitement.
Posted on 27 Mar Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Karpak consistent as format test begins
A 15-20 knots in first race rose to more than 20 knots, before dropping from 15 down to five knots in the second race. Karpak got away to the best start at with a 3, 2 scoreline, leaving him at the top of the fleet, on a day when many sailors picked up wildly different scores as the wind played tricks with the fleet in the second race.
Posted on 27 Mar Beaches NSW Optimist Championship - Another try
Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over the weekend of 25th and 26th March, South Lake Maquarie Amateur Sailing Club (SLMASC) hosted 181 Opti sailors. Over 70 fantastic Volunteers from the club helped run a very successful championships both on and off the water. Great sponsorship was achieved through the generosity of Beaches and Rose property development at Catherine Hill Bay
Posted on 27 Mar 2018 Zhik 29er World Championship - NOR and entry open
Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club today announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club today announced the release of the Notice of Race for the Zhik 29er World Championship 2018. Eligible skippers are invited to apply for entry to this premier event.
Posted on 27 Mar OK Dinghy World Ranking List – No change at top
European Champion, Bo Petersen (DEN) continues to lead from Thomas Hansson-Mild (SWE) and Greg Wilcox (NZL). For the first time in the history of the OK Dinghy World Ranking List, not only are the top three three unchanged, but the entire top 20 of the March 2017 release are unchanged from the previous release.
Posted on 23 Mar Sydney Sailmaker winning streak continues with 12ft Skiff Port Jackson
Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. Sydney Sailmakers (Nicholas Press and Andrew Hay) took a dominant victory in the 12ft Skiff Port Jackson Championship. The Sydney Flying Squadron hosted the championship in beautiful third rig conditions.
Posted on 20 Mar Winds of change at the Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR
634 boats, 842 sailors from 53 nations will participate in the different Olympic classes, according to confirmed entries Around 700 boats will participate in this edition of the Majorcan regatta, which kicks off on Friday 24 for ORC, J80 and Dragon (with three racing days until Sunday) and on Monday 27 for Olympic Classes.
Posted on 20 Mar 18ft Skiffs - Club Champs - Race 12 - Tough fight for podium
The Smeg team successfully retained the title of Australian 18 Footers League club champions The Smeg team of Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKensey successfully retained the title of Australian 18 Footers League club champions when the 12-race series concluded on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 19 Mar Sabre Sailing WA State Championships - Scott wins again
The final heats of the WA Sabre State Championships were hosted at the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club on the 11th March. The final heats of the WA Sabre State Championships were hosted at the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club on the 11th March.
Posted on 18 Mar Singapore Youth Sailing Championship - Day 3
Lu Junrui suffered a slight blimp in his quest for the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Laser Radial title Singapore’s Lu Junrui suffered a slight blimp in his quest for the Singapore Youth Sailing Championship Laser Radial title but recovered in his final race. He is on course to claim the 2017 crown.
Posted on 18 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy