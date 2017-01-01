No wind in Scarlino for Melges 20 World League opening day

by Melges 20 today at 3:35 amThirty-three excited teams packed the docks this morning in anticipation of the start with smiles all around. With an originally scheduled 13:30 warning signal, the AP flag was displayed around mid-afternoon. Shortly thereafter, racing was called for the day.





The fleet hopes to get things going regardless on Saturday with a scheduled first warning of 11:00 (Italy).



The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.













