No wind in Scarlino for Melges 20 World League opening day

by Melges 20 today at 3:35 am
2017 Melges 20 World League European Division - Event 2 Barracuda Communication
Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino.

Thirty-three excited teams packed the docks this morning in anticipation of the start with smiles all around. With an originally scheduled 13:30 warning signal, the AP flag was displayed around mid-afternoon. Shortly thereafter, racing was called for the day.

The fleet hopes to get things going regardless on Saturday with a scheduled first warning of 11:00 (Italy).

The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.

Posted on 11 May
