Please select your home edition
Edition
Pittwater to Paradise 2018 728x90

No racing on Day 2 at U23 Finn World Championship

by Robert Deaves today at 10:29 am
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Despite spending four hours on the water, no more racing was possible at the U23 Finn World Championship at Balatonfüred. The sailors were twice sent out on the water, but both times came back empty handed.

Everyone expected to lose a day or more of racing, but no one expected to lose the second day, which had the second best forecast of the week.

Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



The day began with an AP ashore, which then continued afloat for an hour before the sailors were sent back to shore to wait under a further AP. Finally they were sent back out again as a relativity stable 6-8 knots had settled over the course area. This started to drop and shift as soon as the fleet arrived and despite two attempts to get the race away, at 17.00 the fleet was sent shore again.

After racing the sailors met in the tent by the marina to debrief and for the prizegiving for day one when each of the three race winners received goodie bags from Rooster, one of the event's sponsors.

Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



Of the 45 young sailors competing this week, 15 are under 19 years old, therefore, to recognise this, it was announced that an U19 prize will also be awarded to further encourage those just starting their Finn careers.

For Thursday the early forecast is for no wind so the start time has been delayed until 11.30, with three races scheduled if there is sufficient time. Even then the forecast is still only for light winds.

Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves



One thing is for sure. It is going to be a long week. With the exception of Friday, the forecasts show little sign of conditions improving, though it’s also getting a lot hotter.

Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves


Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves
Day 2 – U23 Finn World Championship © Robert Deaves





Results after three races

1 ARG 48 Facundo Olezza 8
2 GBR 71 Henry Weltherell 21
3 GBR 96 Hector Simpson 22
4 IRL 22 Fionn Lyden 22
5 USA 91 Luke Muller 23
6 SWE 11 Johannes Pettersson 29
7 FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 30
8 FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 32
9 CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 33
10 RUS 1 Evgenii Deev 39

Hall Spars - MastNorth Technology - Southern SparsBIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

Laser Radial World Championships – Day 3
In the yellow fleet, Marit Bouwmeester found the stronger conditions to her liking and repositioned herself at the front Off the start of race five, Viktorija Andrulyte (LTU) and Bouwmeester were launched at the pin. By the first mark, Andrulyte maintained her leading position, and Bouwmeester rounded in fourth behind Pia Kuhlmann (GER) and Evi Van Acker (BEL).
Posted on 23 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships –Day 6– Nippon Boys keep podium
Last day, only Medal Race was sailed. Many sailors who did not proceed to the Medal Race went out on the spectator boats Many support to the Nippon Boys who are narrowly in front of Belcher/Ryan, the current world champion. On a hot summer day at Enoshima, gentle seabreeze started as usual, however, it did not increase, and the Medal Race started at 13:45 after some waiting on shore.
Posted on 23 Aug Five athletes added to US Sailing Team Roster
Steph Roble (East Troy, Wisc.) and Maggie Shea (Wilmette, Ill.) have been added in the women's 49erFX Chris Rast (Holland, Mich.) and Trevor Burd (Marblehead, Mass.) have been named in the men's 49er, and Haddon Hughes (Houston, Texas) has joined the team in the women's Laser Radial class.
Posted on 23 Aug 470 Class Japan Nationals Day 5 - Close battle continue for Medal Race
Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze arrived with large waves. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition. Finally, Enoshima Sea breeze has arrived with large waves. At 11:00, there was already 10 kt south wind, and it gradually increased. Everyone enjoyed three races in REAL Enoshima summer condition.
Posted on 23 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Young Australian talent makes big move on Day 2
Yesterday’s racing in difficult, light wind highlighted different sailors in each race, and the same applied today The second day of Laser Radial World Championships brought sun and 6-8 knots of breeze for all three fleets. In the white fleet today, the most notable performance was that of Australia’s Mara Stransky. After a general recall, the white fleet started race three and Mirthe Akkerman (NED) shot out to the front by the first mark, where Stransky was around 10th.
Posted on 22 Aug Laser Radial Worlds - Slovenia and Brazil lead after Day 1 in Holland
Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. Two races were completed today in all three fleets, kicking off the Laser Radial World Championships in Holland. The morning brought glassy waters and postponements, but by early afternoon, the wind on the IJsselmeer built to about seven knots.
Posted on 22 Aug U23 Finn Worlds - 21 nations set to compete at Balatonfüred, Hungary
2017 U23 Finn World Championship for Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony The 2017 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup at Balatonfüred was officially declared open tonight in a ceremony overlooking Lake Balaton. Over the coming week nearly 50 young sailors from 21 countries will be fighting to win the right to lift the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup, a trophy gifted to the International Finn Association 13 years ago by the Brazilian Olympic Committee.
Posted on 22 Aug Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards nomination period open
There are two categories - male and female - and sailors nominated may represent any discipline of the sport. World Sailing will draw up a shortlist of nominations with the highest and most inspirational achievers going on to become the 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year Nominees.
Posted on 21 Aug 470 Class Japan National Championships – Day 4
Final series started by waiting ashore. At 13:10, GF started with 220/6-7kt. It was light, but quite stable direction. R6 was sailed just under 8kt, no Oscar flag was up. Ichino/Hasegawa found a good way to the top mark, and lead to the finish with ease. The Spanish women’s team, Mas/Barcelo was second, and Isozaki/Takayanagi third.
Posted on 21 Aug World’s youth attracted by the timeless challenge of the Finn
One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. One of the largest Finn Silver Cups on record is about to begin on the largest lake in Central Europe. Nearly 50 young Finn sailors from 21 countries and four continents are gathering at Balatonfüred, a popular resort town on Lake Balaton’s northern shore.
Posted on 21 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy