No change to standings as heavy winds blow out final day at Europeans

Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner - European Championship 2017 © Beau Outteridge Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner - European Championship 2017 © Beau Outteridge

by Megan McKay today at 5:14 am“We wanted to get back to the lead, but at the same time, those conditions could end your regatta in a hurry,” said Gilmour. “We are still very happy with how we’ve been going, and we’re well exceeding the expectations we set before leaving Australia. We’ve been building toward the World Championship (in Portugal in two week’s time) for a while, and the confidence we earned here gives us a good boost towards that goal.”Final standings for Australia’s other 49er sailors include Dave O’Connor (QLD) and Harry Morton (NSW) who finished in 20th place after two races, Victoria’s Phillips brothers, Will and Sam, in 26th place and West Australians Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson in 33rd place. Kurt Hansen and Jim Colley of NSW are in 54th place.The 49er sailors were sent out to the race course, but returned when race officials cancelled the days racing, due to the building winds. However, final races were completed in the foiling Nacra 17 and the 49erFX.Unfortunately Australian crews didn’t race in the medal races in those classes, however, in the 49erFX Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly completed two races in their fleet and finished 11th overall. Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark of WA finished in 19th place, Amelia Stabback of NSW and Ella Clark of WA were in 27th place and Haylee Outteridge and 2012 London Silver Medallist, Nina Curtis were in 29th overall.In the Nacra 17 foiling class, Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin placed12th overall after a frustrating week with Waterhouse sidelined for most races as he recovers from injury.In the C-Board (old type) of Nacra, Aussie crews took first and second place overall. Pip Pietromonaco (Victoria) and Conor Nicholas (WA) won the event, ahead of Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland of NSW. Tayla Rietman of Victoria and Lachlan White of NSW were 10th overall.• David Gilmour (WAIS) and Joel Turner (QAS) – ASS: (8), 3, 5, 1, 6, 4, 1, 8, 3, 6, 2, 5, 9, 6, (14) – second overall• Dave O’Connor (QLD) and Harry Morton (NSWIS and ASS): 1, 9, 7, 4, 5, 5, 18, (19), 14, 9, (UFD), 6, 19, 18, 12, 8,7, – 20th overall• Will and Sam Phillips (VIS) – AST: 9, 11, 15, 3, 2, 4, (17), (DPI), (DPI), 6, 22, 17, 3, (BFD), 3 – 26th overall• Lachy Gilmour and Ryan Donaldson (WAIS) – ASS: 14, 5, 9, 18, 4, 9, 12, 16, (19), 9, 10, (21), 10, 21, 13 – 33rd overall• Kurt Hansen and Jim Colley (NSWIS) – ASS 23, 22, 11, 14, (24), 18, 6, 3, 2, (33), 30, 27, 32, 26, 19 – 54th overall• Tess Lloyd and Eliza Solly (VIS) – ASS: 11, 13, 7, 2, 9, (18), 4, 9, 6, 3, (18), 17, 4, 11, 4, 6, 1, 3 – 11th overall• Caitlin Elks and Hayley Clark (WAIS) – ASS: 1, (15), 9, 10, 15, 9, 3, 3, 15, 8, (19), 16, 16, 12, 16, 18, 6, 8 – 19th overall• Amelia Stabback (NSWIS) and Ella Clark (WAIS) – ASS : 5, 10, 19, 2, 7, 6, (21), 18, 16, 17, 5, 6, 2, (17), 12 – 27th overall• Haylee Outteridge and Nina Curtis (NSWIS) – ASS: 4, 14, (16), 3, 12, 11, 7, 12, 8, 11, (BFD), 10, 14, 14, 4 – 29th overall• Jason Waterhouse/Darren Bundock and Lisa Darmanin (NSWIS) – AST: 19, 10, 8, 9, 15, (UFD), 5, 13, 15, 1, 10, 12, 3 – 12th overall• Pip Pietromonaco (VIS) and Conor Nicholas (WAIS) – ASS: 2, 5, 1, 2, 2, (6), 2, 3, 1, 3, 3, 5, - first overall• Paul Darmanin and Lucy Copeland (NSWIS) – ASS: 3, 1, 4, 4, 3, 1, 1, 7, 7, 4, 2, (8) - second overall• Tayla Rietman and Lachlan White (CTS) 6, 6, 8, 10, 11, 10, (13), 12, 12, 12, 6, 9 – 10th overall