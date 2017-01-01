Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 4

'Nika' conquers 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division

by International Melges 20 Class Association on 9 Apr
Final day - 2017 Melges 20 World League International Melges 20 Class Association
Congratulations are in order for newly crowned 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division Porto Venere Champion Vladimir Prosikhin aboard Nika, with tactician Michele Ivaldi and crew Giorgio Tortarolo. After two final races, Prosikhin crushed the competition with an overwhelming 16-point advantage to win the first European event of the season.

Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 moved up a notch after cashing in a productive 7-1 daily scoreline placing him in the overall second place position. Alexander Novoselov's Victor completed the podium line-up in third.

All things changed for the Corinthian division on the final day in Porto Venere. Emanuele Savoini sailing Evinrude and his team that also included Elonora Colucci, Marco Giannini and Enizio Savoini stole the lead from Marina Kaverzina sailing Marussia. Johannes Lind-Widestam at the helm of Intermezzo rounded out the top three.

Final day - 2017 Melges 20 World League © International Melges 20 Class Association
Final day - 2017 Melges 20 World League © International Melges 20 Class Association



A very special thanks
A tremendous round of appreciation goes to all the competitors who attended, as well as the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi for their great support and sponsorship. And lastly, but certainly not least many thanks to our fantastic Melges 20 World League sponsors Helly Hansen, Toremar, Garmin Marine, Lavazza, and Barracuda Communication.

Final day - 2017 Melges 20 World League © International Melges 20 Class Association
Final day - 2017 Melges 20 World League © International Melges 20 Class Association



The next step
One event is now complete on the Melges 20 World League European Division circuit, now it's time to go to beautiful Scarlino on May 12-14! Then, its onward to Zadar in Croatia (June 9-11), followed by the European Championship in Sibenik (July 12-15), and the grand Russian Championship in Riva Del Garda, Italy (Sept 1-3).

Top ten results (Final - After seven races)
1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1-6-1-1-[26] = 16
2.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; [13]-2-7-12-3-7-1 = 32
3.) Alexander Novoselov, Victor; 9-10-[15]-4-2-4-10 = 39
4.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4-[26]-9-12-2 = 42
5.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5-11-6-19-[23] = 46
6.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 7-7-[22]-16-7-8-5 = 50
7.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10-[21]-5-11-7 = 51
8.) Claudio Dutto, Asante Sana; 26-6-6-9-[28]-3-6 = 56
9.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8-7-17-6-[18] = 56
10.) Sergey Kuznetsov, Pirogovo; [24]-15-3-13-19-5-3 = 58

Final day - 2017 Melges 20 World League © International Melges 20 Class Association
Final day - 2017 Melges 20 World League © International Melges 20 Class Association

Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82PredictWind.com 2014Pantaenius - Worldwide Support

Related Articles

Two additional races in Porto Venere Keeps 'Nika' in the Lead
For a second day, Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika keeps control of the lead at 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division For a second day, Vladimir Prosikhin's Nika keeps control of the lead at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division, Porto Venere. At this point in the regatta, Prosikhin possesses an impressive twelve-point advantage over second place Achille Onorato on Mascalzone Latino, Jr., and a nineteen-point lead over Australia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167.
Posted on 9 Apr Prosikhin's 'Nika' dominates the Day 1 of Melges 20 World League 2017
The first day of the third International Melges 20 World League event has revealed three, high-quality races The first day of the third International Melges 20 World League event (the first European appointment) has revealed three, high-quality races, ultimately naming some of the top teams to watch - the absolute stars of success as the season begins. The long Melges 20 World League schedule includes 16 events over three different continents.
Posted on 8 Apr North Sails Australia One Design summer wrap up
Over the Summer, the team at North Sails have had their heads down working with many sailors to achieve their goals. Over 30 Champions chose to work with North Sails One Design. These numbers are the key and show the amount of effort that is going on in the back ground in terms of design, development and customer support. We also sail in many of these classes to make sure that we stay ahead of the curve for next season.
Posted on 4 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar Export Roo wins SB20 Tasmanian State Championship
Two world championships in the SB20 one-design boat class are now firmly in the sights of prominent Hobart yachtsman Cooper steered his European-based SB20, also named Export Roo to fifth place in last year’s World championships as Cascais, Portugal. Consistency throughout the regatta was a key fact in the victory for Cooper and his crew, David Chapman and Sam Tiedemann.
Posted on 19 Mar Burnell family’s Honey Badger bites in SB20 fleet
SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season The Burnell boys from Sandy Bay Sailing Club chose the name of their father’s SB20 one-design sports boat – Honey Badger - a little animal that fights ferociously above its weight. Honey Badger, SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season for owner/skipper Paul Burnell, his sons Oliver (19) and Toby (18) and 14-year-old Charlie Goodfellow.
Posted on 15 Mar Etchells Western Australian State Championships – Three peat out West
This was the second year concurrently Swan River Etchells Fleet headed ‘’up the creek’’ to the Royal Perth Yacht Club Saturday was classic Western Australian sunshine on the sparkling Indian Ocean albeit quite light and shifting conditions Axis’ varied from 135 – 150 - 170 around 5 – 8 kts for two lap races between 1.3 – 1.8 nm.
Posted on 14 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day Three of the VIC Etchells Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It was staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Three, just like its predecessors, also started in light breezes. The Answering Pennant was hoisted at 0915hrs. 
Posted on 13 Mar Jeanne-Claude Strong wins in Melbourne
After another still morning the southerly settled in at about six knots then steadily built to 15 knots through race one Jeanne-Claude Strong and the crew ofYandoo XX – Marcus Burke, SeveJarvin and Tiana Wittey – started strongly and established a clear lead at the first mark. They steadied to hold off an attack from Graeme Taylor on Magpie and David Clark on Fifteen + to take the win and all but cementing the championship win.
Posted on 13 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy