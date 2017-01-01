'Nika' conquers 2017 Melges 20 World League European Division

by International Melges 20 Class Association on 9 AprAustralia's Rodney Jones on Cars 167 moved up a notch after cashing in a productive 7-1 daily scoreline placing him in the overall second place position. Alexander Novoselov's Victor completed the podium line-up in third.All things changed for the Corinthian division on the final day in Porto Venere. Emanuele Savoini sailing Evinrude and his team that also included Elonora Colucci, Marco Giannini and Enizio Savoini stole the lead from Marina Kaverzina sailing Marussia. Johannes Lind-Widestam at the helm of Intermezzo rounded out the top three.





A very special thanks

A tremendous round of appreciation goes to all the competitors who attended, as well as the Comune di Porto Venere and organized in collaboration with the Comitato dei Circoli del Golfo, Porto Venere Sviluppo srl and Porto Venere Servizi for their great support and sponsorship. And lastly, but certainly not least many thanks to our fantastic Melges 20 World League sponsors Helly Hansen, Toremar, Garmin Marine, Lavazza, and Barracuda Communication.









The next step

One event is now complete on the Melges 20 World League European Division circuit, now it's time to go to beautiful Scarlino on May 12-14! Then, its onward to Zadar in Croatia (June 9-11), followed by the European Championship in Sibenik (July 12-15), and the grand Russian Championship in Riva Del Garda, Italy (Sept 1-3).



Top ten results (Final - After seven races)

1.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 6-1-1-6-1-1-[26] = 16

2.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; [13]-2-7-12-3-7-1 = 32

3.) Alexander Novoselov, Victor; 9-10-[15]-4-2-4-10 = 39

4.) Corrado Agusta, Coimmvest; 3-12-4-[26]-9-12-2 = 42

5.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino Jr.; 1-4-5-11-6-19-[23] = 46

6.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 7-7-[22]-16-7-8-5 = 50

7.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 2-16-10-[21]-5-11-7 = 51

8.) Claudio Dutto, Asante Sana; 26-6-6-9-[28]-3-6 = 56

9.) Kyzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; 5-13-8-7-17-6-[18] = 56

10.) Sergey Kuznetsov, Pirogovo; [24]-15-3-13-19-5-3 = 58





