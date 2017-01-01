Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Always 728x90

Night before the fight - interviews with Pete Burling & Jimmy Spithill

by Nic Douglass today at 12:59 am
Nic Douglass - America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Tomorrow the 35th America's Cup commences the final stage. Finally we will see the Defender, Emirates Team NZ face off against the Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Both teams have started on the mind games, both teams apparently have secret weapons yet to be seen.

Tomorrow - it is all on.

I spoke to Peter Burling of Emirates Team NZ and James Spithill of Oracle Team USA after the official press conference to get the low down, straight up.



For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly', and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.
Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - The calm before the storm
With the final pre-race press conference concluded the talking has stopped, the phoney war is over With the final pre-race press conference concluded the talking has stopped, the phoney war is over and the real battle is about to begin on the water. For Emirates Team New Zealand it’s the culmination of a long and difficult journey along which they’ve had to overcome all manner of obstacles.
Posted on 16 Jun America’s Cup Match – J Class yachts to run exhibition on Great Sound
The seven J Class yachts will provide everybody with a majestic sight never seen before in the history of the Class. J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together on the same waters on which Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand will begin their competition
Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup Preview - The Points of Difference
After 17 days of very intense competition, Emirates Team New Zealand won the right to Challenge After 17 days of very intense competition, Emirates Team New Zealand won the right to Challenge for the America's Cup for the 35th Match. It is a position New Zealand has been in only three times in its 30-year history.
Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Final day images by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and provided this gallery of images from final day. Ingrid Abery was on water at America's Cup Superyacht Regatta and provided this gallery of images from J-Class racing on the final day.
Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup - Images from Challenger and Defender Practice
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand had one of their final practice sessions Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand had one of their final practice sessions ahead of the start of the 35th America's Cup Match on Saturday. Sail-World was on the Great Sound and took these images of the two AC50's in action.
Posted on 16 Jun Red Bull Youth America’s Cup 2017 - Pool A Qualifiers, Day 1
Artemis Youth Racing stole the early advantage in the Pool A Qualifiers of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Artemis Youth Racing stole the early advantage in the Pool A Qualifiers of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, with the Swedish team finishing the pool’s first day of racing on top of the standings after scoring two first and a third in the day’s three races
Posted on 16 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup - Images from Pool A Qualifier
Artemis Youth Racing (SWE) started strong in Pool A, scoring two first and one third place finishes in today’s light-air Artemis Youth Racing (SWE) started strong in Pool A, scoring two first and one third place finishes in today’s light-air racing in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. Team France Jeune sits two points back with 26 points and second place overal
Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup - Will the Cyclors carry the day for the Kiwis?
The most obvious difference between the Defender and Challenger is how they develop the hydraulic pressure The most obvious difference between the Defender and Challenger for the America's Cup is how they develop the hydraulic pressure necessary to drive the wing sail controls and daggerboard systems. Oracle Team USA uses the traditional arm-grinders. Emirates Team New Zealand has gone down the path of using the crew's legs and pedal power.
Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup - Cyclors go to dark places
For bright/sunny tropical paradise like Bermuda there’s an awful lot of talk about dark places and those who visit them. For a bright and sunny tropical paradise like Bermuda there’s an awful lot of talk about dark places and those who visit them.
Posted on 15 Jun The words of a key character in the 35th America’s Cup
Richard Slater’s deep sailing knowledge and authority gifts him with the ideal armoury to deal with the intense pressure The words of a key character who is more than happy to remain anonymous, but due to the close-quarter and dramatic nature of the racing in Bermuda, someone who has found himself thrust into spotlight.
Posted on 15 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy