Night before the fight - interviews with Pete Burling & Jimmy Spithill

Nic Douglass - America's Cup 2017 Nic Douglass - America's Cup 2017 www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154679

by Nic Douglass today at 12:59 amBoth teams have started on the mind games, both teams apparently have secret weapons yet to be seen.Tomorrow - it is all on.I spoke to Peter Burling of Emirates Team NZ and James Spithill of Oracle Team USA after the official press conference to get the low down, straight up.For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com , or subscribe to 'Adventures Weekly' , and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.