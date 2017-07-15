Niemeier to compete in sixth Northern Territory Youth Championships
by Stacey French on 9 Jul
The 2017 Northern Territory Youth Championships will be incorporated with the NT Championships, setting sail from Darwin Sailing Club from July 28 to 30.
Finn Niemeier will compete in his sixth consecutive NT Youth Championship in 2018 - Northern Territory Youth Championships Contributed
With 50 competitors expected to compete across five classes in the NT Championships, the Youth Championship title is set to be hotly contended with youth sailors eager to compete and impress at the highest level.
Local sailor, Finn Niemeier will be sailing with Jed Cruickshank in the 29ers and has plenty of NT Youth Championship experience under his belt.
Finn competed in his first NT Youth Championship in 2012 sailing the Minnow Class before progressing to Tasars and then the 29er three years ago.
“Three years ago four 29er boats were delivered from Sydney and the first year I sailed with Frances Cruickshank,” Finn said. “Our first year was about learning and getting used to the new boat which we had never sailed before.”
Following his first year in the 29er, Finn started helming and learning the art of skiff sailing with new crew in Jed Cruickshank. Recently the pair competed in the 29er Nationals where they gained valuable experience against a competitive fleet.
“At the National 29ers we faced a big and very experienced fleet,” Finn said. “Our results were consistent and we learnt some valuable skills and techniques around race starts amongst big fleets and in rough, wavy conditions.
“We also competed in the 2017 Australian Youth Championships at Largs Bay Sailing Club which was also a good experience sailing in different conditions and a mixed fleet.”
Finn is all praise for those around him who make his sailing journey a reality including his awesome parents, Darwin Sailing Club (DSC) and Yachting Northern Territory.
“DSC is a great club as it provides lots of opportunities for us to get training in small groups,” Finn said. “There is lots of space for easy launching, we can keep out boat there and all the people are really friendly and helpful.
“We are lucky to get different visiting coaches from interstate to coach us over long weekends and holidays as well. It’s good to get different perspectives and experience and we have enjoyed the opportunities to be coached by Danny Fuller and Trax Gordon.”
With a strong solid base of youth sailing experience, Finn looks up to Australian Sailing Team Gold Medalists, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen with the greatest respect for what they have achieved, as he aspires learn more about skiff sailing from the best of the best.
“I’m looking forward to the 2017 NT Youth Championships because it is a great event which is fun and provides a good opportunity for regatta training,” Finn said.
