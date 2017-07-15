Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

Niemeier to compete in sixth Northern Territory Youth Championships

by Stacey French on 9 Jul
Finn Niemeier will compete in his sixth consecutive NT Youth Championship in 2018 - Northern Territory Youth Championships Contributed
The 2017 Northern Territory Youth Championships will be incorporated with the NT Championships, setting sail from Darwin Sailing Club from July 28 to 30.

With 50 competitors expected to compete across five classes in the NT Championships, the Youth Championship title is set to be hotly contended with youth sailors eager to compete and impress at the highest level.

Local sailor, Finn Niemeier will be sailing with Jed Cruickshank in the 29ers and has plenty of NT Youth Championship experience under his belt.

Finn competed in his first NT Youth Championship in 2012 sailing the Minnow Class before progressing to Tasars and then the 29er three years ago.

“Three years ago four 29er boats were delivered from Sydney and the first year I sailed with Frances Cruickshank,” Finn said. “Our first year was about learning and getting used to the new boat which we had never sailed before.”

Following his first year in the 29er, Finn started helming and learning the art of skiff sailing with new crew in Jed Cruickshank. Recently the pair competed in the 29er Nationals where they gained valuable experience against a competitive fleet.

“At the National 29ers we faced a big and very experienced fleet,” Finn said. “Our results were consistent and we learnt some valuable skills and techniques around race starts amongst big fleets and in rough, wavy conditions.

“We also competed in the 2017 Australian Youth Championships at Largs Bay Sailing Club which was also a good experience sailing in different conditions and a mixed fleet.”

Finn is all praise for those around him who make his sailing journey a reality including his awesome parents, Darwin Sailing Club (DSC) and Yachting Northern Territory.

“DSC is a great club as it provides lots of opportunities for us to get training in small groups,” Finn said. “There is lots of space for easy launching, we can keep out boat there and all the people are really friendly and helpful.

“We are lucky to get different visiting coaches from interstate to coach us over long weekends and holidays as well. It’s good to get different perspectives and experience and we have enjoyed the opportunities to be coached by Danny Fuller and Trax Gordon.”

With a strong solid base of youth sailing experience, Finn looks up to Australian Sailing Team Gold Medalists, Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen with the greatest respect for what they have achieved, as he aspires learn more about skiff sailing from the best of the best.

“I’m looking forward to the 2017 NT Youth Championships because it is a great event which is fun and provides a good opportunity for regatta training,” Finn said.

For more information visit website.

To enter now - Click here.

NT Championships in conjunction with the NT Youth Championships - Click here for more.
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

2017 470 World Championships features experience and youth
The 2017 470 World Championships is taking place from 7-15 July 2017 at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Greece. The 2017 470 World Championships is taking place from 7-15 July 2017 at the Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, Greece.
Posted today at 2:28 am Australian sailors set for 470 World Championship battles
It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece It’s high summer in Europe and racing starts at the 2017 470 World Championship in Thessaloniki Greece, 300 km north of Athens on Monday next, 10th July.
Posted on 7 Jul Japanese teams enters 2017 SAP 505 World Championship
Shiro Noguchi is a self-made 505 sailor, literally. Noguchi got into the International 505 class way back in 1968 Shiro Noguchi is a self-made 505 sailor, literally. Noguchi got into the International 505 class way back in 1968 when he built a boat with a friend. The Japanese sailor attended his first overseas regatta a year later, racing in the 505 Far East Championship held in Hong Kong.
Posted on 4 Jul K6s Eurocup Fraglia Riva Del Garda – Day 5
Both boats hit the line together charging off in the now familiar Garda Breeze. It was neck and neck at the first mark Dave extended the gap up wind and just held off Neil to take the win and the overall championship. The second race of the day was a virtual re-run with Daves team taking the last gun of the week.
Posted on 4 Jul World Sailing Show - Bermuda Special Edition - 35th America's Cup
World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. World Sailing Show presents a Bermuda America's Cup Regatta Special. The special edition includes a look at the Qualifiers, the Playoffs and the 35th Match for the America's Cup. Also included are the other events sailed in Bermuda, including the largest J-Class regatta held to date and the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.
Posted on 4 Jul K6 Eurocup Riva del Garda – Days 3 and 4
There are RIB drivers who have been working in Riva for 30+ years who say they have never seen anything like it. A Ponale wind (straight down the mountain) came out of nowhere accompanied by forked lightening and hail stones the size of golf balls. Those who were nearest to the line of wind didn’t have time to drop sails, but those who have been to Garda before knew to get in the water, capsized or turtled if possible.
Posted on 30 Jun Skiff and Cat Europeans – Outer fjord becomes a high speed course
This time, the Nacra17 can for the first time show their ability 'to fly' with the new foils in a regatta. Among them are the Olympic winners from Rio in the 49erFX. The Brazilian Martine Grael and Kahene Kunze have already won everything in their career, have been awarded as World Sailors of the Year 2014 and definitely belong to the favourites in the fleet of 55 registered skiffs.
Posted on 29 Jun K6s and Viper Eurocup at Fraglia Riva Del Garda – Day 1 and 2
Neil Fulcher and Dave Hall showed us all their heels, but there's still 10 races to go in this five-day regatta. Overcast sky and rain precluded the famous Ora wind developing on the lake. After some delay the Race Officer started the two fleets well down lake on the light northerly breeze but after just one round it was abandoned for both classes.
Posted on 28 Jun Kiel Week Gold in the 470 Men and 49er, Silver in 2.4m at Para Worlds
In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour and Joel Turner came second in the medal race overnight In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won today’s medal race to clinch the win overall. The Aussies also had a strong week, going into the medal race with an 18 point lead. Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) finished eighth overall after an impressive fourth placing in today’s medal race.
Posted on 26 Jun RS Aero World Championship – Preview
Already one month in advance, the entry stands at an incredible 81 from no less than 16 countries and four continents. Since achieving World Sailing (ISAF) status in November 2015 the RS Aero International Class has eagerly looked forward to hosting its first World Championship. In 2016 the class held its first European Championship in Travemunde, Germany, with 57 entries from 11 countries. The eastern European nations of Russia, Estonia and Lithuania all made their mark on the podiums.
Posted on 26 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy