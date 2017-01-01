Please select your home edition
Next two spots on the Ilovesailing Calendar secured

by Emma Slater / RYA today at 2:24 pm
Winner Will Heritage – Ilovesailing Calendar Iain Philpott
Tony Ketley from Marlow, Bucks and Will Heritage from Cowes, Isle of Wight have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Picked from amongst 40 fantastic entries submitted in April, Tony and Will’s images caught the eye of the judges who loved the contrast between the two photos and how they demonstrated the diversity sailing has to offer. As well as clinching them a spot on the calendar, Tony and Will also claim a host of other prizes including:

· Two tickets to the PSP Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving
· Canvas print of their winning entry
· A copy of the final printed calendar
· A selection of RYA goodies
· And of course the much loved ilovesailing rubber duck – which this year is purple!

Commenting on his winning photo entitled, ‘Sailing Small Waters’ a title borrowed from a book by Clifton Reynolds, Tony said: “ What a nice surprise, thank you very much.

“I have a Merlin myself, but never won anything in it, I’m really chuffed. I took the photo at the Merlins’ 70th Anniversary event held at Upper Thames Sailing Club.”

winner Tony Ketley – Ilovesailing Calendar © RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
winner Tony Ketley – Ilovesailing Calendar © RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



Will, whose entry is entitled ‘Windward mark approach – Nacra 15’, commented: “Its fantastic news that the picture has been selected for the 2018 calendar. The photo was taken at this year’s RYA Youth Nationals at Hayling Island by Iain Philpott. It shows the Nacra 15 on its final approach to the windward mark on a very breezy day - champagne sailing!”

From dinghy cruising to yacht racing, family days out to regattas, whatever kind of sailing you love, share your favourite sailing photos and you could win a place on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar.

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar, with the final two spots being selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July.

