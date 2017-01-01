Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Next sailing superstars fly in first training on America’s Cup boats

by America's Cup today at 2:24 pm
Next sailing superstars fly in first training on America’s Cup team boats America's Cup
In the heart of the excitement around the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers and the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs in Bermuda, the planet’s best youth sailors have kicked off Official Training for the fast-approaching Red Bull Youth America’s Cup.

America’s Cup Village (Bermuda) – After months of anticipation, the next generation of sailing superstars hit the waves on Bermuda’s Great Sound this week for the first Official Training session ahead of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup. On the same waters sailed by the senior teams, the six national teams aged 18-24 who form Pool A are training on AC45F catamarans from May 28 through June 3, followed by Official Training for Pool B, Qualifiers and then the climactic Finals on June 20-21, 2017.

“Bermuda is an incredible venue for sailing. The weather conditions and the water are absolutely amazing!” enthused Gustav Pettersson, 23, of Artemis Youth Racing. “The AC45F is really fun to sail, our training has been really good so far, there is still a lot more to learn, but we feel that we are at a good level once we are sailing at our top performance, and we are relentlessly chasing the improvements to maintain that level to be in a strong position. We are very motivated to keep pushing.”

The Pool A teams taking the water in Official Training 1 are: Artemis Youth Racing (SWE), Team France Jeune (FRA), Kaijin Team Japan (JPN), Youth Vikings Denmark (DEN), Team Tilt (SUI) and SVB Team Germany (GER). Already, Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Sport Directors Roman Hagara and Hans Peter Steinacher are impressed.

“The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup was created to provide a path toward a professional career for top young sailing talent, and Official Training is a big step on that journey,” said Hagara, who with Steinacher won two Olympic golds for Austria. “These AC45Fs are a challenge even for the pros, especially when they’re flying on their foils. But these sailors are tackling a very steep learning curve with outstanding fitness and teamwork.”

The 45-foot AC45Fs are the same catamarans used by professional sailors in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series. To ensure a level playing field, the six-person teams were allowed no more than seven days of practice with an AC45F before the commencement of Official Training, where Hagara and Steinacher personally share their expertise.

“When you’re looking at these sailors, you’re looking at the future. Many athletes from the first edition of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup in 2013 have found positions on America’s Cup teams,” Steinacher commented. “These youngsters we’re working with are motivated and hungry to race, and we can hardly wait to see what Pool B will bring to the table.”

Official Training for the Pool B teams – from New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, Austria and Bermuda itself – is June 4-10. Then the stage will be set for Pool B Qualifiers on June 12-13 and Pool A Qualifiers on June 15-16. The regatta will reach its climax when the top four teams from each pool advance to the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Finals, live on Red Bull TV June 20-21.

“We were used to sailing alone during the last few months, and we are delighted to finally be racing with other crews of our generation,” noted Robin Follin, 22, of Team France Jeune. “We’re getting the measure of the complexity of the AC45F over the hours spent on the water, and we are aware that the level will escalate, right up to the qualifying phases and the Final. All this suggests a beautiful battle on the water – we cannot wait!'
Lancer 40 yearsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 Sailing

Related Articles

America's Cup - More images from Day 8 - End of the Qualifiers
Second gallery of images from Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta, and the end of the Qualifier phase of the regatta. Second gallery of images from Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta, and the end of the Qualifier phase of the regatta. Sailed in a softening breeze, some of the races were close - certainly in the opening stanzas.
Posted today at 6:13 am America's Cup - Images from Day 8
Sail-World was on the water for Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta Sail-World was on the water for Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta - today was the end of the Qualifiers - which saw the exit of Groupama Team France, and also series winner and defending champion Oracle Team USA.
Posted today at 6:06 am Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
Posted today at 4:24 am Oracle win Qualifiers - Emirates choose Land Rover BAR to face in Semi
This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We chat about the expected thunderstorms today This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We chat about the expected thunderstorms today, the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Series draw, and the 'bonus point'. If round robin two is not completed day Emirates Team New Zealand will not be able to win the qualifying series, if it is completed, whoever wins the race between ETNZ and Oracle Team USA
Posted today at 3:51 am America's Cup - Day 8 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The final four races of the qualifications series for the 35th America’s Cup were held today in Bermuda The final four races of the qualifications series for the 35th America’s Cup were held today in Bermuda in 12 knots dropping to as little as eight knots as the day went on.
Posted today at 3:27 am America's Cup - Reality check for Emirates Team New Zealand
Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis handed a match-racing lesson from Oracle Team USA in an error-strewn end to the qualifying series. After enjoying two almost flawless wins yesterday, the challengers got off to the worst possible start by copping a double penalty at the start.
Posted today at 1:37 am America's Cup – Oracle Team USA win point as Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR
Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA At the conclusion on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 3 Jun LV America's Cup – Spithill beat Burling and Ainslie to earn bonus
Oracle Team USA, the two-time defending champion of the America's Cup, won both of its races on Saturday The victory in the Qualifiers means Oracle Team USA will start the America's Cup Match on June 17 with a one point advantage over whichever challenger emerges from the Playoffs.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - More images from Day 7 - Qualifiers
More images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robi Images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robin.
Posted on 3 Jun America's Cup - Kiwis get wake up call in in Bermuda Finale.
Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound. Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound. They had seen it all before in San Francisco in September 2013 - a wound that was re-opened today with surgical precision by Oracle Team USA's skipper, Jimmy Spithill
Posted on 3 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy