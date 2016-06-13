Newsflash - Rolex Sydney Hobart - Wild Oats XI retires

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ on 26 DecAt the time she was mid way across Bass Strait sailing at record pace. Wild Oats XI pulled out around 0900hrs local time (1100hrs NZT).She has turned to head back to NSW, and is sailing at a speed of 10kts.Spokesman for Wild Oats XI, Rob Mundle, speaking from Hobart said the issue was with a hydraulic pump with the canting keel swinging from side to side. The issue was apparently with the attachment point of the ram to the keel.'All good, but no great dramas on board but there is a lot of disappointment.'In 2015 Wild Oats XI withdrew after her crew damaged the mainsail while trying to reef the sail. Her skipper, Mark Richards said before the start of the 2016 edition that they were not as prepared as they could have been for that race, and had rectified that situation for the current race.The new race leader is Perpetual Loyal - sailing at 22kts and flying towards Hobart. The New Zealand Volvo 70 Giacomo is now in second place.







