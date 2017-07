Newport Trophy Regatta to host ten historic 12 Metres

12 Metre North American Championship 2014 Media Pro International 12 Metre North American Championship 2014 Media Pro International

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155666

by Barby MacGowan today at 4:10 amThe skipper’s Meeting is Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Ida Lewis Yacht Club, and first warning signals are at 11 a.m on Friday through Sunday of racing. Eight races are scheduled.On Friday at the International Yacht Restoration School’s Restoration Hall, cocktails and a Celebration Dinner are planned for the 50th Anniversary of Intrepid’s (US-22) first America’s Cup victory and the 40th Anniversary of Courageous’s (US 26) second America’s Cup victory. Awards are Sunday, July 23 at 4:30 at Ida Lewis.Yachts will be divided in to Grand Prix, Modern and Traditional classes and will sail on Rhode Island Sound or Narragansett Bay. Sailing are New Zealand (KZ-3) and Laura (KZ-5) in Grand Prix, Freedom (US-30), Defender (US-33), Challenge 12 (KA-10), Intrepid (US-22) and Courageous (US-26) in Modern; and Columbia (US-16), Weatherly (US-17) and American Eagle (US-21) in Traditional.Freedom, Defender and New Zealand will be berthed at the Volvo docks at Fort Adams and will be readily viewable by spectators (in the mornings before “dock out” and late afternoons after racing); America's Cup Charter yachts American Eagle, Weatherly, and Intrepid can typically be seen at the Newport Harbor Hotel docks; and the balance of the fleet will be sailing to the race course from their respective 'home' berths.Waypoint Series standings have been tallied based on previous events held in Newport (the Metrefest Newport Regatta held in June), Germany and Denmark.For more information visit website or contact Peter Gerard at pgerard53@gmail.com or +1 214-244-4955