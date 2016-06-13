Newport Shipyard prepares for busy season, announces major events

Newport Shipyard on the Newport waterfront © Billy Black Newport Shipyard on the Newport waterfront © Billy Black

by Barby MacGowan today at 5:33 pm“Reservations for many of these yachts were made with us as early as last spring,” said Newport Shipyard General Manager Eli Dana. Newport Shipyard can accommodate 30+ superyachts, defined by Dana as yachts over 100 feet in length, at one time.Newport Shipyard, located on the downtown Newport, Rhode Island waterfront, was rescued from bankruptcy in 1998 by the Dana family and other investors and operates as a full-service working shipyard and superyacht marina offering well-appointed amenities unlike any other in the northeast. Magnificent yachts, with masts rising 15-25 stories high, are common sights at Newport Shipyard, which also has become an epicenter for marine-related events and a base for dozens of marine-industry businesses renting office space on-site.Events announced for 2017 include:The Newport Charter Yacht Show presented by Helly Hansen, which welcomes registered and credentialed industry professionals who represent clients interested in chartering a luxury yacht in New England, will be held June 19-23, 2017 at Newport Shipyard. The Newport Charter Yacht Show is the only one of its kind in the U.S. and will feature an exquisite collection of world-class yachts for charter.





Participating yachts - ranging in size from 60 feet up to 225+ feet - will be open for dockside tours to registered participants. Show attendees will enjoy a variety of shore side exhibits and activities, including festive social gatherings and a themed 'yacht hop' where captains and crew on participating vessels serve guests signature cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.



Bacardi Newport Sailing Week presented by EFG Bank

One of June’s most anticipated sailing events in the northeast, BACARDI Newport Sailing Week presented by EFG Bank, will return to Newport June 23-25, 2017 for a week filled with exciting sailing and shore-side festivities. The Newport edition of BACARDI Sailing Week was created based on the successful format that started in Miami.



With continued support from BACARDI and EFG Bank, along with dedicated professionals from Newport Yacht Club and Sail Newport along with countless volunteers, BACARDI Newport Sailing Week, now in its seventh year, attracts sailors from across the country. Staged at Newport Shipyard, eight one design fleets - Star, Viper 640, J/70, VX One, VX Evos, Diam 24s, A-Cats and classic day racers - will compete in three days of racing on the waters of Narragansett Bay. In addition to racing and many social events planned, there will be an exhibit at Bowen's Wharf and many other fun BACARDI events in bars and establishments throughout the Newport.



Candy Store Cup Superyacht Regatta

The Candy Store Cup 2017 Superyacht Regatta is hosted and organized by Newport Shipyard and Bannister's Wharf and will take place July 27-29, 2017 in Newport, RI. The Candy Store Cup carries forward the tradition of the Newport Bucket and invites yachts over 90' LOA to race.



'The 2016 Candy Store Cup knocked the ball out of the park,' said Dan Meyers, co-owner of the 52m yacht Meteor. 'It was the perfect mixture of everything – great venue, professional race management, and the social side was FUN in all capitals. Hats off to the organizers, they clearly have done their share of superyacht regattas and took the best and left the rest behind,' Meyers said.



The Inaugural J Class World Championship









The elegant J Class yachts, known for their participation in the America’s Cup from 1929-1937, will enjoy their first-ever J Class World Championship on August 21-26, 2017. The event, organized by the New York Yacht Club in association with the International Maxi Association and the J Class Association, will feature a mix of coastal races and windward leeward racing off Newport. The race headquarters and media center will be based at Newport Shipyard. Expected entrants are: JK7 Velsheda, J5 Ranger, JK6 Hanuman, JH1 Lionheart, J8 Topaz and JS1 Svea.





