Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Newport MetreFest celebrates International Rule sailing yachts

by Barby MacGowan today at 3:49 pm
Close mark roundings are a matter of course for Newport’s competitive 12mR fleet © SallyAnne Santos / WindlassCreative.com
With just three weeks to go before the first start, sailors from Annapolis to Ottawa, Concord to Cambridge and Seattle to Sarasota are set to converge at Newport MetreFest 2017, an exciting new regatta for International Rule sailing yachts including 2.4mR, 6mR, 8mR and 12mRs.

From the sprightly single-handed 2.4mRs at just over 13 feet long to the majestic 12mRs ranging from 64-70 feet in length raced by crews of 17 sailors—these former and present-day Olympic and America’s Cup development classes will hold center stage at New York Yacht Club’s 163rd Annual Regatta from June 9-11. MetreFest also has the distinction of being the first North American regatta of the International Twelve Metre Association’s Road to the Worlds Waypoints Series, a three-year International 12mR competition culminating with the 2019 12mR World Championship in Newport, RI.

Long time metre boat sailor Jamie Hilton, who helped conceive the idea of a 'MetreFest', is gratified to see the idea come to fruition.

“Since I first started sailing on Courageous, US-26 in 2004 and have been actively racing the 6 Metre Lucie, US-55 since 2011 as well as on the Grand Prix 12 Metre New Zealand, KZ-3 the last few years, I’ve appreciated both the diversity and similarity of all International Rule yachts and sailors,” said Hilton. “The idea behind the MetreFest was to bring sailors from as many International Rule classes as possible together for a weekend of sailing, socializing and storytelling. Shared ‘war stories’ are always a big topic of interest under any regatta tent, but at MetreFest they will be of America’s Cup and Olympic proportions!”

Close-packed, close-hauled and close-to-the-water, 2.4mRs beat to the weather mark. © International 2.4mR class association
Close-packed, close-hauled and close-to-the-water, 2.4mRs beat to the weather mark. © International 2.4mR class association



The historic gathering at MetreFest will include past and present champions from each of their respective classes. Four of the ten anticipated 12mR entries are America’s Cup winners-- Weatherly, US-17 (1962), Intrepid, US-22 (1967 and 1970), Courageous, US-26 (1974, 1977) and Freedom US-30 (1980). Also competing are American Eagle US-21, made famous by Ted Turner as a winning ocean-racer, Ted Hood’s innovative Nefertiti, US-19 and two of the three infamous Kiwi ‘plastic fantastics’, New Zealand, KZ-3 and Laura, KZ-5 round out the 12mR fleet. Additionally, much anticipation surrounds the return-to-racing debut of 2016 12mR North American Champion; Dennis Williams’ newly restored Defender, US-33.

A very competitive 6mR fleet will be comprised primarily of classic designs including SYCE, US-14 (1922), Madcap, US-21 (1924), Clytie II, US-33 (1927), Lucie, US-55 (1931), Flapper, N-17 (1939) and Newport’s own Cherokee US-53 (1930/2009). Discovery, USA-109 (1978) represents modern era Sixes.

MetreFest is also very proud to host fourteen of the Paralympics 2.4mR class boats racing on their own circle, supported by Ida Lewis Yacht Club. “A highlight of the weekend will be watching this nimble fleet race around Rose Island on Friday,” said MetreFest’s 2.4mR Principal Race Officer, Dr. Robin Wallace. The 2.4mRs will be based at Sail Newport’s Fort Adams docks starting on Thursday, June 8 through the Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Regatta in which they will also compete from June 21-25.

Event partner, Sail Newport is providing dockage for all of the MetreFest entries at their Fort Adams facility, enabling both sailors and spectators to walk the docks and appreciate the development of racing yacht design from vintage through modern boats up close.

The 6mR fleet last converged at Newport en masse for their 2009 World Cup © SallyAnne Santos / WindlassCreative.com
The 6mR fleet last converged at Newport en masse for their 2009 World Cup © SallyAnne Santos / WindlassCreative.com

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsNaiadMusto AUS 2017 660x82 3

Related Articles

Argentario Sailing Week and Panerai Classic Challenge – 4 weeks to go
In 2017, yachts will be racing for one day more than compared to past editions, for a total of four days. In 2017, yachts will be racing for one day more than compared to past editions, for a total of four days. A novelty that will allow crews to enjoy the hospitality of the Argentario and Porto Santo Stefano to the fullest and offer sailing enthusiasts the opportunity of retracing 115 years of sailing history while strolling down the docks.
Posted today at 3:11 pm See how your smart phone can help save your life
OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is available on Android as well as through App Store. OLAS, the man overboard location alert app from Exposure Lights is now available on Android as well as through the App Store.
Posted today at 1:37 pm Setsail Back Sea Int Regatta – Two intense days of competition
Excellent wind conditions powered three inshore races demanding both sailing skills and the challenging offshore race. Excellent wind conditions, 10-25 knots, powered the three inshore races demanding both strategy and sailing skills and the challenging offshore race.
Posted today at 1:25 pm RORC Myth of Malham Race – Rambler 88 joins 140 yacht fleet
In essence the first 130 miles of the race mirrors the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race. In essence the first 130 miles of the race mirrors the start of the Rolex Fastnet Race, with tactical and strategic decisions to be made along the tidal headlands of the south coast of England.
Posted today at 12:58 pm Ludde Ingvall’s European tour with super maxi CQS
While in the Finnish capital, where the skipper grew up, CQS will contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race. While in the Finnish capital, where the skipper grew up, CQS will contest the Alandia Surrsaari Race.
Posted today at 12:18 pm Biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race returns to Fremantle
The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race has today announced it will return to Fremantle, Western Australia, during the eleventh edition of the world’s biggest round-the-world ocean race.
Posted today at 8:15 am Louis Vuitton America’s Cup challenger playoffs trophy and trunk
Louis Vuitton is proud to present the brand new trophy, and its trunk, to be awarded to the winning team The path to the 35th America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton in Bermuda has taken its five challengers - Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan, Groupama Team France - and Defender, Oracle Team USA, winner of the 34th America’s Cup, around the world.
Posted on 24 May Crystal ball-gazing for the Rolex Fastnet Race winner
The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather. The outcome of the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship event will depend on the weather: A brisk start should favour the big boats; a light start and lively finish the smaller ones.
Posted on 24 May Volvo Ocean Race unveils ultimate leadership programme
Launching in the edition after 2017-18, the Global Team Challenge will form the centerpiece of the on-water part This race will provide the ultimate challenge for amateur sailors, including those with no prior experience, giving employees a unique experience of offshore and ocean racing, under the highest standards of training and management, but nonetheless in conditions close to those faced by the professionals.
Posted on 23 May Star alarm at the Europeans in the skiffs and cats
First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists. First registrations in the classes came in early, and well-known names from overseas are already on the starting lists.
Posted on 23 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy