Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club host Asahi NSW Country Championship

by Jack O'Rourke on 27 Aug

by Jack O'Rourke on 27 AugCommodore of NCYC Steve Rae said that the light south-westerly winds allowed for three races. “All three races were really close, which shows the quality of competitors and the fairness of the course. We have 23 entries across three divisions, and it’s great to see people from all over coming to the club to participate in this event”.This weekend of racing marks the beginning of the spring racing schedule, and organisers have been happy with the community and spirit of the competitors.Ian Humphries, Race Officer, was impressed with the competitive nature of the races. “We had a good mix of boats over the line. It was a very competitive day, with a few different boats competing for honours in each division. We were able to run three races, which was our goal, and we were able to adjust the course to the wind conditions”.Ian Bower, Skipper of the 400 Farr ‘Ignition’ says the competition is a sign of a great event. “As a boat based in Lake Macquarie, we love coming to Newcastle and mixing it with everybody.”Organisers are hoping for more fantastic conditions as the event continues over the weekend.